Mexican Peso Forecast: USD/MXN Propped Up by Rising Yields and Weaker Equities

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Outlook Improves as German Bund Yields Rise
2021-02-28 02:00:00
Euro Technical Outlook: EUR/USD and EUR/GBP Prices and Forecasts
2021-02-27 04:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Do the Charts Hint at a Pullback?
2021-02-27 17:00:00
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Price Hangs on Reflationary Market Sentiment
2021-02-27 08:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2021-02-27 11:00:00
Dow Jones Falls on Rising Yields, ASX 200, Nikkei 225 Tumble
2021-02-26 01:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Tanks Hard as Yields, Inflation Fears Climb
2021-02-27 20:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Breakdown Accelerates – XAU/USD Bulls Done?
2021-02-26 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Technical Outlook: GBP/USD Signals More Losses Ahead
2021-02-27 23:00:00
GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Reversal, Now What?
2021-02-26 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook: FX Volatility Ramps as Bond Selloff Intensifies
2021-02-25 23:22:00
US Dollar Outlook: DXY Index Rejects 50-Day Moving Average
2021-02-24 23:50:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • It’s important for traders to be familiar with FX spreads as they are the primary cost of trading currencies. Understand a pair's spread here: https://t.co/zEEUHZBx7g https://t.co/46bdHdOmOV
  • Central banks often deem it necessary to intervene in the foreign exchange market to protect the value of their national currency. Learn how central bank intervention can impact your trading here: https://t.co/8G8mUX4so6 https://t.co/6FokpDbL65
  • Use this technical analysis pattern recognition skills test to sharpen your knowledge: https://t.co/Qgz89PTxnu https://t.co/TwrOBFgIwj
  • Gold prices were crushed this week as yields continued to climb. But with a big spot of support coming in, can buyers bring a bounce ahead of NFP? Get your market update from @JStanleyFX here: https://t.co/E1TTXVJGUm https://t.co/pD4TeAY3ZP
  • Get your snapshot update of the of market open and closing times for each major trading hub around the globe here: https://t.co/BgZLFljIhZ https://t.co/PiLYJDVvtY
  • What suits your style of trading stocks or commodities? Find out what are the differences in these two markets here: https://t.co/BnA07cMV0s https://t.co/453MLny2lu
  • The haven-linked US Dollar may be in a position to benefit in the short-run as economic recovery bets support longer-dated Treasury yields, making them more competitive with stocks. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/BickxlcuZi https://t.co/OdARp4Z1mh
  • The Dow Jones and Nasdaq 100 look to be on diverging technical paths as volatility spikes. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 teeters on support as it splits the difference between its sister indices. Get your market update from @PeterHanksFX here: https://t.co/0gULgIN2kw https://t.co/dzuxyjkXmx
  • What's the difference between leading and lagging indicators? Find out from here: https://t.co/vGx8HCagF5 https://t.co/yTYG7ote3R
  • The reflation trade is helping to push the oil-linked Canadian Dollar higher as the post-Covid economic outlook clears. The Loonie is reliant on the global economy’s recovery. Get your market update from @FxWestwater here: https://t.co/CYUiH0PCca https://t.co/my6clW7pxY
Mexican Peso Forecast: USD/MXN Propped Up by Rising Yields and Weaker Equities

Mexican Peso Forecast: USD/MXN Propped Up by Rising Yields and Weaker Equities

Daniela Sabin Hathorn, Analyst

USD/MXN Forecast: Bullish

Advertisement

Emerging currencies had their worst day in months on Thursday, with the Mexican Peso leading the losses as rising bond yields tore through LatAm assets.

MXN against a basket of currencies (USD, GBP, EUR, JPY)

MXN Chart

USD/MXN rose to its highest level in 3 months despite better than expected fourth-quarter growth numbers for Mexico, highlighting that bond yields are running the show for now. And higher rates are likely still to come, putting bond-sensitive currencies like the Mexican Peso at risk, especially since high domestic interest rates have made the Peso more vulnerable to global borrowing costs.

The Mexican currency was already in a weak position coming off the back of last week, with power disruptions from Texas affecting local factories and households, and bringing in stronger state control over the electricity market.

The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield peaked at a high of 1.6140 overnight on Friday after the latest 7-year auction left dealers with more bonds than anticipated in their hands, pointing at further weak demand, as vaccination programs and increase fiscal and monetary stimulus have left investors expecting a quicker economic recovery and rising inflation expectations. This sharp rise in yields has put downward pressure on stocks, releasing an overall negative market sentiment, which has affected risk-on assets like the Mexican Peso, whilst traditional safe-haven assets like the US Dollar are being bought.

I expect this to be the predominant theme in global markets next week, which means that USD/MXN is likely to see further buying pressure if yields continue to rise.

USD/MXN Daily Chart

USD/MXN Chart

Looking at the daily chart, USD/MXN is now looking increasingly bullish in the short-term, with a rising MACD divergence and the stochastic oscillator rising towards the overbought territory. I expect the pair to continue moving in line with overall market trends determined by the bond market, so I wouldn’t be surprised if we see another push higher into the first week of March. The aim for bulls is likely to be the 61.8% Fibonacci at 21.19, although some resistance has already been seen at the 200-SMA line (20.99).

To the downside, bearish pressure seems slightly limited at this point but we may see an attempt for new sellers to enter the market at more favorable levels. That said, I don’t think the current uptrend is in danger unless we see a drop below 20.50, and even then I expect to see support at the 76.4% Fibonacci (20.18) before any further downside is achieved.

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Daniela Sabin Hathorn
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

--- Written by Daniela Sabin Hathorn, Market Analyst

Follow Daniela on Twitter @HathornSabin

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Outlook Improves as German Bund Yields Rise
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Outlook Improves as German Bund Yields Rise
2021-02-28 02:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Tanks Hard as Yields, Inflation Fears Climb
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Tanks Hard as Yields, Inflation Fears Climb
2021-02-27 20:00:00
US Dollar Fundamental Outlook: All Eyes on Treasury Yields as Stocks Wobble
US Dollar Fundamental Outlook: All Eyes on Treasury Yields as Stocks Wobble
2021-02-27 14:00:00
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Price Hangs on Reflationary Market Sentiment
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Price Hangs on Reflationary Market Sentiment
2021-02-27 08:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/MXN