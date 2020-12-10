News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Bears Attempt Another Push
2020-12-10 22:35:00
Euro Post-ECB: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Tangle with Big Resistance
2020-12-10 16:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Rally Eyes March High as RSI Flirts with Overbought Zone
2020-12-10 19:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Seesaw on Iraq Oil Well Attack, US Inventory Surge
2020-12-10 07:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones Hinge On Stimulus Talks as Covid-19 Cases Surge
2020-12-10 08:00:00
Dow Jones Pullback Sets A Sour Tone for Nikkei 225, Straits Times Index
2020-12-08 02:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Slipping Back in Downtrend - Levels for XAU/USD
2020-12-10 19:30:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - December 2020: End of Year Favors EUR, NZD Strength; USD Weakness
2020-12-10 12:15:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Bears Attempt Another Push
2020-12-10 22:35:00
GBP/USD - The Next Leg Lower on Negative Brexit Headlines
2020-12-10 12:21:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - December 2020: End of Year Favors EUR, NZD Strength; USD Weakness
2020-12-10 12:15:00
USD/JPY Forecast: Yen Consolidates within Bearish Rectangle Pattern
2020-12-09 11:03:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • FDA Advisers vote that Pfizer's Covid vaccine risks are outweighed by benefits - BBG
  • RT @AFP: #BREAKING US expert committee recommends Pfizer Covid vaccine approval https://t.co/eB4n54cIrp
  • The $VIX volatility index has held above the 20 mark for 203 trading days. That is despite the SPX 20-day ATR dropping to ~1% of spot. There is some serious discomfort in these markets beneath the surface https://t.co/Tm0eTx75km
  • EUR/USD pushed up to find resistance again at a key Fibonacci level on the heels of this morning’s statement/press conference. Get your $EURUSD market update from @JStanleyFX here:https://t.co/Mxc2ceRfeU https://t.co/nZsR77dudz
  • Did you record it? Would be lovely to listen https://t.co/HD09Kf50yB
  • Forex Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 1.25% 🇳🇿NZD: 1.09% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.62% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.39% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.02% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.85% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/P1d2MntOvt
  • Commodities Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.24% Silver: 0.16% Gold: -0.22% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/PsLHjH3FEe
  • 🇳🇿 Business NZ PMI (NOV) Actual: 55.3 Previous: 51.7 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-10
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 95.11%, while traders in NZD/USD are at opposite extremes with 76.69%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/cqn0JFhUfv
  • Gold prices are trading in the lower half of their multi-month downtrend, carving out a ‘lower high’ in the process. Get your $XAUUSD market update from @CVecchioFX here:https://t.co/nN9EsVKCgE https://t.co/zBzDsfTZgu
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Bears Attempt Another Push

USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Bears Attempt Another Push

2020-12-10 22:35:00
Rich Dvorak, Analyst
Share:

US DOLLAR OUTLOOK: USD PRICE ACTION SNAPS LOWER AGAINST MOST FX PEERS AS WEAKNESS RESUMES

  • US Dollar bears look to be back in the drivers seat as Greenback weakness resumes
  • USD price action turned sharply lower against EUR, CAD and AUD, but gained vs GBP
  • The DXY Index appears to have rejected its downward sloping 8-day moving average
Advertisement

The US Dollar traded on its back foot during Thursday’s trading session. USD price action edged 0.34% lower on balance as measured by the US Dollar Index, which marks the first down day this week. US Dollar weakness was notable across most major currency pairs, but the slide by GBP/USD helped offset the Greenback’s decline thanks to no deal Brexit risk weighing negatively on the Pound Sterling.

That said, a large driver of US Dollar downside today was likely fueled by the 0.5% pop by EUR/USD price action in the wake of this morning’s ECB rate decision. Movement toward reaching a fiscal stimulus deal hinted at by US politicians, who have reportedly reached an agreement on state and local aid, could have contributed to the resumption of US Dollar selling pressure as well.

Introduction to Forex News Trading
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Get My Guide

DXY - US DOLLAR INDEX PRICE CHART: DAILY TIME FRAME (24 AUG TO 10 DEC 2020)

DXY Index Price Chart US Dollar Technical Forecast

Chart by @RichDvorakFX created using TradingView

From a technical perspective, the pivot lower by USD price action coincided with the US Dollar Index rejecting its downward-sloping 8-day simple moving average. This could suggest US Dollar bears still remain broadly in control. Nevertheless, recent consolidation on the DXY Index looks to have formed an intermittent range between the 90.500-91.235 levels. Breaching this bottom barrier could motivate a push below the 90.00-handle whereas eclipsing the potential technical resistance zone highlighted might open up the door for a relief bounce toward the 92.00-price mark.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Forex for Beginners
Get My Guide

USD PRICE OUTLOOK: US DOLLAR IMPLIED VOLATILITY TRADING RANGES (OVERNIGHT)

USD Price Chart Outlook US Dollar Implied Volatility Trading Ranges EURUSD GBPUSD

Learn More - What is Implied Volatility & Why Should Traders Care?

GBP/USD price action is still expected to be the most active major FX pair according to its overnight implied volatility reading of 15.0%, which is above its 20-day average reading of 11.9%, and ranks in the top 90th percentile of measurements taken over the last 12-months. The Pound-Dollar remains mostly exposed to Brexit headlines. Most recently, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson echoed the need to prepare for a no trade deal scenario. Talks between he UK and EU are expected to continue through Sunday, which could leave GBP/USD price action vulnerable to sharp swings until clarity on Brexit is provided.

GBP/USD BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 12% -3% 3%
Weekly 38% -28% -9%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Selling Subsides - Levels to Watch
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Selling Subsides - Levels to Watch
2020-12-08 22:30:00
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Implied Volatility Trading Ranges
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Implied Volatility Trading Ranges
2020-12-07 23:35:00
US Dollar Steadies After Disappointing November US Jobs Report
US Dollar Steadies After Disappointing November US Jobs Report
2020-12-04 21:00:00
US Dollar Drops on Fiscal Stimulus Talks - Range Breakout Guiding DXY Index Price Action
US Dollar Drops on Fiscal Stimulus Talks - Range Breakout Guiding DXY Index Price Action
2020-12-02 19:50:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
EUR/USD
Mixed
GBP/USD
Bearish