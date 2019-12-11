AUD/USD Rate Vulnerable to No Change in Fed Interest Rate Dot-Plot

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, December 2019 - Recession Odds Down on US-China Trade Deal Hopes
2019-12-10 19:00:00
75 Years Later, The Lessons of Bretton Woods Have Been Forgotten
2019-12-10 16:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Bounces on Support, British Pound Sees Selling Pressure
2019-12-11 00:00:00
GBP/USD: Cable Drops as Conservative Lead over Labor Fades – YouGov Poll
2019-12-10 22:39:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, December 2019 - Recession Odds Down on US-China Trade Deal Hopes
2019-12-10 19:00:00
75 Years Later, The Lessons of Bretton Woods Have Been Forgotten
2019-12-10 16:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, December 2019 - Recession Odds Down on US-China Trade Deal Hopes
2019-12-10 19:00:00
75 Years Later, The Lessons of Bretton Woods Have Been Forgotten
2019-12-10 16:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price May Climb on OPEC Meeting Outcome if Trade War Allows
2019-12-10 19:30:00
EURUSD Forecast Top Risk Between Fed and ECB, Pound and AUDUSD Risk Volatility
2019-12-09 13:30:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Forecast: Bulls Retreat as BTCUSD Threatens Breakdown
2019-12-09 19:30:00
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2019-12-05 15:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • $USDCNH https://t.co/huK7xAti8U
  • RT @zerohedge: Yuan Tumbles After Navarro Warns "No Indication That Tariffs Will Be Delayed" https://t.co/mQlQTiQjgM
  • 🚨PRE-FOMC POLL ALERT⚠️ What do you think the market reaction will be the Fed rate decision and outlook?
  • LIVE NOW: Join Analyst @ddubrovskyFX as he discusses traders’ positioning as a key element of market analysis to determine the prevailing and future price trends. Register here: https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/998956395?CHID=9&QPID=917720
  • RT @ChrisWeston_PS: *NAVARRO: UP TO CHINESE AS TO WHETHER WE GET A DEAL *NAVARRO: HAS NO INDICATION THAT DEC. TARIFFS WON'T BE PUT ON *NAVA…
  • Will be starting shortly. Going to cover the two sides of sentiment (market mood and conviction) for FX such as #USD, #AUD and #NZD around the #Fed, UK election and trade wars. Signup below! https://t.co/UwauulGIzM
  • White House Trade Adviser Peter Navarro: Has no indication that December tariffs won't be put on. China trying to shape narrative and affect the futures market -BBG
  • RT @kgreifeld: The pound's at a ~9-month high but this chart is more fun -- 1-week GBPUSD risk-reversals are at the lowest since 2016 #Brex…
  • LIVE IN 30 MIN: Join Analyst @ddubrovskyFX as he discusses traders’ positioning as a key element of market analysis to determine the prevailing and future price trends. Register here: https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/998956395?CHID=9&QPID=917720
  • The US Dollar bounced on key support amid broad weakness in the British Pound. The anti-risk Japanese Yen may gain as uncertainty prolongs in US-China, USMCA trade deal bets #USD #GBP #USMCA #Yen - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2019/12/11/US-Dollar-Bounces-on-Support-British-Pound-Sees-Selling-Pressure.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702
AUD/USD Rate Vulnerable to No Change in Fed Interest Rate Dot-Plot

AUD/USD Rate Vulnerable to No Change in Fed Interest Rate Dot-Plot

2019-12-11 01:00:00
David Song, Currency Strategist
Share:

Australian Dollar Talking Points

AUD/USD continues to pare the rebound from the November low (0.6754), with the exchange rate carving a fresh series of lower highs and lows as the Trump administration appears to be on track to raise China tariffs on December 15.

AUD/USD Vulnerable to No Change in Fed Interest Rate Dot-Plot

AUD/USD extends the decline from earlier this week as the Director of the United States National Economic Council, Larry Kudlow, tames hopes for an imminent trade deal and warns that “the reality is that those tariffs are still on the table.”

