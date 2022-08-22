USD/JPY Rate Eyes Yearly High After Clearing August Opening Range

 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 日本語 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
European Energy Prices Fueling British Pound, Euro Weakness
2022-08-22 18:00:00
Euro Price Action Setups: EUR/USD Persistence, EUR/JPY Resistance
2022-08-22 14:35:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
European Energy Prices Fueling British Pound, Euro Weakness
2022-08-22 18:00:00
Crude Oil Technical Analysis: WTI Falling Wedge - Can Bulls Force a Reversal
2022-08-22 17:02:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Snap Back - Is the Party Over?
2022-08-22 21:30:00
DAX 40, FTSE 100 & DJI Slammed by Resistance After Rocky Start
2022-08-22 16:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Snap Back - Is the Party Over?
2022-08-22 21:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: Strong Dollar, Rising Yields Weigh - Levels for XAU/USD
2022-08-22 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
European Energy Prices Fueling British Pound, Euro Weakness
2022-08-22 18:00:00
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: Fed in Focus at Jackson Hole
2022-08-21 20:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Rate Eyes Yearly High After Clearing August Opening Range
2022-08-23 00:30:00
Japanese Yen Slides Against US Dollar and Swiss Franc. New Highs for USD/JPY and CHF/JPY?
2022-08-22 02:00:00
More View more
USD/JPY Rate Eyes Yearly High After Clearing August Opening Range

USD/JPY Rate Eyes Yearly High After Clearing August Opening Range

David Song, Strategist

Japanese Yen Talking Points

USD/JPY appreciates for five consecutive days as it extends the series of higher highs and lows from last week, and the exchange rate appears to be on track to test the yearly high (139.39) after clearing the opening range for August.

Advertisement

USD/JPY Rate Eyes Yearly High After Clearing August Opening Range

USD/JPY largely mirrors the rise in US Treasury yields as it trades to a fresh monthly high (137.65), and the exchange rate looks poised to track the positive slope in the 50-Day SMA (135.55) as it climbs back above the moving average.

As a result, USD/JPY may stage another attempt to test the September 1998 high (139.91) if it manages to clear the yearly high (139.39), and the diverging paths between the Bank of Japan (BoJ) and Federal Reserve may keep the exchange rate afloat over the coming months as Chairman Jerome Powell and Co. move towards a restrictive policy.

Image of DailyFX Economic Calendar for US

However, data prints coming out of the US may influence USD/JPY as the core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index, the Fed’s preferred gauge for inflation, is expected to narrow to 4.7% in July from 4.8% per annum the month prior, and evidence of easing price pressures may curb the recent strength in the Greenback as it encourages the FOMC to adjust its approach in combating inflation.

In turn, the FOMC may implement smaller rate hikes over the coming months in an effort to achieve a soft-landing for the US economy, and it remains to be seen if the committee will adjust the forward guidance at the next interest rate decision on September 21 the central bank is slated to update the Summary of Economic Projections (SEP).

Until then, USD/JPY may track the positive slope in the 50-Day SMA (135.51) as it climbs back above the moving average, while the tilt in retail sentiment looks poised to persist as traders have been net-short the pair for most of the year.

Image of IG Client Sentiment for USD/JPY rate

The IG Client Sentiment report shows 30.42% of traders are currently net-long USD/JPY, with the ratio of traders short to long standing at 2.29 to 1.

The number of traders net-long is 6.62% higher than yesterday and 0.57% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 5.46% higher than yesterday and 24.31% higher from last week. The decline in net-long position comes as USD/JPY trades to a fresh monthly high (137.65), while the jump in net-short interest has fueled the crowding behavior as 31.52% of traders were net-long the pair last week.

With that said, recent price action raises the scope for a further advance in USD/JPY as it extends the series of higher highs and lows from last week, and the exchange rate may attempt to test the yearly high (139.39) as it clears the opening range for August.

USD/JPY Rate Daily Chart

Image of USD/JPY rate daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • USD/JPY trades back above the 50-Day SMA (135.55) following a five-day rally, and the exchange rate may continue to track the positive slope in the moving average as it reverses course ahead of the monthly low (130.39).
  • The series of higher highs and lows from last week has pushed USD/JPY to a fresh monthly high (137.65), with a break/close above the 137.40 (61.8% expansion) to 137.80 (361.8% expansion) region to bring the yearly high (139.39) on the radar.
  • A break above the September 1998 high (139.91) opens up the 140.30 (78.6% expansion) region, with the next area of interest coming in around 141.70 (161.8% expansion).
  • However, failure to close above the 137.40 (61.8% expansion) to 137.80 (361.8% expansion) region may lead to a near-term pullback in USD/JPY, with move below 135.30 (50% expansion) bringing the Fibonacci overlap around 132.20 (78.6% retracement) to 133.20 (38.2% expansion) back on the radar.

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Threatens Monthly Low After Failing to Test July High
Gold Price Threatens Monthly Low After Failing to Test July High
2022-08-19 03:30:00
USD/CAD Rally Vulnerable amid Failure to Clear August Opening Range
USD/CAD Rally Vulnerable amid Failure to Clear August Opening Range
2022-08-19 00:30:00
USD/JPY Rate Forecast: Test of August High on Tap
USD/JPY Rate Forecast: Test of August High on Tap
2022-08-18 03:30:00
Crude Oil Price Halts Three Day Selloff as US Crude Inventories Contract
Crude Oil Price Halts Three Day Selloff as US Crude Inventories Contract
2022-08-18 00:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/JPY
Mixed