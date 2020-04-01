NZD/USD Rate Forecast: Bear Flag Formation Unfolds in April

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Index, EUR/USD Charts & More
2020-03-31 12:30:00
EUR/USD Price Breaking Through Technical Support
2020-03-31 09:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Stock Market Forecast: Recession Likely Unavoidable Amid Virus Fallout
2020-03-31 15:00:00
USD/CAD, USD/JPY, Oil Price, US Rates Analysis: Cross Asset Correlation
2020-03-31 10:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How to Invest During a Recession: Investments & Strategy
2020-03-31 22:48:00
Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Finish Q1, Limp into April Trade
2020-03-31 19:48:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How to Invest During a Recession: Investments & Strategy
2020-03-31 22:48:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Breakout Stalls into March Close
2020-03-31 16:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Index, AUD/USD & GBP/USD Price Analysis
2020-03-31 22:46:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Easing, FTSE 100 Gaining Ground
2020-03-31 08:10:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Yen and US Dollar Rise as Wall Street Drops. USD/JPY Eyes Resistance
2020-04-01 00:00:00
USD/CAD, USD/JPY, Oil Price, US Rates Analysis: Cross Asset Correlation
2020-03-31 10:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • RT @PeterNBell: @nawatatweet @PeterHanksFX "As displayed in the graphs above, gold has demonstrated an almost innate ability to retain its…
  • RBA minutes: - Liquidity in credit and money markets was very poor recently - It is likely most countries will experience a very sharp contraction (BBG)
  • #RBA minutes: - Bond purchases to increase central bank's balance sheet - Appropriate to remove yield target before raising interest rates - There will likely be "significant" job losses in the months ahead (BBG) #AUD
  • #RBA minutes: - Cash rate to remain at very lower levels for years (BBG) #AUD
  • #RBA minutes: - Monetary and fiscal policies will play an important role - Members had no "appetite" for using negative interest rates (BBG) #AUD
  • The $USD fell as an improvement in sentiment slowed aggressive capital outflows from emerging markets and #ASEAN economies. What do USD/SGD, USD/MYR, USD/IDR and USD/PHP face next? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/3SQYf5Y0Vx https://t.co/g4EJ5UC4zP
  • Heads Up:🇦🇺 AUD RBA Minutes of March 18 Policy Meeting (MAR) due at 00:30 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-01
  • In this session, Currency Analyst @ddubrovskyFX discusses traders' positioning as a key element of market analysis to determine the prevailing and future price trends. https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/998956395
  • (Asia AM) The anti-risk Japanese Yen and US Dollar cautiously rose as Wall Street declined despite less-dismal consumer confidence. Futures hint a “risk-off” tilt as USD/JPY eyes resistance - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2020/04/01/Yen-and-US-Dollar-Rise-as-Wall-Street-Drops-USDJPY-Eyes-Resistance.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/9kPiTfWRsq
  • 🇯🇵 JPY Tankan Large Manufacturers Outlook (1Q), Actual: -11 Expected: -15 Previous: 0 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-03-31
NZD/USD Rate Forecast: Bear Flag Formation Unfolds in April

NZD/USD Rate Forecast: Bear Flag Formation Unfolds in April

2020-04-01 01:00:00
David Song, Strategist
Share:

New Zealand Dollar Talking Points

NZD/USD struggles to hold its ground following the kneejerk reaction to China’s Purchase Managers Index (PMI), and the recent rebound in the exchange rate may unravel over the coming days as a bear flag formation unfolds.

NZD/USD Rate Forecast: Bear Flag Formation Unfolds in April

NZD/USD pares the rebound from the yearly low (0.5469) even though the Federal Reserve unveils “a temporary repurchase agreement facility for foreign and international monetary authorities (FIMA Repo Facility) to help support the smooth functioning of financial markets,” and the exchange rate exhibit a more bearish behavior as it initiates a series of lower highs and lows.

It seems as though the unprecedented efforts by monetary as well as fiscal authorities have helped to curb the huge swings across the currency market as the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ)establishes a credit facility that “will provide liquidity in exchange for eligible Corporate and Asset-Backed securities,” and the central bank may take additional steps to combat the weakening outlook for growth as Finance Minister Grant Robertson anticipates a “very significant increase” in unemployment, with the economy expected to contract at least 10% in the second quarter of 2020.

In response, the RBNZ may continue to utilize its unconventional tools as the official cash rate (OCR) sits at a record low of 0.25%, but it remains to be seen if Governor Adrian Orr and Co. will implement more non-standard measures over the coming months as the central bank pledges to support the New Zealand economy “either by increasing the size of the LSAP (Large Scale Asset Programme) programme, or through the use of other instruments.

With that said, the RBNZ may merely attempt to buy time at the next policy meeting on May 13 as the central bank plans to “monitor the effectiveness of the programme and make adjustments and additions if needed,” but the dovish forward guidance may continue to drag on the New Zealand Dollar as the central bank pushes monetary policy into uncharted territory.

In turn, NZD/USD may exhibit a more bearish behavior as it initiates a series of lower highs and lows, and the rebound from the yearly low (0.5469) may continue to unravel as a bear flag formation unfolds.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by David Song
Forex for Beginners
Get My Guide

Sign up and join DailyFX Currency Strategist David Song LIVE for an opportunity to discuss potential trade setups.

NZD/USD Rate Daily Chart

Image of NZD/USD rate daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • Keep in mind, NZD/USD has failed to retain the range from the second half of 2019 as the decline from earlier this year produced a break of the October low (0.6204), with a ‘death cross’ taking shape in March as the 50-Day SMA (0.6250) crosses below the 200-Day SMA (0.6427).
  • Recent developments in the Relative Strength Index (RSI) warn of a potential shift in NZD/USD behavior as the oscillator breaks out of the downward trend from earlier this year, but the recent rebound in the exchange rate may unravel over the coming days as a bear flag formation unfolds.
  • NZD/USD initiates a series of lower highs and lows following the string of failed attempts to break/close above the Fibonacci overlap around 0.6070 (100% expansion) to 0.6100 (61.8% expansion), with a move below 0.5880 (100% expansion) opening up the 0.5740 (78.6% retracement) to 0.5790 (61.8% retracement) region.
  • Next area of interest comes in around 0.5640 (261.8% expansion) followed by the 0.5530 (161.8% expansion) region.
Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by David Song
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

AUD/USD Forecast: Bear Flag Continues to Take Shape Ahead of April
AUD/USD Forecast: Bear Flag Continues to Take Shape Ahead of April
2020-03-31 06:00:00
EUR/USD Rate Recovery Stalls as ECB Warns of Looming Recession
EUR/USD Rate Recovery Stalls as ECB Warns of Looming Recession
2020-03-31 01:00:00
Gold Price Levels to Watch Following US Fiscal Stimulus Program
Gold Price Levels to Watch Following US Fiscal Stimulus Program
2020-03-30 05:00:00
NZD/USD Rate Outlook Clouded by Bear Flag Formation
NZD/USD Rate Outlook Clouded by Bear Flag Formation
2020-03-30 02:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

NZD/USD
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.