It seems as though the US and China, Australia’s largest trading partner, will struggle to strike a deal ahead of 2020 as Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross insists that as “every day that goes by, we are in a better negotiating position.”

The ongoing shift in US trade policy may continue to sway financial markets as the Trump administration remains reluctant to rollback tariffs, and it remains to be seen if the Federal Reserve will respond to the weakening outlook for global growth as the central bank is widely expected to retain the current policy at its last interest rate decision for 2019.

Image of Federal Reserve interest rate forecast

In turn, market participants are likely to pay increased attention to the forward guidance for monetary policy as Fed officials update the Summary of Economic Projections (SEP), and a downward revision in the interest rate dot-plot may produce a bearish reaction in the US Dollar as the central bank shows a greater willingness to reestablish its rate easing cycle in 2020.

However, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) may merely attempt to buy time amid “tentative signs that trade tensions were easing,” and little to no changes in the SEP may keep AUD/USD under pressure as Chairman Jerome Powell and Co. appear to be in no rush to implement lower interest rates.

In turn, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) may find it difficult to sit on the sidelines and the central bank may continue to strike a dovish tone at its next meeting on February 4 amid waning hopes for a US-China trade deal.

In response, Governor Philip Lowe and Co. may prepare Australian households and businesses for lower interest rates in 2020, and the diverging paths for monetary policy may drag on AUD/USD as the RBA remains “prepared to ease monetary policy further if needed.”

With that said, the Australian Dollar may underperform its US counterpart over the coming months, and the recent rebound in AUD/USD may prove to be short lived as the exchange rate carves a fresh string of lower highs and lows.

Sign up and join DailyFX Currency Strategist David Song LIVE for an opportunity to discuss potential trade setups.

AUD/USD Rate Daily Chart

Image of AUD/USD rate daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • Keep in mind, the AUD/USD rebound following the currency market flash-crash has been capped by the 200-Day SMA (0.6911), with the exchange rate marking another failed attempt to break/close above the moving average in July.
  • A similar scenario appears to have taken shape in November as the correction from the yearly low (0.6671) failed to trigger a test of the simple moving average, which largely lines up with the Fibonacci overlap around 0.6950 (61.8% expansion) to 0.6970 (23.6% expansion).
  • The Relative Strength Index (RSI) highlights a similar dynamic as the oscillator snaps the upward trend from August and starts to carve a bearish formation.
  • In turn, the reboundfrom the November low (0.6754) may prove to be short lived as AUD/USD initiates a fresh series of lower highs and lows.
  • Lack of momentum to hold above the Fibonacci overlap around 0.6830 (23.6% expansion) to 0.6850 (78.6% expansion) brings the 0.6780 (38.2% expansion) to 0.6800 (61.8% expansion) region on the radar, with the next area of interest coming in around 0.6720 (78.6% expansion) to 0.6730 (50% expansion).
  • Next downside hurdle comes in around 0.6680 (61.8% expansion), which lines up with the yearly low (0.6671).

Additional Trading Resources

Are you looking to improve your trading approach? Review the ‘Traits of a Successful Trader’ series on how to effectively use leverage along with other best practices that any trader can follow.

Want to know what other currency pairs the DailyFX team is watching? Download and review the Top Trading Opportunities for 2019.

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/CAD Forecast: Post NFP Rebound Unravels Amid Hopes for USMCA
USD/CAD Forecast: Post NFP Rebound Unravels Amid Hopes for USMCA
2019-12-10 06:00:00
NZD/USD Rate Forecast: RSI on Cusp of Offering Textbook Sell Signal
NZD/USD Rate Forecast: RSI on Cusp of Offering Textbook Sell Signal
2019-12-10 01:00:00
Gold Price Continues to Test for Support Ahead of FOMC Meeting
Gold Price Continues to Test for Support Ahead of FOMC Meeting
2019-12-09 06:00:00
AUD/USD Traders Eye FOMC Meeting, US-China Trade News
AUD/USD Traders Eye FOMC Meeting, US-China Trade News
2019-12-09 02:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.