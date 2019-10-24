We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2019-10-24 13:30:00
ECB Announces Monetary Policy Decision, EUR/USD Unmoved
2019-10-24 11:53:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Drops amid Snap Election Rumors - Latest Brexit News
2019-10-24 15:16:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2019-10-24 13:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Yen Rose After Draghi, Pence, Amazon Earnings. NZD/USD May Reverse
2019-10-24 23:00:00
USD/JPY Slides on Weak Durable Goods but Bounces on PMI Data
2019-10-24 15:12:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Bull Flag to Negate Head-and-Shoulders Top
2019-10-25 00:00:00
Gold Price Targets: XAU/USD Threatens Breakout- GLD Outlook
2019-10-24 16:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Hold Up As Markets Eye Fed, Oil Prices Pare Gains
2019-10-24 05:42:00
Oil Price Breaks Out as US Crude Inventories Unexpectedly Contract
2019-10-24 01:00:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/CNH, USD/ZAR in Spotlight
2019-10-23 03:30:00
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2019-10-22 20:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Macro data from around the world have long attested to the urgent need for a trade settlement between the US and China. Increasingly the corporate numbers are saying the same. Get your market update from @DavidCottleFX here:https://t.co/Qon7QUO80c https://t.co/t0Xtbrw6xR
  • The #Rupiah weakened overnight after the Bank of Indonesia cut rates to 5% from 5.25% (as expected), making for the 4th one in a row this year. The central bank saw a slight improvement in local GDP next year, adding an emphasis on data dependence for policy ahead #USDIDR
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 GBP United Kingdom Sovereign Debt to be rated by S&P due at 00:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-10-25
  • Heads Up:🇪🇺 EUR Italy Sovereign Debt to be rated by S&P due at 00:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-10-25
  • Heads Up:🇪🇺 EUR France Sovereign Debt to be rated by Moody's due at 00:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-10-25
  • (Asia Pacific AM Briefing) Yen Rose After Draghi, Pence, Amazon Earnings. NZD/USD May Reverse #Yen $NZDUSD #Amazon #ECB - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2019/10/24/NZDUSD-May-Reverse-Yen-Rose-After-Draghi-Pence-Amazon-Earnings.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702 https://t.co/mF1F24SxIH
  • #Naturalgas trading is popular among traders due to its volatility. How can you trade this? Find out here: https://t.co/qbLCv6RP0H #CommoditieswithDailyFX #OOTT @WVenketas https://t.co/I4oIXZBBJB
  • RT @CNBCi: Goldman Sachs predicts the Fed will make two big changes next week https://t.co/l2FOHjioxi
  • RT @FT: Beijing seeks loyalist to replace Hong Kong chief Carrie Lam https://t.co/1NUKyMHpaz
  • RT @business: Stocks in Asia headed for mixed start Friday after U.S. equities edged higher, while weakness in Amazon earnings weighed on N…
Gold Price Forecast: Bull Flag to Negate Head-and-Shoulders Top

Gold Price Forecast: Bull Flag to Negate Head-and-Shoulders Top

2019-10-25 00:00:00
David Song, Currency Strategist
Share:

Gold Price Talking Points

The price of gold breaks out of a narrow range on the back dismal data prints coming out of the US economy, and the failed attempt to test the monthly-low ($1459) may bring the topside targets back on the radar as a bull-flag formation takes shape.

Gold Price Forecast: Bull Flag to Negate Head-and-Shoulders Top

The near-term correction in gold appears to be coming to an end as the 1.1% decline in US Durable Goods Orders report puts increased pressure on the Federal Reserve to insulate the US economy.

Image of DailyFX economic calendar

A deeper look at the report shows Non-Defense Capital Goods Orders excluding Aircrafts, a proxy for business investment, also narrowing 0.7% in September, and the slowdown in private-sector consumption may become a growing concern for the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) as household spending “has been the key driver of growth.

In response, US President Donald Trump tweets that the “Fed was way too fast to raise, and way too slow to cut,” and the central bank may have little choice but to further embark on its rate easing cycle amid signs of a looming recession.

Image of Fed Fund futures

In turn, Fed Fund futures still show a greater than 90% probability for another 25bp reduction on October 30, and the central bank may continue to reverse the four rate-hikes from 2018 as “weakness in global growth and trade policy uncertainty haveweighed on the economy.”

However, the growing dissent within the FOMC may fuel fears of a policy error as the central bank makes an unexpected announcement to purchase US Treasury Bills in the secondary market, and it remains to be seen if Chairman Jerome Powell and Co. will project a lower trajectory for the benchmark interest rate as the US-China trade war appears to be coming to an end.

With that said, falling interest rates along with fears of a global recession may heighten the appeal of gold, and market participants may look to hedge against fiat currencies as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) continues to cut its growth forecast for the world economy.

Keep in mind, the near-term outlook for gold remains mired by a head-and-shoulders formation, but a bull-flag appears to be taking shape following the failed attempt to test the monthly-low ($1459).

Sign up and join DailyFX Currency Strategist David Song LIVE for an opportunity to discuss potential trade setups.

Gold Price Daily Chart

Image of gold daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • The broader outlook for gold prices remain constructive as both price and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) clear the bearish trends from earlier this year, with the precious metal trading to a fresh yearly-high ($1557) in September.
  • However, the RSI warns of a prolonged correction in gold as the oscillator continues to track the downward trend from June, with recent price action raising the risk for a head-and-shoulders top.
  • The string of failed attempts to close above the Fibonacci overlap around $1509 (61.8% retracement) to $1517 (78.6% expansion) may produce range-bound conditions, but a bull-flag may continue to take shape as the price of gold preserves the monthly opening range.
  • In turn, need the RSI to break out of the bearish formation to bring the topside targets back on the radar, with a close above the $1509 (61.8% retracement) to $1517 (78.6% expansion) region opening up the $1554 (100% expansion) area, which largely lines up with the 2019-high ($1557).

For more in-depth analysis, check out the 4Q 2019 Forecast for Gold

Additional Trading Resources

Are you looking to improve your trading approach? Review the ‘Traits of a Successful Trader’ series on how to effectively use leverage along with other best practices that any trader can follow.

Want to know what other currency pairs the DailyFX team is watching? Download and review the Top Trading Opportunities for 2019.

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

AUD/USD Rate Outlook Mired by Failure to Test September High
AUD/USD Rate Outlook Mired by Failure to Test September High
2019-10-24 05:00:00
Oil Price Breaks Out as US Crude Inventories Unexpectedly Contract
Oil Price Breaks Out as US Crude Inventories Unexpectedly Contract
2019-10-24 01:00:00
EUR/USD Rate Initiates Lower Highs and Lows Ahead of ECB Meeting
EUR/USD Rate Initiates Lower Highs and Lows Ahead of ECB Meeting
2019-10-23 05:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: Bull Flag Emerges amid Failure to Test Monthly-Low
Gold Price Outlook: Bull Flag Emerges amid Failure to Test Monthly-Low
2019-10-23 01:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.