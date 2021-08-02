USD/JPY Eyes July Low with US Yields Under Pressure Ahead of NFP Report

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Levels: Dollar, Aussie, Loonie, Gold, Silver, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-08-02 17:00:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Advance Should Continue After Strong Economic Data
2021-08-01 01:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Levels: Dollar, Aussie, Loonie, Gold, Silver, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-08-02 17:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Drop After Weaker China PMI, Viral Resurgence
2021-08-02 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq Fluctuates Following Rosy ISM Manufacturing Report
2021-08-02 14:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, NFPs, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar, RBA
2021-08-01 16:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Gears Up for NFP, Can Bulls Bid the Break?
2021-08-02 18:00:00
Technical Levels: Dollar, Aussie, Loonie, Gold, Silver, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-08-02 17:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Levels: Dollar, Aussie, Loonie, Gold, Silver, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-08-02 17:00:00
GBP/USD Nudging Higher Towards 1.40 as FTSE 100 Builds Strong Momentum Ahead of BoE
2021-08-02 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Eyes July Low with US Yields Under Pressure Ahead of NFP Report
2021-08-02 17:30:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Month-End Bounce to be Capped as Downside Risks Remain
2021-07-30 11:05:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • RT @ZabelinDimitri: Rising Australia-#China tension could compound medium-term bearish outlook for #AUD https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/article/guest_commentary/2021/08/02/Australian-Dollar-at-Risk-on-Delta-Variant-China-Tensions.html
  • Commodities Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.03% Silver: -0.07% Oil - US Crude: -0.12% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/nelpgGVZMs
  • The USD Majors are poised within well-defined setups into the open of the month with a host of event risk on tap this week including the RBA & BoE interest rate decisions, NFP and Canada employment. Get your market update from @MBForex here:https://t.co/AbgczavQ22 https://t.co/KFcMs4zNmW
  • Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) giving back some of the weekend’s gains. Ethereum/Bitcoin spread makes a break above trendline resistance. Get your cryptocurrency update from @nickcawley1 here:https://t.co/WaYpm3pbN2 https://t.co/tvd4PHuB9Y
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 92.64%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 78.21%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/7kvnpUR5Lp
  • Federal Reserve: Responses indicate that bank lending standards have eased notably since 2020
  • Federal Reserve: - Commercial real estate loans are in higher demand - Banks reported having eased standards and terms on commercial, industrial, and household loans during Q2
  • Federal Reserve: - Lending standards are at the easier end of the historic range - Commercial and industrial loans are in higher demand
  • Gold Price Forecast: XAU Gears Up for NFP, Can Bulls Bid the Break? https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/xau-usd/2021/08/02/Gold-Price-Forecast-Gold-Gears-Up-for-NFP-Can-Bulls-Bid-the-Break.html $Gold https://t.co/OCWUzF0Xkb
  • 🇧🇷 Balance of Trade (JUL) Actual: $7.4B Expected: $8.694B Previous: $10.4B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-02
USD/JPY Eyes July Low with US Yields Under Pressure Ahead of NFP Report

USD/JPY Eyes July Low with US Yields Under Pressure Ahead of NFP Report

David Song, Strategist

Japanese Yen Talking Points

USD/JPY appears to be on track to test the July low (109.06) following the Federal Reserve interest rate decision as longer-dated US Treasury yields come back under pressure.

Advertisement

USD/JPY Eyes July Low with US Yields Under Pressure Ahead of NFP Report

USD/JPY extends the series of lower highs and lows from the previous week as the US ISM Manufacturing survey unexpectedly downticks in July, and the exchange rate may face a further decline over the coming days as the 10-Year Treasury yield approaches the July low (1.13%).

The update to the US Manufacturing survey may keep the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) on the sideline as the index narrows to 59.5 from 60.6 in June to mark the lowest reading since the start of the year, and indications of a weaker-than-expected recovery may continue to drag on US yields as it encourages the Fed to retain the current course for monetary policy.

Image of DailyFX Economic Calendar for US

As a result, the slew of US event risks may influence USD/JPY ahead of the Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) report as a number of Fed officials are scheduled to speak over the coming days, and more of the same from the central bank may keep US yields under pressure as Governor Lael Brainard, a permanent voting-member on the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), insists that “employment has some distance to go” while speaking at the Annual Meeting of the Aspen Economic Strategy Group.

In turn, lackluster data prints coming out of the US economy may drag on USD/JPY as the FOMC remains reluctant to switch gears, but a further decline in the exchange rate may fuel the recent shift in retail sentiment like the behavior seen earlier this year.

Image of IG Client Sentiment for USD/JPY rate

The IG Client Sentiment report shows 50.75% of traders are currently net-long USD/JPY, with the ratio of traders long to short standing at 1.03 to 1.

The number of traders net-long is 6.48% higher than yesterday and 16.67% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 7.36% higher than yesterday and 12.28% lower from last week. The rise in net-long interest has fueled the shift in retail sentiment as 45.73% of traders were net-long USD/JPY last week, while the decline in net-short position could be a function of profit-taking behavior as the exchange rate extends the series of lower highs and lows from last week.

With that said, a further decline in USD/JPY may fuel the shift in retail sentiment like the behavior seen earlier this year, and the exchange rate appears to be on track to test the July low (109.06) as US yields come under pressure.

USD/JPY Rate Daily Chart

Image of USD/JPY rate daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • USD/JPY approached pre-pandemic levels as a ‘golden cross’ materialized in March, with a bull flag formation unfolding during the same period as the exchange rate traded to a fresh yearly high (110.97).
  • The Relative Strength Index (RSI) showed a similar dynamic as the indicator climbed above 70 for the first time since February 2020, but the pullback from overbought territory has undermined the upward trend from this year, which briefly pushed USD/JPY below the 50-Day SMA (110.07) for the first time since January.
  • Nevertheless, USD/JPY reversed ahead of the March low (106.37) to largely negate the threat of a head-and shoulders formation, with the exchange rate climbing back above the moving average to trade to a fresh yearly high (111.12) in June.
  • A similar scenario took shape in July as USD/JPY traded to a fresh yearly high (111.66), but lack of momentum to hold above the 109.40 (50% retracement) to 110.00 (78.6% expansion) region may push the exchange rate towards the Fibonacci overlap around 108.00 (23.6% expansion) to 108.40 (100% expansion), with the next area of interest coming in around 107.20 (61.8% retracement).

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/CAD Outlook Hinges on US & Canada Employment Reports
USD/CAD Outlook Hinges on US & Canada Employment Reports
2021-08-02 15:30:00
EUR/USD Stages Four-Day Rally Ahead of Euro Zone GDP, US PCE Update
EUR/USD Stages Four-Day Rally Ahead of Euro Zone GDP, US PCE Update
2021-07-29 18:00:00
AUD/USD Rate Defends Post-FOMC Gain on Lackluster US GDP Report
AUD/USD Rate Defends Post-FOMC Gain on Lackluster US GDP Report
2021-07-29 14:00:00
Oil Price Rebound Underpinned by Decline in US Crude Inventories
Oil Price Rebound Underpinned by Decline in US Crude Inventories
2021-07-28 19:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/JPY
Bearish