US Dollar Outlook: USD/JPY on Fire as Yields Soar Post-Powell

EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD & Nasdaq Plunging as Powell Unleashes Yield Surge
2021-03-04 18:18:00
Morning Market Minutes: COVID-19 Update, US Vaccines Accelerate, Powell and US NFP
2021-03-04 16:15:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Canadian Dollar Price Forecast: USD/CAD Holds Support as USD Drives
2021-03-04 19:45:00
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Oil - US Crude since Jan 06 when Oil - US Crude traded near 5,008.80.
2021-03-04 18:23:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Morning Market Minutes: COVID-19 Update, US Vaccines Accelerate, Powell and US NFP
2021-03-04 16:15:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Perched at Key Support as Attention Turns to Powell
2021-03-04 07:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Breakdown Plunges into Downtrend Support
2021-03-04 17:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Long-Term Yields May Keep XAU/USD on the Backfoot
2021-03-04 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Central Bank Watch: BOE & ECB Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-03-04 14:55:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD to Remain Stable, No Response to UK Budget
2021-03-04 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook: USD/JPY on Fire as Yields Soar Post-Powell
2021-03-04 22:30:00
Morning Market Minutes: COVID-19 Update, US Vaccines Accelerate, Powell and US NFP
2021-03-04 16:15:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Heads Up:🇨🇳 National People's Congress due at 00:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-05
  • Heads Up:🇨🇳 Premier Li Keqiang Speech due at 00:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-05
  • Positive vaccine progress, fiscal stimulus hopes and an unperturbed Federal Reserve may open the door for long-term Treasury yields to continue pressing higher, and in turn weigh on gold prices. Get your market update from @DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/y51gOpaJLC https://t.co/mqsTHqK29I
  • $EURUSD may also extend recent losses after plunging through psychological support at 1.2000. Clearing the February low (1.1952) would probably ignite a push to challenge former resistance-turned-support at 1.1890. https://t.co/yMGqtyRjVn
  • With that in mind, $AUDUSD could be at risk of a more extended pullback towards confluent support at the February low (0.7564) and Pitchfork parallel, if price breaches 0.7690 https://t.co/JaFdxpYhnv
  • This push higher in yields may pave the way for $USD to continue its recent recovery, as the Greenback breaches Descending Channel resistance and tentatively pushes above the neckline of an inverse Head & Shoulders pattern https://t.co/2ehR52hYqk
  • US 30-Year Treasury yields storming higher after Fed Chair Powell fails to hint at an adjustment to the central bank's current monetary policy settings A push to 2.4% looks on the cards in the near term, with the Double Bottom implied measured move coming in at 2.58% #US30Y https://t.co/3p4yY93frQ
  • The recent surge in the Treasury market has pushed the benchmark 10Y yield back above the S&P 500 dividend yield https://t.co/x28BFkmjNv
  • S&P 500 on the verge of getting separation from March trend-line. Nasdaq 100 below March trend-line, triggering H&S pattern. Get your #equities market update from @PaulRobinsonFX here:https://t.co/quhMgBpoiq https://t.co/n0jtTnVNwl
  • Japanese Gov't recommends 2-week extension of Tokyo virus emergency - BBG $JPY
US Dollar Outlook: USD/JPY on Fire as Yields Soar Post-Powell

Rich Dvorak, Analyst

USD/JPY PRICE OUTLOOK: US DOLLAR SNAPS HIGHER WITH TREASURY YIELDS FOLLOWING FED CHAIR POWELL SPEECH

  • USD/JPY price action trading at its strongest level in nine months at the 108.00-handle
  • US Dollar bulls propelled the DXY Index sharply higher as the bond selloff accelerated
  • Fed Chair Powell downplays the impact of surging yields on broader financial conditions
  • Sharpen your technical analysis skills or learn about implied volatility trading strategies!
The US Dollar is flying high today with signs of strength across the board of FX peers. US Dollar gains were most notable against the Euro and Yen. USD/JPY soared over 90-pips on the session while EUR/USD plunged as Fed Chair Jerome Powell unleashed a surge in Treasury yields. The latest extension of the bond selloff sent the 10-year Treasury yield exploding past the 1.55% level, which further improved US interest rate differentials and energized US Dollar bulls.

DXY – US DOLLAR INDEX PRICE CHART: DAILY TIME FRAME (05 OCT 2020 TO 04 MAR 2021)

US Dollar Index Price Chart

Chart by @RichDvorakFX created using TradingView

On balance, the broader DXY Index spiked 0.75% to eclipse its 100-day simple moving average and upper Bollinger Band. Unsurprisingly, the recent acceleration in US Dollar buying pressure has corresponded with an upswing in both the MACD indicator and relative strength index. Nearside technical resistance for the DXY Index stands out around its 04 February swing high. Surmounting this obstacle could bring the 61.8% and 78.6% Fibonacci retracement levels of the November 2020 to January 2021 bearish leg into focus. Rejecting its year-to-date high might motivate US Dollar bears to set their sights on the 20-day simple moving average.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Forex for Beginners
Get My Guide

USD PRICE OUTLOOK – US DOLLAR IMPLIED VOLATILITY TRADING RANGES (OVERNIGHT)

USD Price Chart US Dollar Implied Volatility Trading Ranges

FX volatility has been heating up on the heels of recent bond market volatility. Interestingly, even despite today’s move, USD/JPY overnight implied volatility of 5.4% is below its 20-day average reading of 5.7%. This suggests an implied range of a mere 62-pips. AUD/USD and NZD/USD are expected to be among the most active major currency pairs during Friday’s trading session judging by their respective overnight implied volatility readings of 10.3% and 14.6%. The upcoming release of monthly nonfarm payrolls data, due 05 March at 13:30 GMT, stands out as high-impact event risk facing the US Dollar. Learn more about how to trade the NFP report here.

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

