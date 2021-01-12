NZD/USD Vulnerable amid Failure to Retain January Opening Range

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD Stalls after Falling to Critical Support
2021-01-12 18:48:00
EUR/USD Susceptible to Larger Pullback Ahead of Account of ECB Meeting
2021-01-12 15:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Outlook - Markets Continue to Nudge Higher But Covid-19 Fears Remain
2021-01-12 13:30:00
Oil Forecast: Crude Price Rally Susceptible to RSI Sell Signal
2021-01-11 15:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
ASX 200, Nikkei 225 Outlook: Pressure from Rising Yields, Stronger USD
2021-01-12 01:30:00
As a New Retail Trader Age Rises, Heed Tales of Past Manias
2021-01-11 22:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: All That Glitters is Not Gold - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-01-12 19:50:00
Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, SPX, Bitcoin & Gold Technical Trade Levels
2021-01-11 17:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Technical Outlook Remains Constructive
2021-01-12 14:55:00
GBP/USD Boosted as BoE's Bailey Downplays Negative Rates - US Market Open
2021-01-12 14:35:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Forecast: Rising Treasury Yields Moderates Yens Recent Gains
2021-01-12 12:50:00
USDJPY Break a Better Cue for Dollar and Risk Break than EURUSD, Tesla?
2021-01-12 06:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • the gap has been filled $usd $dxy https://t.co/5Dmomp5ckZ https://t.co/NNJB8rRc0b
  • WTI crude futures settle at $53.21, +1.84% - BBG
  • $EURUSD getting some spring in its step after grinding on this support for almost a full 24 hours. https://t.co/RJDRdNEbWN https://t.co/JrS6N5Vdc7
  • Brent Crude futures settle at $56.58 +1.65% - BBG
  • Commodities Update: As of 19:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 2.89% Gold: 0.69% Oil - US Crude: -0.05% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/bg7SRv1F1b
  • Ever wonder if there are other chart types that can be sued for technical analysis? HLOC charts are discussed in the following article as well as their pros and cons. Learn more here: https://t.co/qV3c7a4YR3 https://t.co/BEBIpq15ol
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 98.55%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 70.93%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/hG3Cgv0Y93
  • $EURUSD remains under pressure after snapping the opening range for January. Get your $EURUSD update from @DavidJSong here: https://t.co/z51APfw6Sp https://t.co/7XzyWTvM8C
  • Indices Update: As of 19:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.16% US 500: 0.02% FTSE 100: -0.08% Germany 30: -0.20% France 40: -0.23% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/COUoO7u3zi
  • $USDCHF has slightly risen off of the five year lows set in early 2021, returning to trade around its December levels. $USD $CHF https://t.co/VjmTksnnOS
NZD/USD Vulnerable amid Failure to Retain January Opening Range

NZD/USD Vulnerable amid Failure to Retain January Opening Range

2021-01-12 20:00:00
David Song, Strategist

New Zealand Dollar Talking Points

NZD/USDattempts to retrace the decline from the start of the week as the US Dollar weakens on the back of improving investor confidence, but failure to preserve the monthly opening range may lead to a larger correction in the exchange rate amid the ongoing rise in longer-dated Treasury yields.

Advertisement

NZD/USD Vulnerable amid Failure to Retain January Opening Range

The recent series of lower highs and lows in NZD/USD appears to be unraveling as it bounces back from a fresh monthly low (0.7146), and a further improvement in risk appetite may generate a larger rebound in the exchange rate as the US Dollar still reflects an inverse relationship with inverse confidence.

However, NZD/USD may face a larger correction ahead of next Federal Reserve interest rate decision on January 27 as the US Dollar Index (DXY) is in bounce mode, and it remains to be seen if the central bank will adjust the forward guidance in 2021 as the minutes from the December meeting reveal that “a couple of participants indicated that they were open to weighting purchases of Treasury securities toward longer maturities.

The outcome based approach laid out by the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) suggests the central bank will rely on its non-standard tools to achieve its policy targets as Vice-Chair Richard Clarida insists that the Fed “will continue to increase our holdings of Treasury securities by at least $80 billion per month and our holdings of agency mortgage-backed securities by at least $40 billion per month until substantial further progress has been made toward our maximum-employment and price-stability goals.”

Looking ahead, Fed officials may change their tone over the coming months as “a number of participants noted that, once such progress had been attained, a gradual tapering of purchases could begin,” but the update to the US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) may encourage Chairman Jerome Powell and Co. to retain the current course for monetary policy as the FOMC plans to “achieve inflation moderately above 2 percent for some time so that inflation averages 2 percent over time.”

In turn, key market themes may continue to influence NZD/USD ahead of the Fed’s first meeting for 2021, and it looks as though the tilt in retail sentiment will also persist as the crowding behavior from the first half of 2020 resurfaces.

Image of IG Client Sentiment for NZD/USD rate

The IG Client Sentiment report shows 38.92% of traders are currently net-long NZD/USD, with the ratio of traders short to long standing at 1.57 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 24.60% higher than yesterday and 28.22% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 3.19% higher than yesterday and 12.61% lower from last week.

The surge in net-long interest has helped to alleviate the tilt in retail sentiment as only 35.05% of traders were net-long NZD/USD during the previous week, while the recent rise in net-short interest comes as the exchange rate bounces back from a fresh monthly low (0.7146).

With that said, the pullback from the January high (0.7315) may end up being an exhaustion in the broader trend rather than a change in NZD/USD behavior, but failure to preserve the monthly opening range may lead to a larger correction in the exchange rate as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) no longer tracks the upward trend established in the second half of 2020.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by David Song
Learn More About the IG Client Sentiment Report
Get My Guide

NZD/USD Rate Daily Chart

Image of NZD/USD rate daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • Keep in mind, NZD/USD cleared the June 2018 high (0.7060) during the previous month as it climbed to a fresh yearly highs throughout December, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) pushing into overbought territory during the same period as the oscillator established an upward trend in the second half of 2020.
  • NZD/USD took out the 2020 high (0.7241) during the first week of January to come up against the Fibonacci overlap around 0.7330 (38.2% retracement) to 0.7350 (23.6% expansion), with the bullish price action pushing the RSI into overbought territory.
  • However, the move above 70 was short lived as the RSI failed to retain the upward trend carried over from 2020, with the oscillator indicating a textbook sell signal during the first week of January as it quickly fell back from overbought territory.
  • Lack of momentum to hold above 0.7260 (78.6% expansion) has brought the 0.7070 (61.8% expansion) to 0.7110 (38.2% expansion) region back on the radar, with the next area of interest coming in around 0.6930 (23.6% expansion) to 0.6960 (38.2% retracement).
Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by David Song
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/USD Susceptible to Larger Pullback Ahead of Account of ECB Meeting
EUR/USD Susceptible to Larger Pullback Ahead of Account of ECB Meeting
2021-01-12 15:00:00
AUD/USD January Opening Range in Focus as RSI Sell Signal Emerges
AUD/USD January Opening Range in Focus as RSI Sell Signal Emerges
2021-01-11 20:00:00
Oil Forecast: Crude Price Rally Susceptible to RSI Sell Signal
Oil Forecast: Crude Price Rally Susceptible to RSI Sell Signal
2021-01-11 15:00:00
USD/CAD Rates to Watch Following Canada Employment Report
USD/CAD Rates to Watch Following Canada Employment Report
2021-01-08 16:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

NZD/USD
Bearish