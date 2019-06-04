Never miss a story from Martin Essex

Subscribe to receive daily updates on publications
Please enter valid First Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid Last Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid email
Please fill out this field.
Please select a country

I’d like to receive information from DailyFX and IG about trading opportunities and their products and services via email.

Please fill out this field.
For more info on how we might use your data, see our privacy notice and access policy and privacy website.

Your Forecast Is Headed to Your Inbox

But don't just read our analysis - put it to the rest. Your forecast comes with a free demo account from our provider, IG, so you can try out trading with zero risk.

Your demo is preloaded with £10,000 virtual funds, which you can use to trade over 10,000 live global markets.

We'll email you login details shortly.

Learn More about Your Demo
Or, read more articles on DailyFX

You are subscribed to Martin Essex

You can manage your subscriptions by following the link in the footer of each email you will receive

An error occurred submitting your form.
Please try again later.

Market sentiment, news and analysis:

  • Safe-haven assets such as the Japanese Yen, the Swiss Franc, gold and US Treasuries are still in demand.
  • That means a minor rally in riskier assets like stocks could be due simply to some profit-taking after their recent losses.

Trader confidence remains weak

Market confidence remains poor, with traders continuing to opt for safe havens such as the Japanese Yen, the Swiss Franc, gold, bitcoin and the government bonds issued by the US and Germany.

Gold Price Chart, Daily Timeframe (July 30, 2018 – June 4, 2019)

Latest gold price chart.

Chart by IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

For the moment, some of the riskier assets like stocks that have suffered from the decline in confidence are rallying but there is little evidence yet that their falls have run their course.

In this webinar, I looked at the charts of the major assets, at the confidence indicators on the calendar and at the IG Client Sentiment data.

Resources to help you trade the forex markets:

Whether you are a new or an experienced trader, at DailyFX we have many resources to help you:

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst and Editor

Feel free to contact me via the comments section below, via email at martin.essex@ig.com or on Twitter @MartinSEssex