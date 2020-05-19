AUD/USD Forecast: Break of May Range Brings March High on the Radar

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Reversals Gather Pace on Jointly-Issued Debt News - Levels for EUR/JPY & EUR/USD
2020-05-19 14:45:00
Euro Latest - EUR/USD Rally Continues, Mixed German ZEW Readings
2020-05-19 09:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Will USD/CAD Crash Through Support?
2020-05-19 22:25:00
Gold Prices Gain On US-China Tensions Despite Covid Vaccine Hopes
2020-05-19 06:10:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Forecast: Retail Earnings May Weigh on Recovery Rally
2020-05-19 21:30:00
Dow Jones Index Aims Higher Following Fed Chair Powell, Secretary Mnuchin Testimony
2020-05-19 18:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Breakout at Extremes- Reload or Reversal?
2020-05-19 15:30:00
Gold Prices Gain On US-China Tensions Despite Covid Vaccine Hopes
2020-05-19 06:10:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Currency Correlation with Stock Market Rises Sharply - Cross Asset Correlation
2020-05-19 11:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Bouncing on Vaccine Hopes
2020-05-19 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar, Yen May Rebound as Powell and Mnuchin Testify
2020-05-19 07:00:00
Yen Sinks, Dow Jones Rips on Moderna Virus Drug Trial. USD/JPY May Rise
2020-05-18 23:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.03%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 77.63%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/hYLz9wieul
  • If you missed this week's session on IGCS where I discussed the outlook for the #SP500, #FTSE100, $AUDJPY, $NZDJPY and $EURJPY, check out the recording on YouTube here - https://t.co/mf8xbuYn65
  • The USD/SGD pressures resistance as USD/MYR bounces off support. The USD/IDR adheres to a bullish pattern, USD/PHP struggles to confirm a breakout. What does the US Dollar face ahead? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/vRZXMrdMaj https://t.co/ubVAxpi3Z3
  • Heads Up:🇦🇺 Westpac Leading Index MoM due at 01:30 GMT (15min) Previous: -0.8% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-20
  • CAD Outlook vs British Pound and New Zealand Dollar - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2020/05/20/CAD-Outlook-vs-British-Pound-and-New-Zealand-Dollar.html
  • #NZD surging vs G10 FX while anti-risk #JPY and #USD are falling. US equity futures are also pointing higher suggesting a risk-on tilt in market mood
  • The Australian Dollar and its local ASX 200 stock index see upside momentum fading as prices pressure chart resistance. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/AKXmM1K0rm https://t.co/gCFuj0zg62
  • Heads Up:🇦🇺 Westpac Leading Index MoM due at 00:30 GMT (15min) Previous: -0.8% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-20
  • LIVE NOW! https://t.co/sNiRMMIUxJ
  • 🇯🇵 Machinery Orders YoY Actual: -0.7% Expected: -9.5% Previous: -2.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-19
AUD/USD Forecast: Break of May Range Brings March High on the Radar

AUD/USD Forecast: Break of May Range Brings March High on the Radar

2020-05-20 00:00:00
David Song, Strategist
Share:

Australian Dollar Talking Points

AUD/USD clears the April high (0.6570) following the limited reaction to the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Minutes, and the exchange rate may attempt to test the March high (0.6685) as it carves a series of higher highs and lows.

AUD/USD Forecast: Break of May Range Brings March High on the Radar

AUD/USD extends the advance from earlier this week to tag a fresh monthly high (0.6585), and the Australian Dollar may continue to appreciate against its US counterpart as the RBA tames speculation for additional monetary support.

The RBA warns that “Australian GDP was expected to contract by around 10 per cent over the first half of 2020,” but went onto say that “under the baseline scenario, the economy was expected to begin recovering gradually over the second half of 2020.

The RBA insists that “a recovery could be expected to start later in 2020, supported by both the large fiscal packages and the monetary policy response,” with the meeting minutes revealing that “members agreed that the Bank's policy package was working broadly as expected” as the central bank scales back its bond purchases.

In turn, “members assessed that the best course of action was to maintain the current policy settings and monitor economic and financial outcomes closely,” and the comments suggest the RBA will endorse a wait-and-see approach over the coming months as governments across Australia roll back the lockdown laws.

As a result, Governor Philip Lowe and Co. may continue to alter the forward guidance at the next meeting on June 2, but it remains to be seen if the unprecedented response by monetary and fiscal authorities will foster a V-shaped recovery as the stimulus programs like the Jobkeeper Payment is set to expire on September 27.

With that said, the threat of a protracted recovery may put pressure on the RBA to further support the Australian economy, and the Australia Dollar is likely to face headwinds if Governor Lowe and Co. revert back to a dovish forward guidance in the months ahead.

Nevertheless, the break above the April high (0.6570) may push AUD/USD towards the March high (0.6685) as it carves a series of higher highs and lows, but the exchange rate faces a key test as it approaches the former support zone around 0.6600 (50% expansion) to 0.6650 (61.8% expansion).

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by David Song
Forex for Beginners
Get My Guide

Sign up and join DailyFX Currency Strategist David Song LIVE for an opportunity to discuss potential trade setups.

AUD/USD Rate Daily Chart

Image of AUD/USD rate daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • Keep in mind, the monthly opening range was a key dynamic for AUD/USD in the fourth quarter of 2019 as the exchange rate carved a major low on October 2, with the high for November occurring during the first full week of the month, while the low for December materialized on the first day of the month.
  • The opening range for 2020 showed a similar scenario as AUD/USD marked the high of the month on January 2, with the exchange rate carving the February high during the first week of the month.
  • However, the opening range for March was less relevant, with the high of the month occurring on the 9th, the same day as the flash crash.
  • Nevertheless, the advance from the yearly low (0.5506) appears to have stalled ahead of the March high (0.6685) as AUD/USD finally snaps the upward trending channel, but the break above the April high (0.6570) may keep the exchange rate afloat as it carves a series of higher highs and lows.
  • In turn, the March high (0.6685) is back on the radar amid the string of failed attempt break/close below the 0.6380 (50% expansion) to 0.6450 (38.2% expansion) region, but AUD/USD faces a key test as it approaches the former support zone around 0.6600 (50% expansion) to 0.6650 (61.8% expansion), which largely lines up with the 200-Day SMA (0.6661).
  • Need a break/close above the 0.6600 (50% expansion) to 0.6650 (61.8% expansion) region to open up the Fibonacci overlap around 0.6720 (78.6% expansion) to 0.6800 (61.8% expansion), with the next area of interest coming in around 0.6850 (50% expansion) to 0.6910 (38.2% expansion).
Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by David Song
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/USD Rate Forecast: Test of May High Looks Imminent
EUR/USD Rate Forecast: Test of May High Looks Imminent
2020-05-19 05:00:00
USD/CAD Rate Forecast: May High on the Radar Ahead of Canada CPI
USD/CAD Rate Forecast: May High on the Radar Ahead of Canada CPI
2020-05-19 00:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Breakout Pushes RSI Towards Overbought Territory
Gold Price Forecast: Breakout Pushes RSI Towards Overbought Territory
2020-05-18 05:00:00
NZD/USD Rate Eyes April Low Ahead of New Zealand Retail Sales Report
NZD/USD Rate Eyes April Low Ahead of New Zealand Retail Sales Report
2020-05-18 02:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.