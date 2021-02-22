News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Outlook: US Dollar Eyes Fed Chair Powell, Stimulus
2021-02-22 22:30:00
US Dollar Forecast: Back to the Year-Long Downtrend - Levels for DXY Index, USD/JPY
2021-02-22 21:25:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar, USD/CAD, GBP/USD, Gold, Crude Oil & Bitcoin Technical Levels
2021-02-22 16:51:00
Oil Price Forecast: Crude Technical Outlook Mired by RSI Sell Signal
2021-02-22 15:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Crude Oil, Fed, Treasuries, NZD/USD, RBNZ
2021-02-22 13:30:00
As a New Retail Trader Age Rises, Heed Tales of Past Manias
2021-02-22 13:15:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar, USD/CAD, GBP/USD, Gold, Crude Oil & Bitcoin Technical Levels
2021-02-22 16:51:00
Gold Price Forecast: GLD Jumps from 7-Month Low, Can XAU Bulls Drive?
2021-02-22 16:38:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Outlook: US Dollar Eyes Fed Chair Powell, Stimulus
2021-02-22 22:30:00
US Dollar Forecast: Back to the Year-Long Downtrend - Levels for DXY Index, USD/JPY
2021-02-22 21:25:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Outlook: US Dollar Eyes Fed Chair Powell, Stimulus
2021-02-22 22:30:00
US Dollar Forecast: Back to the Year-Long Downtrend - Levels for DXY Index, USD/JPY
2021-02-22 21:25:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Today was an impressive day for commodities in general, but copper's performance stood out in particular. It's trading at the highest levels since Aug 2011 and its 10-day rate of change is the fastest since Nov 2016: https://t.co/T0yIb7t8za
  • 6 out of 9 Dow Jones sectors ended higher, with 46.7% of the index’s constituents closing in the green. Materials (+3.46%), communication services (+3.38%) and energy (+2.70%) were among the best performers. https://t.co/ERZA3rsXVQ
  • Gold prices set a fresh seven-month-low last Thursday. This low printed around a big zone of confluent support that’s since helped to bring a bullish response into the matter.Get your $XAUUSD market update from @JStanleyFX here:https://t.co/zfufONn026 https://t.co/9DUejKXNsG
  • Forex Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.60% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.41% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.41% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.33% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.05% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.00% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/PX3aSdaWvJ
  • 🇳🇿 Retail Sales QoQ (Q4) Actual: -2.7 Previous: 28% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-22
  • Commodities Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 3.09% Gold: 1.35% Oil - US Crude: -0.14% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/bQhI9nLC4V
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ethereum are long at 87.91%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 73.59%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/CPBWDtgZwW
  • Heads Up:🇳🇿 Retail Sales QoQ (Q4) due at 21:45 GMT (15min) Previous: 28% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-22
  • AUD/USD broke back above 0.79 during trade, helped by broader weakness in $USD https://t.co/wsT0oWJ6Ol
  • NZD/USD clears the January high (0.7315) ahead of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) meeting on February 24. Get your market update from @DavidJSong here:https://t.co/bUt1FJ3Rgo https://t.co/ewQOy5mAMN
EUR/USD Outlook: US Dollar Eyes Fed Chair Powell, Stimulus

EUR/USD Outlook: US Dollar Eyes Fed Chair Powell, Stimulus

Rich Dvorak, Analyst

US DOLLAR OUTLOOK: EUR/USD PRICE ACTION HINGES ON POWELL TESTIMONY, BIDEN STIMULUS DEAL

  • EUR/USD price action advancing toward monthly highs following its recent consolidation
  • DXY Index under pressure once again as bulls surrender the 50-day simple moving average
  • US Dollar looks to Treasury yields, stimulus negotiations, and Fed Chair Powell for direction
  • Sharpen your technical analysis skills or learn about implied volatility trading strategies!
Advertisement

The US Dollar is trading on its back foot to start the week. US Dollar selling pressure was felt across most major currency pairs like EUR/USD, GBP/USD, and USD/JPY. Despite tepid risk appetite for equities during the session, it appears that the latest stretch of US Dollar weakness largely follows the prevailing reflation trade theme as sovereign yields climb and crude oil soars. On balance, the broader DXY Index dropped -0.3% to the 90.10-price level.

US DOLLAR INDEX PRICE CHART: DAILY TIME FRAME (25 NOV 2020 TO 22 FEB 2021)

DXY Index Price Chart US Dollar Technical Outlook

Chart by @RichDvorakFX created using TradingView

Heavily skewed toward EUR/USD price action with a 57.6% weighting, the DXY Index has pulled back considerably over the last two weeks and just notched a close below its 50-day moving average. Meanwhile, it looks like a head-and-shoulders reversal pattern may have formed. Another push by US Dollar bears below the 90.00-handle could confirm a breakdown of neckline support. If materialized, this might motivate follow-through lower and bring the bottom Bollinger Band into focus as a potential downside objective. If US Dollar bulls can reclaim the 50-day moving average, however, another look at the 17 February swing high could come back into play.

EUR/USD MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 14% 12% 13%
Weekly -12% -8% -9%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

USD PRICE OUTLOOK – US DOLLAR IMPLIED VOLATILITY TRADING RANGES (OVERNIGHT)

USD Price Chart Outlook US Dollar Implied Volatility Trading Ranges EURUSD GBPUSD USDJPY

Overnight implied volatility readings for select US Dollar currency pairs have ticked higher and are perched above their respective 20-day averages. Although, when looking at 12-month percentile rankings, US Dollar implied volatility remain relatively subdued. Event risk posed by Fed Chair Powell’s semi-annual congressional testimony scheduled to kick off Tuesday, 23 February at 15:00 GMT stands out as a potential catalyst for currency volatility.

It is most likely that Chair Powell will reiterate the uber-accommodative stance of the Federal Reserve and need for more fiscal stimulus. Nonetheless, traders might have an ear out for potential remarks on the FOMC’s willingness to keep borrowing costs low amid the recent rise in Treasury yields. Another potential driver of US Dollar volatility includes progress on passing the $1.9-trillion fiscal stimulus package proposed by President Joe Biden. The US Dollar could firm a bit if speedbumps on the road to finalizing a stimulus deal are encountered, though that may prove short-lived.

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/JPY Price Outlook: US Dollar Eyes Sentiment Data on Deck
USD/JPY Price Outlook: US Dollar Eyes Sentiment Data on Deck
2021-02-11 22:30:00
US Dollar Outlook: USD/MXN Volatility to Rise as Banxico Looms
US Dollar Outlook: USD/MXN Volatility to Rise as Banxico Looms
2021-02-10 22:50:00
US Dollar Outlook: GBP/USD Breakout Eyed as Risk Rally Prevails
US Dollar Outlook: GBP/USD Breakout Eyed as Risk Rally Prevails
2021-02-09 22:30:00
US Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD Whipsaws on Revived Reflation Trade
US Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD Whipsaws on Revived Reflation Trade
2021-02-08 23:35:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
EUR/USD
Mixed
GBP/USD
Mixed
USD/JPY
Bearish