Market sentiment, news and analysis:

Safe-haven assets such as the Japanese Yen , the Swiss Franc gold and US Treasuries are still in demand.

That means a minor rally in riskier assets like stocks could be due simply to some profit-taking after their recent losses.

Trader confidence remains weak

Market confidence remains poor, with traders continuing to opt for safe havens such as the Japanese Yen, the Swiss Franc, gold, bitcoin and the government bonds issued by the US and Germany.

Gold Price Chart, Daily Timeframe (July 30, 2018 – June 4, 2019)

Chart by IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

For the moment, some of the riskier assets like stocks that have suffered from the decline in confidence are rallying but there is little evidence yet that their falls have run their course.

In this webinar, I looked at the charts of the major assets, at the confidence indicators on the calendar and at the IG Client Sentiment data.

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst and Editor

Feel free to contact me via the comments section below, via email at martin.essex@ig.com or on Twitter @MartinSEssex