Never miss a story from David Cottle

Subscribe to receive daily updates on publications
Please enter valid First Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid Last Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid email
Please fill out this field.
Please select a country

I’d like to receive information from DailyFX and IG about trading opportunities and their products and services via email.

Please fill out this field.
For more info on how we might use your data, see our privacy notice and access policy and privacy website.

Your Forecast Is Headed to Your Inbox

But don't just read our analysis - put it to the rest. Your forecast comes with a free demo account from our provider, IG, so you can try out trading with zero risk.

Your demo is preloaded with £10,000 virtual funds, which you can use to trade over 10,000 live global markets.

We'll email you login details shortly.

Learn More about Your Demo
Or, read more articles on DailyFX

You are subscribed to David Cottle

You can manage your subscriptions by following the link in the footer of each email you will receive

An error occurred submitting your form.
Please try again later.

APAC Stocks Talking Points:

  • The major indexes were mostly higher, if not by very much
  • Lack of Wall St. impetus didn’t help, neither did the wait for key US jobs numbers
  • Foreign exchange markets were also waiting expectantly

Join our analysts for live, interactive coverage of all major economic data at the DailyFX Webinars. We’d love to have you along.

Asia Pacific stock markets endured a predictably subdued Friday, sandwiched as they were between the US Independence Day break and crucial labor market numbers, also from the US, due later in the day.

Still, Wall Street remains close to record peaks as investors anticipate looser monetary policy ahead, from the Federal Reserve and other developed market central banks. On Friday the Nikkei 225 was green, just, in the middle of the Tokyo afternoon, up 0.05%. The ASX 200 did better, rising 0.6%, while the Shanghai Composite was down by 0.1%.

Major currencies lacked new trading impetus as those US payrolls numbers loom. Analysts are looking for 160,000 more non-farm jobs and an unchanged unemployment rate of 3.6% in June. May’s rise of just 75,000 jobs shocked the market with its weakness compared to expectations of around 180,000 or so. That print saw bets rise on lower US interest rates.

Still, the US Dollar made very thin gains against the Japanese Yen through Friday.

US Dollar Vs Japanese Yen, Daily Chart

The pair remains capped by last week’s peak in the 108.51 region, which is also where it was stick for some time between late June and mid-July. Crude oil prices slipped a little further in the Asian session as investors worried about world growth prospects and likely demand for energy.

Gold prices pulled back after initially edging higher but still look set for a seventh straight weekly gain.

Asian Stocks Resources for Traders

Whether you’re new to trading or an old hand DailyFX has plenty of resources to help you. There’s our trading sentiment indicator which shows you live how IG clients are positioned right now. We also hold educational and analytical webinars and offer trading guides, with one specifically aimed at those new to foreign exchange markets. There’s also a Bitcoin guide. Be sure to make the most of them all. They were written by our seasoned trading experts and they’re all free.

--- Written by David Cottle, DailyFX Research

Follow David on Twitter@DavidCottleFX or use the Comments section below to get in touch!