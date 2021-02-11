News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
US Dollar Price Outlook: EUR/USD Breaks Downtrend, Can it Rally?
2021-02-11 21:00:00
Central Bank Watch: BOE, ECB, & Fed Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-02-11 20:25:00
Oil - US Crude
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Declining Infections, Oil Prices to Buoy CAD
2021-02-11 07:30:00
Platinum Price Charges to 6-Year High, Crude Oil Eyeing OPEC Outlook Report
2021-02-11 06:00:00
Wall Street
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2021-02-11 16:00:00
Dow Jones Technical Outlook – Levels, Lines to Watch in the Short-term
2021-02-11 12:30:00
Gold
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Runs into Resistance, Will it Reverse Lower?
2021-02-11 21:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: US Dollar Drop Lifts Gold - Topside Levels in Focus
2021-02-11 12:00:00
GBP/USD
British Pound Forecast: The Sky is Blue - Levels for GBP/JPY, GBP/USD, EUR/GBP
2021-02-11 23:15:00
Central Bank Watch: BOE, ECB, & Fed Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-02-11 20:25:00
USD/JPY
USD/JPY Price Outlook: US Dollar Eyes Sentiment Data on Deck
2021-02-11 22:30:00
Central Bank Watch: BOE, ECB, & Fed Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-02-11 20:25:00
USD/JPY Price Outlook: US Dollar Eyes Sentiment Data on Deck

USD/JPY Price Outlook: US Dollar Eyes Sentiment Data on Deck

Rich Dvorak, Analyst

US DOLLAR OUTLOOK: USD/JPY IN FOCUS HEADED INTO CONSUMER SENTIMENT REPORT RELEASE

  • US Dollar traded broadly mixed across major currency pairs during Thursday’s session
  • DXY Index continues to gravitate around its 50-day moving average as selling pauses
  • USD/JPY price volatility could get a jolt from potentially high-impact sentiment data
  • Learn more about technical analysisor implied volatility trading strategies
The US Dollar lacked direction and traded broadly mixed on Thursday. USD price action strengthened modestly against the Pound and Yen, but weakened against the Australian Dollar and Euro. On balance, the DXY Index finished roughly flat as US Dollar bears and bulls continue to battle for direction near the 50-day simple moving average.

DXY – US DOLLAR INDEX PRICE CHART: DAILY TIME FRAME (16 OCT 2020 TO 11 FEB 2021)

DXY Index Price Chart US Dollar Technical Forecast

Chart by @RichDvorakFX created using TradingView

This has given pause to the latest stretch of US Dollar selling pressure, which corresponded with a breakdown of the relative strength index and invalidation of the short-term bullish trend formed from the 06 January and 26 January lows. Failing to maintain altitude around the 50-day simple moving average could see a resumption of US Dollar weakness that steers the DXY Index down to its bottom Bollinger Band. A last ditch effort by US Dollar bulls to rekindle recent rebound efforts could see the 91.00-price level come into play as a potential topside objective.

USD PRICE OUTLOOK – US DOLLAR IMPLIED VOLATILITY TRADING RANGES (OVERNIGHT)

USD Price Chart Outlook US Dollar Implied Volatility Trading Ranges EURUSD GBPUSD USDJPY

US Dollar overnight implied volatility readings have cooled off quite a bit. USD/JPY has one of the lowest implied volatility readings at 4.0%, which ranks in the bottom 10th percentile of readings taken over the last 12-months and is also below its 20-day average of 4.8%. This brings to focus the monthly consumer sentiment report on deck for release tomorrow, 12 February at 15:00 GMT as a potential catalyst for volatility. That said, USD/JPY price action could ‘lead the way’ so to speak in terms of where the broader US Dollar heads next.

USD/JPY BEARISH
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 8% 1% 6%
Weekly 25% -28% -1%
What does it mean for price action?
-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

