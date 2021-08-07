Australian Dollar May Wobble on Global Covid Cases, Fedspeak, Iron Ore Price Drop

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/USD since Jul 22 when EUR/USD traded near 1.18.
2021-08-06 17:23:00
Live Data Coverage: July US Nonfarm Payrolls w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA
2021-08-06 11:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Torn Between Delta Variant Spread, Iran Tension
2021-08-06 07:02:00
US Dollar’s Fate May Be Sealed; US NFP Around the Corner – The Macro Setup
2021-08-05 17:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: July US Nonfarm Payrolls w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA
2021-08-06 11:30:00
US Dollar’s Fate May Be Sealed; US NFP Around the Corner – The Macro Setup
2021-08-05 17:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Tanks After NFP, Trendline Tempers the Lows
2021-08-06 20:00:00
Gold Price Remains Susceptible to Death Cross Formation Following NFP
2021-08-06 14:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Forecast: BoE Talks End Game, EUR/GBP Drops to Yearly Lows
2021-08-06 16:00:00
Live Data Coverage: July US Nonfarm Payrolls w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA
2021-08-06 11:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Price Action Setups: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY, AUD/JPY
2021-08-06 17:25:00
USD/JPY Spikes Higher as US Dollar Gains on Solid NFP Report
2021-08-06 13:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The Australian Dollar may face swelling selling pressure from souring risk appetite over the COVID-19 delta variant and escalating tension with China. Get your $AUD market update from @ZabelinDimitri here:https://t.co/Vy81GwhvzP https://t.co/XtDRuuKgue
  • (Weekly Fundy) Australian Dollar May Wobble on Global Covid Cases, Fedspeak, Iron Ore Price Drop #AUD $AUDUSD #Covid #IronOre #Fed #Bonds https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/forecast/weekly/aud/2021/08/07/Australian-Dollar-May-Wobble-on-Global-Covid-Cases-Fedspeak-Iron-Ore-Price-Drop.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/6lyJjaDRBo
  • The Japanese Yen could rise against the US Dollar and Australian Dollar as retail investors increase upside exposure in USD/JPY and AUD/JPY. What are key technical levels to watch? Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/tZDMOGf8JI https://t.co/8uTofrsVQD
  • The US Dollar remains tilted lower against most ASEAN currencies with the exception of the Thai Baht. The Singapore Dollar, Philippine Peso and Indonesian Rupiah face their next tests. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/ywm1ZDKS9S https://t.co/2i9Uap22bT
  • Forex Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: -0.39% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.41% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.42% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.65% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.67% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.91% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/xaafhAuRTS
  • Commodities Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: -0.40% Gold: -2.37% Silver: -3.38% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/0kcYumjji6
  • The most noteworthy takeaway from the BoE meeting had been the update to its exit sequencing, where the BoE lowered the Bank Rate threshold to unwind its balance sheet to 0.5% from 1.5%. Get your market update from @JMcQueenFX here:https://t.co/IEOmy7V1TK https://t.co/d4AGFRQ7OI
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 93.39%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 80.84%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/QOQ1Ljc1db
  • Gold Price Forecast: Gold Tanks After NFP, Trendline Tempers the Lows https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/fx_technical_weekly/2021/08/06/Gold-Price-Forecast-Gold-Tanks-after-NFP-Trendline-Tempers-the-Lows-Gold-Rate-Today.html $Gold https://t.co/4RMJ56YGDB
  • Indices Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.06% France 40: 0.02% US 500: -0.01% Wall Street: -0.04% FTSE 100: -0.05% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/KNDCpFQz0a
Australian Dollar May Wobble on Global Covid Cases, Fedspeak, Iron Ore Price Drop

Australian Dollar May Wobble on Global Covid Cases, Fedspeak, Iron Ore Price Drop

Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist

Australian Dollar Fundamental Forecast: Bearish

  • Australian Dollar remains vulnerable in the week ahead
  • Global Covid-19 cases, falling iron ore prices pose risks
  • Eyes on Fedspeak as Treasury yields begin rising again?

The Australian Dollar just barely managed to end the week with a gain against the US Dollar, but AUD/USD relinquished the majority of its upside progress towards the final moments. Initially, the Reserve Bank of Australia surprised investors by sticking to its plan of tapering weekly asset purchases later this year. This is despite rising risks to the local economy amid persistent lockdowns to tame the spread of Covid-19.

In fact, Australia may see GDP contract in the coming quarters, opening the door to a technical recession after just climbing out of one last year. The central bank is looking past near-term risks, favoring the broader economic outlook. What ended up damaging AUD/USD was Friday’s stellar US non-farm payrolls report. That sent US Treasury yields rallying, with the 10-year seeing its best performance in 6 weeks.

The Aussie Dollar still remains vulnerable in the coming week, with global Covid-19 cases still on the rise, threatening isolated lockdowns or various restrictions. A slowdown in the world economy may bode ill for Australia’s economy, which finds itself at the front-end of the supply chain, exporting precious metals such as Iron Ore. In fact, the prices for the latter are down about 25% from peaks in May.

This comes amid efforts from China cracking down on steel output in order to reduce pollution. The world’s second-largest economy also has the highest appetite for the material. That may undermine recent Australian trade data showing that iron ore exports to China gained by the most on record in June. Markets are forward-looking, so traders may be pricing in a slowdown to these figures in the coming months.

Meanwhile in the United States, more Fed members have been speaking up about tapering quantitative easing. These include Richard Clarida, Christopher Waller and Robert Kaplan last week. In the week ahead, speeches from Raphael Bostic, Thomas Barkin, Loretta Mester and Esther George will cross the wires. The markets will likely be gauging their tone about policy to see just how close tapering could be after NFPs.

Check out the DailyFX Economic Calendar for more information about when Fedspeak is due

AUD/USD Versus US Dollar Index, Iron Ore Futures and 2-Year Government Bond Yield Spreads

Australian Dollar May Wobble on Global Covid Cases, Fedspeak, Iron Ore Price Drop

Chart Created Using TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

British Pound Forecast: BoE Talks End Game, EUR/GBP Drops to Yearly Lows
British Pound Forecast: BoE Talks End Game, EUR/GBP Drops to Yearly Lows
2021-08-06 16:00:00
Weekly Fundamental Gold Price Forecast: Time to Glitter Again? US NFP Friday
Weekly Fundamental Gold Price Forecast: Time to Glitter Again? US NFP Friday
2021-08-01 19:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, NFPs, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar, RBA
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, NFPs, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar, RBA
2021-08-01 16:00:00
Nasdaq 100 Retreats From Record Territory After FAANG Earnings. What Next?
Nasdaq 100 Retreats From Record Territory After FAANG Earnings. What Next?
2021-08-01 13:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Mixed