EUR/USD Setup: Keeping Steady Within Range Ahead of FOMC
2021-09-21 11:00:00
2021-09-21 11:00:00
Technical Setups: USD Majors, Gold, Oil, SPX & Bitcoin ahead of FOMC
2021-09-20 15:30:00
2021-09-20 15:30:00
Technical Setups: USD Majors, Gold, Oil, SPX & Bitcoin ahead of FOMC
2021-09-20 15:30:00
2021-09-20 15:30:00
Has inflation peaked and what next for the Dollar? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-16 19:00:00
2021-09-16 19:00:00
Dow Jones Industrial Average Lower Towards 200-Day
2021-09-21 14:35:00
2021-09-21 14:35:00
S&P 500 Sinks on Evergrande Risks Ahead of FOMC, Airline Stocks' Outlook Brightens
2021-09-20 20:05:00
2021-09-20 20:05:00
Gold Price and Silver Forecast: Support Levels Look Vulnerable to Breaking
2021-09-21 12:30:00
2021-09-21 12:30:00
Gold Price (XAU/USD) Outlook: Any Break Higher May Be Fleeting
2021-09-21 08:36:00
2021-09-21 08:36:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Ready to Bounce Back
2021-09-21 08:00:00
2021-09-21 08:00:00
Sterling Outlook: GBP/USD Plunge Breaks Monthly Range- Support in View
2021-09-20 17:38:00
2021-09-20 17:38:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: JPY Poised for Breakout Ahead of BoJ Rate Decision
2021-09-21 13:22:00
2021-09-21 13:22:00
Fed Taper Focus May Help Stall the S&P 500's Collapse, Dollar's Charge
2021-09-21 05:00:00
2021-09-21 05:00:00
USD/CAD Struggles to Test August High Ahead of FOMC Rate Decision

USD/CAD Struggles to Test August High Ahead of FOMC Rate Decision

David Song, Strategist

Canadian Dollar Talking Points

USD/CAD snaps the recent series of higher highs and lows after struggling to test the August high (1.2949), and the exchange rate may consolidate ahead of the Federal Reserve interest rate decision as market participants brace for a potential shift in monetary policy.

USD/CAD Struggles to Test August High Ahead of FOMC Rate Decision

USD/CAD appears to be unfazed by the federal election in Canada as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau secures his third term, but the pullback from the fresh monthly high (1.2896) may end up being short lived if the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) delivers an exit strategy.

Plans to start normalizing monetary policy should prop up USD/CAD as the Bank of Canada (BoC) insists that the Canadian economy “continues to require extraordinary monetary policy support,” and fresh forecasts from Fed officials may generate a more bullish fate for the US Dollar if the Summary of Economic Projections (SEP) show a steeper path for the federal funds rate.

In turn, USD/CAD may continue to trade to fresh yearly highs in the second half of 2021 as an inverse head-and-shoulders formation seems to be unfolding, but a further appreciation in the exchange rate may fuel the recent flip in retail sentiment like the behavior seen earlier during the previous month.

Image of IG Client Sentiment for USD/CAD rate

The IG Client Sentiment report shows 47.19% of traders are currently net-long USD/CAD, with the ratio of traders short to long standing at 1.12 to 1.

The number of traders net-long is 2.89% lower than yesterday and 29.16% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 12.70% higher than yesterday and 45.23% higher from last week. The decline in net-long interest comes as USD/CAD pulls back from a fresh monthly high (1.2896), while the rise in net-short position had fueled the flip in retail sentiment as 61.17% of traders were net-long the pair last week.

With that said, the break above the January high (1.2881) may continue to reflect a change in the broader trend as an inverse head-and-shoulders pattern takes shape, and the exchange rate may stage further attempts to test the August high (1.2949) if the FOMC changes the course for monetary policy.

USD/CAD Rate Daily Chart

Image of USD/CAD rate daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • The break above the January high (1.2881) indicates a shift in the broader trend as an inverse head-and-shoulders formation takes shape, with the 50-Day SMA (1.2607) now reflecting a positive slope as USD/CAD pushed to a fresh yearly high (1.2949) in August.
  • In turn, the pullback from the fresh monthly high (1.2896) may end up being short lived, but lack of momentum to hold above the Fibonacci overlap around 1.2830 (38.2% retracement) to 1.2880 (61.8% expansion) may generate a larger pullback in USD/CAD as it snaps the recent series of higher highs and lows.
  • A close below the 1.2770 (38.2% expansion) area may push USD/CAD back towards the overlap around 1.2620 (50% retracement) to 1.2650 (78.6% expansion), with a move below the 50-Day SMA (1.2607) opening up the 1.2510 (78.6% retracement) region.
  • Need a close above the overlap around 1.2830 (38.2% retracement) to 1.2880 (61.8% expansion) to bring the August high (1.2949) back on the radar, with the next region on interest coming in around 1.2980 (61.8% retracement) to 1.3040 (50% expansion).

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

NZD/USD Bull Flag Formation Unravels as September Opening Range Snaps
NZD/USD Bull Flag Formation Unravels as September Opening Range Snaps
2021-09-20 20:00:00
EUR/USD Eyes 2021 Low Ahead of Fed Meeting as ECB Defends Dovish Guidance
EUR/USD Eyes 2021 Low Ahead of Fed Meeting as ECB Defends Dovish Guidance
2021-09-20 14:00:00
USD/JPY Eyes Monthly High Ahead of FOMC Meeting amid Rise in US Yields
USD/JPY Eyes Monthly High Ahead of FOMC Meeting amid Rise in US Yields
2021-09-17 15:00:00
AUD/USD Outlook Mired by Deviating Paths Between RBA & FOMC
AUD/USD Outlook Mired by Deviating Paths Between RBA & FOMC
2021-09-16 20:30:00
