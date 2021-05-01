News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: Rise in US Treasury Yields May Not Help Greenback; April NFP Due
2021-05-01 12:00:00
EURUSD Posts Biggest Daily Drop in a Year - Can the Dollar Carry That Trend?
2021-05-01 02:45:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
WTI Crude Oil Technical Outlook: Oil Gears Up at Critical Resistance
2021-05-01 15:00:00
Oil Price Forecast: WTI Crude Resumes Climb on Bullish Demand
2021-04-30 09:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
7 Meme Stocks Driving Markets & Making a Mark
2021-04-30 17:40:00
7 Meme Stocks Shaking Up Earnings Season
2021-04-30 12:25:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Vulnerable Ahead of NFP amid Recovery in US Treasury Yields
2021-05-01 18:00:00
Gold Technical Forecast: XAU/USD Aims Higher as 3-Month Losing Streak Nears End
2021-04-30 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: Rise in US Treasury Yields May Not Help Greenback; April NFP Due
2021-05-01 12:00:00
GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Scottish Election Risk & BoE QE Taper, GBP Volatility Ahead
2021-04-30 15:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: Rise in US Treasury Yields May Not Help Greenback; April NFP Due
2021-05-01 12:00:00
JPY Technical Forecast: USD/JPY Looking to Continue Rallying
2021-05-01 02:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Dealing with the fear of missing out – or FOMO – is a highly valuable skill for traders. Not only can FOMO have a negative emotional impact, it can cloud judgment and overshadow logic. Learn how you can control FOMO in your trading here: https://t.co/lgDf5cVYOn https://t.co/OAao8Vn3bd
  • The Federal Reserve System (the Fed) was founded in 1913 by the United States Congress. The Fed’s actions and policies have a major impact on currency value, affecting many trades involving the US Dollar. Learn more about the Fed here: https://t.co/ADSC4sIHrP https://t.co/WoGFg1KCiT
  • Key levels in forex tend to draw attention to traders in the market. These are psychological prices which tie into the human psyche and way of thinking. Learn about psychological levels here: https://t.co/8A1QhwMVKo https://t.co/DWWTzFDbS1
  • The Australian Dollar appears at risk of a reasonable decline in the week ahead against the US Dollar. However, bullish technical suggest further gains against the Japanese Yen may be at hand. Get your market update from @DanielGMoss here: https://t.co/OHqqlnsOAU https://t.co/GmlVrnFNIH
  • Becoming a forex trader means living and breathing the excitement, risk and reward of trading in the biggest and most liquid market in the world. Do you have what it takes? Read here to discover the qualities and processes it takes to build consistency: https://t.co/EfWEACQ6Cz https://t.co/KsRliDBDGa
  • Becoming a forex trader means living and breathing the excitement, risk and reward of trading in the biggest and most liquid market in the world. Do you have what it takes? Read here to discover the qualities and processes it takes to build consistency: https://t.co/EfWEACQ6Cz https://t.co/5NxH5rrXIQ
  • #Gold is set to close out April higher, breaking a 3-month losing streak. Prices may aim for channel resistance if $XAUUSD breaks above its 100-day SMA. Get your market update from @FxWestwater here: https://t.co/Zb4j4FgkVT https://t.co/CLT3NWK1o2
  • Do you know how to properly Identify a double top formation? Double tops can enhance technical analysis when trading both forex or stocks, making the pattern highly versatile in nature. Learn more about the double top formation here: https://t.co/t9Flsqcxo9 https://t.co/4fEv1xZ2AA
  • GBP heading for a typically weak month, which comes ahead of Scottish Election risks. While the BoE may announce a QE taper. Get your market update from @JMcQueenFX here: https://t.co/abGlJRhtpr https://t.co/nzwTanRsv8
  • It’s important for traders to be familiar with FX spreads as they are the primary cost of trading currencies. Understand a pair's spread here: https://t.co/zEEUHZBx7g https://t.co/xtUbr4K3s5
Gold Price Vulnerable Ahead of NFP amid Recovery in US Treasury Yields

Gold Price Vulnerable Ahead of NFP amid Recovery in US Treasury Yields

David Song, Strategist

Gold Talking Points

The price of gold pares the advance following the Federal Reserve interest rate decision amid the recent rise in longer-dated US Treasury yields, and the precious metal may remain under pressure ahead of the US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) report as the update is expected to show employment increasing for the fourth consecutive month.

Fundamental Forecast for Gold: Bearish

The price of gold appears to have reverse course ahead of the $1800 handle even though the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) retains the current path for monetary policy, and a further improvement in the US labor market may drag on bullion as it instills an improved outlook for growth and inflation.

Gold Price Vulnerable Ahead of NFP amid Recovery in US Treasury Yields

The NFP report is anticipated to show the US economy adding 950K jobs in April, while the Unemployment Rate is seen narrowing to 5.7% from 6.0% in March, and the fresh data prints may prop up longer-dated Treasury yields as it puts pressure on the FOMC to scale back its emergency measures.

It remains to be seen if the FOMC will adjust the forward guidance at its next interest rate decision on June 16 as Fed officials are slated to update the Summary of Economic Projections (SEP), but more of the same from Chairman Jerome Powell and Co. may undermine the recovery in US yields as the committee stays on track to “increase our holdings of Treasury securities by at least $80 billion per month and of agency mortgage-backed securities by at least $40 billion per month.”

Gold Price Vulnerable Ahead of NFP amid Recovery in US Treasury Yields

Source: FOMC

The ongoing expansion in the Fed’s balance sheet may cap US Treasury yields as it climbs to a fresh record high of $7.821 trillion in the week of April 19, but signs of a stronger economic recovery may encourage the FOMC to change its tone ahead of the second half of the year as the central bank pursues an outcome based approach for monetary policy.

With that said, the recent rise in US yields may lead to a further decline in the price of gold as the 10-YearTreasury yield recovers after defending the April low (1.53%), and the precious metal may reestablish the downward trend from earlier this year if the update to the NFP report instills an improved outlook for the US economy.

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: Rise in US Treasury Yields May Not Help Greenback; April NFP Due
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: Rise in US Treasury Yields May Not Help Greenback; April NFP Due
2021-05-01 12:00:00
Ethereum (ETH) Hits a Fresh Record High, Bitcoin Cash (BCH) and Ripple (XRP) Rallying Hard
Ethereum (ETH) Hits a Fresh Record High, Bitcoin Cash (BCH) and Ripple (XRP) Rallying Hard
2021-05-01 05:00:00
GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Scottish Election Risk & BoE QE Taper, GBP Volatility Ahead
GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Scottish Election Risk & BoE QE Taper, GBP Volatility Ahead
2021-04-30 15:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: EUR/USD, Nasdaq, Gold, Fed, Earnings, GDP & Inflation
Markets Week Ahead: EUR/USD, Nasdaq, Gold, Fed, Earnings, GDP & Inflation
2021-04-26 14:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bullish