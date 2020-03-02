AUD/USD Rate Rebound Vulnerable to Hints of Looming RBA Rate Cut

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides Download
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar, S&P 500 May Fall on US ISM Data After China PMI Miss
2020-03-02 08:00:00
Dow Jones, Gold Prices Fall as Yen Soars on Virus Fears. Where to Now?
2020-03-01 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Gold Prices Fall as Yen Soars on Virus Fears. Where to Now?
2020-03-01 16:00:00
Pound Outlook: GBP/USD Finally On the Move
2020-02-29 22:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen May Gap Up as AUD/USD Sinks on Record Low China PMI
2020-03-01 21:00:00
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: Outlook Bullish, Pullback Eyed
2020-02-29 16:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Rise As Coronavirus Economic Hit Boosts Stimulus Hopes
2020-03-02 07:00:00
Dow Jones, Gold Prices Fall as Yen Soars on Virus Fears. Where to Now?
2020-03-01 16:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Rise As Coronavirus Economic Hit Boosts Stimulus Hopes
2020-03-02 07:00:00
Silver Price, NOK Outlook Bearish on Virus, PMI Data, OPEC
2020-03-02 05:00:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum Forecast: BTC/USD, ETH/USD, XRP/USD
2020-02-25 04:00:00
Cryptocurrency Latest: Bitcoin (BTC), Ripple (XRP) Weekend Price Slump
2020-02-17 12:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • RT @MikaelSarwe: 🌍🇺🇸 CORRECTED - A regression of US, Japan, China & Euro area PMI points to global PMI at 47.4 in Feb. Together with some o…
  • NZD/USD Technical Analysis: New Zealand Dollar Ready to Bounce? - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/nzd-usd/2020/03/02/NZDUSD-Technical-Analysis-New-Zealand-Dollar-Ready-to-Bounce.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Spivak&utm_campaign=twr #NZDUSD #technicalanalysis https://t.co/alFsOin7mK
  • Bank of England says it will take all needed steps to protect stability $GBP
  • Forex Update: As of 08:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.87% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.49% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.48% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.16% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.29% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.40% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/ofuVwGPC25
  • Heads Up:🇨🇭 CHF PMI Manufacturing (FEB) due at 08:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 48.0 Previous: 47.8 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-03-02
  • Recessions can devastate the economy and disrupt the fortunes of individuals, businesses, and investors. But economic decline in the business cycle is inevitable, and your trading can be defined by how you respond to crisis. learn how to prepare here: https://t.co/e4CnobJCss https://t.co/fFuzza3PJy
  • Indices Update: As of 08:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 2.74% France 40: 2.44% Wall Street: 1.70% US 500: 1.37% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/BGiHA8V6Rb
  • #USD #Gold suggesting more fear to come, triangle continuation pattern breakout and retest, bullish engulfing (circled red). $1690/oz recent high resistance target, close < $1560/oz failure / stop #TechnicalAnalysis https://t.co/hGBYc1JOhx
  • Join @DavidCottleFX 's #webinar at 3:00 AM ET/8:00 AM GMT for your weekly update on the top Asia Pacific market drivers that traders should watch this week. Register here: https://t.co/HNf3Axw8s5 https://t.co/aIcW7OTzW5
  • Get your stock market basics right - what is the stock market and how does stock trading work? Find out here: https://t.co/JfAJLAtlsY https://t.co/iiQmo74UAw
AUD/USD Rate Rebound Vulnerable to Hints of Looming RBA Rate Cut

AUD/USD Rate Rebound Vulnerable to Hints of Looming RBA Rate Cut

2020-03-02 06:00:00
David Song, Currency Strategist
Share:

Australian Dollar Talking Points

AUD/USD bounces back from the yearly low (0.6434) ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) interest rate decision, but the weakening outlook for global growth may continue to drag on the exchange rate as COVID-19 poses a greater threat to the world economy.

AUD/USD Rate Rebound Vulnerable to Hints of Looming RBA Rate Cut

AUD/USD appears to have halted the decline from the start of the year as the RBA is expected to retain the current policy in March, and the exchange rate may stage a larger rebound over the coming days if the central bank tames speculation for lower interest rates.

Image of DailyFX economic calendar

The RBA is seen keeping the official cash rate (OCR) at the record-low of 0.75% on March 3, while the update to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) report is anticipated to show the Australian economy growing 2.0% during the last three months of 2019 after expanding 1.7% in the third quarter.

More of the same from the RBA along with an upbeat GDP print may fuel a larger rebound in AUD/USD as the central bank appears to be in no rush to revisit its rate easing cycle, and Governor Philip Lowe and Co. may merely attempt to buy time until its next meeting on April 7 amid “signs that the slowdown in global growth was coming to an end.”

However, the threat posed by the coronavirus may put pressure on the RBA to insulate the economy as data prints coming out of China, Australia’s largest trading partner, cast a dour outlook for the Asia/Pacific region.

China’s Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) tumbled to 35.7 from 50.0 in January to mark the lowest reading since the data series began in 2005, and the marked downturn in business sentiment may trigger a response by the RBA as the board remains “prepared to ease monetary policy further if needed.”

Image of RBA interest rate decisions

In turn, the RBA may show a greater willingness to implement lower interest rates in 2020, and hints of a looming rate cut may undermine the recent rebound in AUD/USD as the central bank prepares to abandon the wait-and-see approach as for monetary policy.

With that said, AUD/USD may continue to give back the correction from the 2008 low (0.6006), and the bearish momentum may gather pace over the coming days as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) sits in oversold territory.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by David Song
Forex for Beginners
Get My Guide

Sign up and join DailyFX Currency Strategist David Song LIVE for an opportunity to discuss potential trade setups.

AUD/USD Rate Daily Chart

Image of AUD/USD rate daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • Keep in mind, the monthly opening range has been a key dynamic for AUD/USD in the fourth quarter of 2019 as the exchange rate carved a major low on October 2, with the high for November occurring during the first full week of the month, while the low for December materialized on the first day of the month.
  • The opening range for 2020 showed a similar scenario as AUD/USD marked the high of the month on January 2, with the exchange rate carving the February high during the first week of the month.
  • With that said, the opening range for March remains in focus, but the bearish momentum may gather pace over the coming days as Relative Strength Index (RSI) tracks the downward trend from earlier this year and sits in oversold territory.
  • As a result, AUD/USD maycontinue to give back the correction from the 2008 low (0.6006), but need a break/close below the 0.6510 (161.8% expansion) to 0.6540 (78.6% expansion) region to open up the Fibonacci overlap around 0.6410 (100% expansion) to 0.6440 (261.8% expansion).
Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by David Song
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/CAD Rate Outlook Hinges on Bank of Canada (BoC) Forward Guidance
USD/CAD Rate Outlook Hinges on Bank of Canada (BoC) Forward Guidance
2020-03-02 03:00:00
USD/CAD Clears October High Ahead of BoC Meeting as Bull Flag Unfolds
USD/CAD Clears October High Ahead of BoC Meeting as Bull Flag Unfolds
2020-02-28 01:00:00
AUD/USD Slips to Fresh 2020 Low as RSI Dips Deeper into Oversold Zone
AUD/USD Slips to Fresh 2020 Low as RSI Dips Deeper into Oversold Zone
2020-02-27 02:00:00
Bullish Gold Price Behavior to Persist as Coronavirus Spreads
Bullish Gold Price Behavior to Persist as Coronavirus Spreads
2020-02-26 06:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.