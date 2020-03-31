AUD/USD Forecast: Bear Flag Continues to Take Shape Ahead of April

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Rate Recovery Stalls as ECB Warns of Looming Recession
2020-03-31 01:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, AUD/USD, USD/CAD, S&P 500 & Gold
2020-03-30 16:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Edge Lower But Coronavirus Fears Underpin Haven Bids
2020-03-31 07:00:00
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Oil - US Crude since Feb 10 when Oil - US Crude traded near 5,035.30.
2020-03-31 04:23:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow and S&P 500 Slow Advance a Best Outcome, G7 and Chinese PMI Ahead
2020-03-31 02:30:00
Stock Market Forecast: Recession Likely Unavoidable Amid Virus Fallout
2020-03-30 15:12:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Edge Lower But Coronavirus Fears Underpin Haven Bids
2020-03-31 07:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, AUD/USD, USD/CAD, S&P 500 & Gold
2020-03-30 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, AUD/USD, USD/CAD, S&P 500 & Gold
2020-03-30 16:00:00
GBP/USD, EUR/GBP and GBP/CAD Prices and Outlook - UK Webinar
2020-03-30 12:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, AUD/USD, USD/CAD, S&P 500 & Gold
2020-03-30 16:00:00
Japanese Yen Claws Back Ground As Coronavirus Stimulus Hits Dollar
2020-03-30 04:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Commodities Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 4.54% Silver: 0.77% Gold: -0.38% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/3CdfglYP4g
  • #Bitcoin prices may see a pickup in volatility ahead of the 2020 halving as the #coronavirus pandemic threatens to disrupt cross-continental $BTC mining operations. Get your market update from @ZabelinDimitri here: https://t.co/BoH24MVf4P https://t.co/yuEA4wdlS9
  • Forex Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.06% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.05% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.17% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.48% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.61% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.87% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/hOyPH71ZfE
  • Indices Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 1.85% France 40: 1.47% US 500: 0.46% Wall Street: 0.38% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/UxILaRvSdH
  • 🇨🇭 CHF Retail Sales Real (YoY) (FEB), Actual: 0.3% Expected: N/A Previous: -0.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-03-31
  • Missed today's #AUDUSD weekly outlook webinar? See the recording here - https://t.co/6k1KCuxr50 Some of the topics discussed were: - #coronavirus economic impact - #Fed #QE as catalyst for AUD rise - scope for renewed #USD gains
  • RT @DailyFXEspanol: Análisis del $XAUUSD: El precio del oro se estanca, ¿qué nos dice el gráfico? #trading #covid19 https://t.co/7x2Zdt0AnA…
  • USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/CAD for the first time since Jan 22, 2020 when USD/CAD traded near 1.31. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to USD/CAD weakness. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/KjIkTKOFmC
  • Asia’s vast and growing importance to the world economy is not yet matched by the presence of a currency trading center to rival the established order. Get your update on market drivers in Asia here: https://t.co/r3Ku0p9dw1 https://t.co/JVzLj6lON7
  • European Opening Calls From IG: #FTSE 5558 -0.10% #DAX 9865 +0.50% #CAC 4394 +0.35% #AEX 476 -0.08% #MIB 16974 +0.60% #IBEX 6749 +1.34% #OMX 1457 +0.52% #STOXX 2779 +0.49%
AUD/USD Forecast: Bear Flag Continues to Take Shape Ahead of April

AUD/USD Forecast: Bear Flag Continues to Take Shape Ahead of April

2020-03-31 06:00:00
David Song, Strategist
Share:

Australian Dollar Talking Points

AUD/USD trades in a narrow range even though the Australian government expands its fiscal stimulus program, and the rebound from the yearly low (0.5506) may start to unravel over the coming days as a bear flag takes shape.

AUD/USD Forecast: Bear Flag Continues to Take Shape Ahead of April

AUD/USD showed a limited reaction to Australia’s $130B JobKeeper payment program, with the exchange rate largely holding Friday’s range despite the greater-than-expected uptick in China’s Purchase Managers Index (PMI).

The range bound price action in AUD/USD may persist over the remainder of the week as Australia toughens its lockdown measure to ‘stage 3,’ and the efforts to contain COVID-19 may put pressure on the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) to further support the economy as Treasurer Josh Frydenberg warns “businesses will close and people will lose their jobs.”

As a result, the RBA may go beyond its yield-curve control program and implement more non-standard measures as the official cash rate (OCR) sits at its effective lower bound (ELB), but it remains to be seen if the unconventional tools will have the intended impact as the central bank pushes monetary policy into uncharted territory.

Image of RBA interest rate decisions

In turn, the RBA may stick to the current policy at its next meeting on May 5as Governor Philip Lowe and Co. pledge to purchase Australian government bonds for “as long as market conditions warrant,” and the central bank may merely attempt to buy time as the fiscal stimulus package reaches a combined A$320B.

With that said, the response by Australian authorities may continue to shore up AUD/USD amid the unprecedented steps to combat the weakening outlook for growth, but the rebound from the yearly low (0.5506) may start to unravel over the coming days as a bear flag takes shape.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by David Song
Forex for Beginners
Get My Guide

Sign up and join DailyFX Currency Strategist David Song LIVE for an opportunity to discuss potential trade setups.

AUD/USD Rate Daily Chart

Image of AUD/USD rate daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • Keep in mind, the monthly opening range has been a key dynamic for AUD/USD in the fourth quarter of 2019 as the exchange rate carved a major low on October 2, with the high for November occurring during the first full week of the month, while the low for December materialized on the first day of the month.
  • The opening range for 2020 showed a similar scenario as AUD/USD marked the high of the month on January 2, with the exchange rate carving the February high during the first week of the month.
  • However, the opening range for March was less relevant, with the high of the month occurring on the 9th, the same day as the flash crash.
  • With that said, recent developments in the Relative Strength Index (RSI) raises the scope for a larger rebound in AUD/USD as the oscillator bounces back from bounces back from oversold territory and breaks out of the bearish formation from earlier this year, but the recent recovery in the exchange rate may end up being short lived as a bear flag formation takes shape.
  • The string of failed attempts to close above the Fibonacci overlap around 0.6190 (78.6% expansion) to 0.6210 (78.6% expansion) may continue to generate range-bound prices, but a break of channel support along with a move below 0.6020 (50% expansion) may spur a move towards the 0.5880 (261.8% expansion) to 0.5900 (100% expansion) region, with the next area of interest coming in around 0.5710 (161.8% expansion).
Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by David Song
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/USD Rate Recovery Stalls as ECB Warns of Looming Recession
EUR/USD Rate Recovery Stalls as ECB Warns of Looming Recession
2020-03-31 01:00:00
Gold Price Levels to Watch Following US Fiscal Stimulus Program
Gold Price Levels to Watch Following US Fiscal Stimulus Program
2020-03-30 05:00:00
NZD/USD Rate Outlook Clouded by Bear Flag Formation
NZD/USD Rate Outlook Clouded by Bear Flag Formation
2020-03-30 02:00:00
AUD/USD Rate Rebound Undermined by Bear Flag Formation
AUD/USD Rate Rebound Undermined by Bear Flag Formation
2020-03-27 01:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.