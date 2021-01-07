NZD/USD Forecast: RSI Sell Signal Emerges Ahead of US NFP Report

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Breakout Extends into 2021- Resistance in View
2021-01-07 16:30:00
Euro Latest: EUR/USD Edging Lower, Inflation Remains Weak, Sentiment Subdued
2021-01-07 10:40:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Approaches February 2020 High Following OPEC Meeting
2021-01-07 15:00:00
Oil Price Outlook: Crude Breakout Spills into 2021- Resistance Ahead
2021-01-06 18:08:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Stock Market Forecast: Three Stocks to Watch in the Week Ahead
2021-01-07 21:05:00
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2021-01-07 19:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook - XAUUSD Remains Under Pressure, Bond Yields Rise
2021-01-07 13:30:00
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2021-01-07 09:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/USD for the first time since Dec 30, 2020 09:00 GMT when GBP/USD traded near 1.36.
2021-01-07 16:23:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: USD Stabilizing, Hitting GBP/USD, EUR/USD, AUD/USD
2021-01-07 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - January 2021: Start of Year Favors CAD, Gold Strength; USD Weakness
2021-01-06 19:30:00
US Dollar Price Action on the 2021 Open
2021-01-05 20:12:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 98.88%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 76.17%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/ktHc3zs0Oo
  • Fed's Daly says probability for seeing outsized inflation increases are low - BBG
  • Nasdaq Composite Index posts largest gain in over two months, surging 2.56% $NDX
  • Indices Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 0.04% US 500: 0.02% Wall Street: 0.01% Germany 30: -0.00% FTSE 100: -0.24% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/PEPHdlj6qP
  • $Gold getting comfortable on this trendline... put in a +1% pop after running into it yday, following the earlier day drop. yday's, ahem, 'events', helped to bring some bulls back on the bid, holding through today even with $USD strength remaining https://t.co/8vka0Fzk53 https://t.co/7Af0knowsm
  • The S&P 500 is enjoying another strong session, looking to close above 3,800 $SPX https://t.co/FwgrzcU3VZ
  • #Bitcoin making another run at $40,000 $BTC $USD https://t.co/p38hGKOtYq
  • Trading Forex is not a shortcut to instant wealth, excessive leverage can magnify losses, and sentiment is a powerful indicator. Learn about these principles in depth here: https://t.co/lZFM8youtX https://t.co/DZ0sfgLNL2
  • WTI Crude futures settle at $50.83/BBL - BBG
  • Commodities Update: As of 19:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: -0.15% Gold: -0.16% Silver: -0.41% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/o9KtnQ6dI4
NZD/USD Forecast: RSI Sell Signal Emerges Ahead of US NFP Report

NZD/USD Forecast: RSI Sell Signal Emerges Ahead of US NFP Report

2021-01-07 20:30:00
David Song, Strategist
Share:

New Zealand Dollar Talking Points

NZD/USDcontinues to pullback from the weekly high (0.7315) ahead of the update to the US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) report, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicating a textbook sell signal as the oscillator quickly falls back from overbought territory.

Advertisement

NZD/USD Forecast: RSI Sell Signal Emerges Ahead of US NFP Report

NZD/USD snaps the series of higher highs and lows from earlier this week despite the limited reaction to the ISM Non-Manufacturing survey, and key market trends may continue to sway the exchange rate as the US Dollar still reflects an inverse relationship with investor confidence.

Nevertheless, the ISM Non-Manufacturing revealed an unexpected pickup in service-based activity as the index climbed to 57.2 from 55.9 in November, but a deeper look at the report showed the employment component contracting in December, with the figure narrowing to 48.2 from 51.5 the month prior.

Image of DailyFX economic calendar for US

The NFP report may highlight a similar dynamic as the update is expected to show the US economy adding 71K jobs in December following the 245K expansion during the previous period, and it remains to be seen if a slowdown in employment will influence the near-term outlook for NZD/USD as the Federal Reserve remains on track to increase its “holdings of Treasury securities by at least $80 billion per month and of agency mortgage-backed securities by at least $40 billion per month.”

Looking ahead, it seems as though the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will retain the current policy at its next interest rate decision on January 27 as the central bank lays out an outcome based approach for monetary policy, and Chairman Jerome Powell and Co. may pay increased attention to the incoming data prints as “various participants noted the importance of the Committee clearly communicating its assessment of actual and expected progress toward its longer-run goals well in advance of the time when it could be judged substantial enough to warrant a change in the pace of purchases.

Until then, swings in risk appetite may continue to sway NZD/USD as the Fed’s balance sheet sits near the record high, and it looks as though the tilt in retail sentiment will also persist as the crowding behavior from the first half of 2020 resurfaces.

Image of IG Client Sentiment for NZD/USD rate

The IG Client Sentiment report shows retail traders have been net-short NZD/USD since October, with 35.05% of traders currently net-long the pair as the ratio of traders short to long stands at 1.85 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 11.34% higher than yesterday and 14.72% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 3.54% lower than yesterday and 9.07% lower from last week.

The rise in net-long interest comes as NZD/USD clears the 2020 high (0.7241) during the opening week of January, while the decline in net-short interest has helped to alleviate the crowding behavior as only 30.28% of traders were net-long the pair earlier this week.

With that said, key market themes may continue to sway NZD/USD as the US Dollar still reflects an inverse relationship with investor confidence, but the exchange rate may face a larger pullback as the oscillator quickly falls back from overbought territory and indicates a textbook sell signal.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by David Song
Learn More About the IG Client Sentiment Report
Get My Guide

NZD/USD Rate Daily Chart

Image of NZD/USD rate daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • Keep in mind, NZD/USD cleared the June 2018 high (0.7060) during the previous month as it climbed to a fresh yearly highs throughout December, with the exchange rate taking out the 2020 high (0.7241) during the first week of January to come up against the Fibonacci overlap around 0.7330 (38.2% retracement) to 0.7350 (23.6% expansion).
  • The bullish price action pushed the Relative Strength Index (RSI) pushed into overbought territory, but the move above 70 appears to have been short lived, with the oscillator indicating a textbook sell signal as it quickly falls back from overbought territory.
  • Lack of momentum to hold above 0.7260 (78.6% expansion) brings the 0.7070 (61.8% expansion) to 0.7110 (38.2% expansion) region back on the radar, with the next area of interest coming in around 0.6930 (23.6% expansion) to 0.6960 (38.2% retracement).
Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by David Song
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Oil Price Approaches February 2020 High Following OPEC Meeting
Oil Price Approaches February 2020 High Following OPEC Meeting
2021-01-07 15:00:00
AUD/USD Pushes Above April 2018 High as RSI Sits in Overbought Zone
AUD/USD Pushes Above April 2018 High as RSI Sits in Overbought Zone
2021-01-06 20:00:00
EUR/USD Rate Approaches April 2018 High Despite RSI Divergence
EUR/USD Rate Approaches April 2018 High Despite RSI Divergence
2021-01-06 15:00:00
NZD/USD Clears 2020 High to Push RSI Towards Overbought Territory
NZD/USD Clears 2020 High to Push RSI Towards Overbought Territory
2021-01-05 19:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

NZD/USD
Bearish