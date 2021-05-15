News & Analysis at your fingertips.

US Dollar Outlook: USD/JPY Hinges on Treasury Yield Volatility
2021-05-14 23:00:00
US Dollar Rip, Dip, Rip Around CPI: EUR/USD, USD/CAD
2021-05-12 16:45:00
Crude Oil Prices May Fall as US Retail Sales Data Shapes Fed Outlook
2021-05-14 04:00:00
Oil Price Stuck in May Opening Range After Failing to Test March High
2021-05-13 14:00:00
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2021-05-14 02:00:00
Dow Jones Analysis: Stocks Rebound From Recent Losses as Disney Earnings Disappoint
2021-05-13 20:30:00
Gold & Silver Price Analysis: XAU In a Fight at Significant Resistance
2021-05-14 12:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: Will XAU/USD Shrug off a Higher US Retail Sales Outcome?
2021-05-14 05:00:00
Dollar Outlook Throttled by Both Risk Rebound and Curbed Inflation Concerns
2021-05-15 03:37:00
US Dollar Outlook: USD/JPY Hinges on Treasury Yield Volatility
2021-05-14 23:00:00
US Dollar Outlook: USD/JPY Hinges on Treasury Yield Volatility
2021-05-14 23:00:00
US Dollar Outlook: DXY Index Eyes Retail Sales Data, Yields
2021-05-13 22:30:00
Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Dogecoin (DOGE) - Sharp Bounceback After Another Elon Musk Tweet

Nick Cawley, Strategist

Bitcoin (BTC/USD), Ethereum (ETH/USD), and Alt-Coin Analysis and Charts:

  • Bitcoin, Dogecoin weekly losses being pared back, Ethereum ahead of the game.
  • The power of Elon Musk’s tweets may spell problems.

The cryptocurrency has had a turbulent few days with a tweet by Elon Musk sparking a heavy sell-off on Thursday before another tweet less than 24 hours later sent prices charging higher again. Market leader Bitcoin continues to underperform however and is currently -10% over the last 7 days, while Ethereum is +15% on a weekly basis. Across the spectrum, there are weekly winners and losers with Dogecoin down 11%, Cardano up 9%, Ripple down 16%, and Telcoin up 22%. A look at the top 100 coins by market cap shows far more losers than winners over the week, but these losses are currently being eroded away.

This week’s market sell-off was sparked by Tesla boss Elon Musk halting car payments in Bitcoin, bringing down another Musk favorite Dogecoin at the same time.

Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Crushed, Dogecoin (DOGE) Slumps 20% as Tesla Halts Bitcoin Payments

Late Thursday, Elon Musk then tweeted that he would work with Doge developers to ‘improve system transaction efficiency’ a bullish signal for the 4th largest coin by market cap.

Dogecoin (DOGE) Rallies Sharply on Elon Musk Co-Operation, Coinbase Adoption News

Elon Musk’s tweets are closely followed by the cryptocurrency and the volatility that they can cause is well known, especially for Musk’s favorites, Bitcoin and Dogecoin. The week’s sharp moves however show that the power of his tweets can move the market as a whole, a very unwelcome situation, even for the avid volatility chaser. Either that or the market as a whole is becoming very nervous about current cryptocurrency levels. Volatility is good, excessive short-term volatility is not.

The daily BTC chart remains neutral with yesterday’s sell-off candle in control of current price action. Bitcoin’s market dominance is now below 41% and continues to lag Ethereum. To regain an upward bias, BTC needs to open above yesterday’s high print at $52,900 and break above both the 20- and 50-day simple moving averages at $55,000 and $$56,100 respectively. The market is oversold, using the CCI indicator, suggesting that Thursday’s low at $46,070 is unlikely to be troubled.

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Daily Price Chart

Bitcoin Chart

Ethereum is back around the $4,000 level and looking to haul back all of Thursday’s losses. Ethereum continues to outperform the market as a whole and now has a 20% market dominance. While Bitcoin is currently twice the size of Ethereum, this differential continues to contract with the Ethereum/Bitcoin spread now at 785 from a low of 228 at the end of December. Much has made of the Ethereum overtaking Bitcoin to take the top spot – the flippening – and as things stand, this is looking every more likely.

Ethereum (ETH/USD) Daily Price Chart

Ethereum Chart

Traders of all levels and abilities will find something to help them make more informed decisions in the new and improved DailyFX Trading Education Centre

What are your views on Bitcoin (BTC),Ethereum (ETH), and the Alt-Coin Market – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

