EUR/USD
News
US Dollar Rip, Dip, Rip Around CPI: EUR/USD, USD/CAD
2021-05-12 16:45:00
2021-05-12 16:45:00
EUR/USD Rally Stalls Ahead of February High Even as ECB Slows PEPP
2021-05-12 14:00:00
2021-05-12 14:00:00
News
Crude Oil Prices at Risk if US PPI Data Echoes the Consumer Inflation Beat
2021-05-13 06:00:00
2021-05-13 06:00:00
Oil Price Outlook: Crude Surges- Bulls Eye Major Breakout at May High
2021-05-12 15:30:00
2021-05-12 15:30:00
News
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2021-05-13 04:00:00
2021-05-13 04:00:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, Nikkei 225, ASX 200 Outlook Vulnerable After 2008 High US CPI
2021-05-13 01:00:00
2021-05-13 01:00:00
News
Is Gold a Good Inflation Hedge? - XAU/USD Rejected at Key Trendline, Focus on US PPI
2021-05-13 08:00:00
2021-05-13 08:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Eyes US Retail Sales After CPI Boosts Fed Rate Bets
2021-05-13 02:00:00
2021-05-13 02:00:00
News
Pound Technical Outlook: GBP/USD Testing Support, Trend
2021-05-13 12:30:00
2021-05-13 12:30:00
GBP/USD Shrugs at UK GDP, May Drop on US CPI Data
2021-05-12 06:13:00
2021-05-12 06:13:00
News
US Dollar Rockets Higher as Inflation Spikes to 4.2% in April
2021-05-12 13:15:00
2021-05-12 13:15:00
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: Broader Outlook Bearish, USD/JPY Eyes Key Trendline
2021-05-12 05:00:00
2021-05-12 05:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Crushed, DogeCoin (DOGE) Slumps 20% as Tesla Halts Bitcoin Payments

Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Crushed, DogeCoin (DOGE) Slumps 20% as Tesla Halts Bitcoin Payments

Nick Cawley, Strategist

Nick Cawley, Strategist

Bitcoin (BTC/USD), Ethereum (ETH/USD), and Alt-Coin Analysis and Charts:

  • Cryptocurrency market a sea of red.
  • Ethereum/Bitcoin spread keeps positive sentiment.

The cryptocurrency sell-off is accelerating in London trade with the market awash with double-digit losses. A market that seemed a one-way bet of late turned sharply lower earlier after cryptocurrency acolyte Elon Musk reversed his recent decision to accept Bitcoin as payment for Tesla cars, citing environmental concerns. Tesla earns valuable credits for their cars exceeding emissions and fuel economy standards, and it is a moot point if Tesla’s boss should have factored in the company’s emission ethics before he bought $1.5billion BTC earlier this year. Another Musk favorite, Dogecoin (DOGE) is down 20% so far today.

Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Crushed, DogeCoin (DOGE) Slumps 20% as Tesla Halts Bitcoin Payments

Bitcoin (BTC) Plunges on Tesla Bitcoin Suspension, AUD/USD Spars USD Strength

The daily BTC chart is now reversing its recent bullish sentiment with today’s sell-off low just above $46,000, the lowest print in 10-weeks. Today’s reversal also breaks the four sell-off/rally patterns seen the year, which indicates that a rally back to the $65,000 all-time high is becoming increasingly unlikely in the short-to-medium term.

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Daily Price Chart

Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Crushed, DogeCoin (DOGE) Slumps 20% as Tesla Halts Bitcoin Payments

Ethereum, the market darling of late, is also under heavy selling pressure but continues to out-perform peer Bitcoin. The Ethereum/Bitcoin spread has rallied from a multi-month low around 300 on March 24 to a current level of 756, highlighting the out-performance of Ethereum. Bitcoin’s market cap dominance is now down to 42% from 70% at the start of the year, while Ethereum’s market dominance is up to just under 20%.

The Ethereum bull-run has also been stopped in its tracks and it remains to be seen if this is just a short-term move or the start of a longer period of consolidation. Leveraged accounts in the main cryptocurrencies will be on edge as the recent buy at any price sentiment may have turned, leaving further losses ahead.

Ethereum (ETH/USD) Daily Price Chart

Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Crushed, DogeCoin (DOGE) Slumps 20% as Tesla Halts Bitcoin Payments

Traders of all levels and abilities will find something to help them make more informed decisions in the new and improved DailyFX Trading Education Centre

What are your views on Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and the Alt-Coin Market – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD, CAD/JPY Risk of Reversal Rising
2021-05-13 09:35:00
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD, CAD/JPY Risk of Reversal Rising
2021-05-13 09:35:00
Is Gold a Good Inflation Hedge? - XAU/USD Rejected at Key Trendline, Focus on US PPI
2021-05-13 08:00:00
Is Gold a Good Inflation Hedge? - XAU/USD Rejected at Key Trendline, Focus on US PPI
2021-05-13 08:00:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, Nikkei 225, ASX 200 Outlook Vulnerable After 2008 High US CPI
2021-05-13 01:00:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, Nikkei 225, ASX 200 Outlook Vulnerable After 2008 High US CPI
2021-05-13 01:00:00
Ethereum (ETH) Continues to Outshine Bitcoin (BTC) Performance
2021-05-12 21:45:00
Ethereum (ETH) Continues to Outshine Bitcoin (BTC) Performance
2021-05-12 21:45:00
