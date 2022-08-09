 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 日本語 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Swiss Franc Firming Against US Dollar and Euro. Will Momentum Take CHF Higher?
2022-08-09 03:00:00
Euro Technical Analysis – EUR/USD Trapped in Tight Range, EUR/JPY at Key Resistance
2022-08-08 17:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Fall as Market Backwardation Weakens Ahead of OPEC Report, EIA Data
2022-08-09 04:00:00
Strategy Webinar: US Dollar Majors, Stocks, Gold, Oil Weekly Outlook
2022-08-08 16:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones: Grinding into Key Resistance
2022-08-08 14:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold, Euro - Eyes on Inflation
2022-08-08 12:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price to Track 50-Day SMA on Failure to Clear August Opening Range
2022-08-09 01:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Holding at Critical Resistance - Levels for XAU/USD
2022-08-08 19:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – August 2022: Gold, US Stocks Tend to Outperform
2022-08-08 17:00:00
Strategy Webinar: US Dollar Majors, Stocks, Gold, Oil Weekly Outlook
2022-08-08 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Rate Struggles to Hold Above 50-Day SMA Ahead of US CPI
2022-08-08 21:30:00
Price Action Setups Around Rates: USD, EUR/JPY, Nasdaq and S&P 500
2022-08-08 19:23:00
More View more
Crude Oil Prices Fall as Market Backwardation Weakens Ahead of OPEC Report, EIA Data

Crude Oil Prices Fall as Market Backwardation Weakens Ahead of OPEC Report, EIA Data

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

Crude Oil, Brent Oil, Iran, EIA, OPEC, Backwardation, Technical Outlook - TALKING POINTS

  • WTI and Brent crude oil prices dip after a bright start to the week as traders assess market
  • A potential deal between Washington and Tehran may see Iranian oil return to the market
  • Crude oil prices may retest the 61.8% Fib level if bears pierce below the 90 psychological level

WTI and Brent crude oil prices are shifting lower through Asia-Pacific trading, with the benchmarks tracking around 0.10% lower following a strong open to the week. A better-than-expected Chinese trade surplus for July reflected strong external demand that helped cool recession fears. China also imported more oil compared to June, but still less than in the same period last year.

A draft text to restore the 2015 US-Iran nuclear deal was finalized early this week following several rounds of stalled negotiations over the past year and a half. If Washington and Tehran agree to the terms laid out in the draft, this could see the removal of sanctions on Iran, including oil exports. Iran would likely be able to supply upward of 1 million barrels per day, although no specific timeline is known. Overall, a deal would likely pressure oil prices on the additional supply.

Meanwhile, oil traders are awaiting inventory reports from the American Petroleum Institute and the Energy Information Administration. Analysts see the EIA reporting a 400k barrel decrease in crude oil stocks for the week ending August 5. Later this week, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) will release its monthly Oil Market Report (MOMR). The US consumer price index, due out this week, has the potential to strengthen Fed rate hike bets if the headline figure beats the 8.7% y/y consensus forecast. That would likely weigh on commodity prices, including oil.

The WTI prompt spread, the difference between the current and next month’s contract prices, is nearing the lowest level since April after falling for four straight weeks. While still in backwardation, it’s a bearish signal for the commodity. The 1:1 RBOB/CL crack spread, a theoretical gauge for refiners’ margins, has also seen considerable downside. Altogether, bearish signs but ultimately inventory levels and broader macroeconomic indicators, including the OPEC report, is more likely to drive price action.

oil market

WTI Crude Oil Technical Outlook

WTI oil prices are in danger of breaking below the 90 psychological level as losses pickup through APAC trading. That would expose the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level, which defended several intraday attempts to push lower. Alternatively, if prices hold the 90 level and rebound, the falling 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) would come into focus as a potential target.

WTI Crude Oil Daily Chart

wti crude oil

Chart created with TradingView

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwater on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

AUD/USD Buoyed by Rising Iron Ore Prices as Traders Eye Westpac Consumer Confidence
AUD/USD Buoyed by Rising Iron Ore Prices as Traders Eye Westpac Consumer Confidence
2022-08-08 23:30:00
AUD/USD Struggles at 20-day SMA Despite Record China Trade Surplus
AUD/USD Struggles at 20-day SMA Despite Record China Trade Surplus
2022-08-07 23:00:00
Gold Prices Surge Ahead of Non-Farm Payrolls as XAU/USD Clears Key Trendline
Gold Prices Surge Ahead of Non-Farm Payrolls as XAU/USD Clears Key Trendline
2022-08-05 02:00:00
AUD/USD Prices Hinge on RBA Statement as APAC Traders Brace for US Jobs Report
AUD/USD Prices Hinge on RBA Statement as APAC Traders Brace for US Jobs Report
2022-08-04 23:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - Brent Crude