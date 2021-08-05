News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - August 2021: Great for Gold, Bad for ‘Risk’ FX
2021-08-04 19:30:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2021-08-04 18:40:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Falls on Weaker ADP Jobs Report, Hang Seng to Open Flat
2021-08-05 01:00:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Bullish Drivers to Sputter in Q3
2021-08-04 21:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Renewed Strength Ahead
2021-08-04 12:30:00
As a New Retail Trader Age Rises, Heed Tales of Past Manias
2021-08-04 05:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: XAU Stumbles on Fed-Induced US Dollar Strength, NFPs Eyed
2021-08-05 02:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - August 2021: Great for Gold, Bad for ‘Risk’ FX
2021-08-04 19:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - August 2021: Great for Gold, Bad for ‘Risk’ FX
2021-08-04 19:30:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2021-08-04 18:40:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - August 2021: Great for Gold, Bad for ‘Risk’ FX
2021-08-04 19:30:00
EUR/USD Nosedives on Record US Services PMI, Clarida Remarks
2021-08-04 14:45:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The US Dollar seems to be losing its momentum against ASEAN currencies as of late. Could this be another top in USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/PHP and USD/IDR? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/rVBKBuhhAb https://t.co/xPtI6toGbx
  • Commodities Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.36% Gold: -0.11% Silver: -0.18% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/RTXVILUbVT
  • This week's non-farm payrolls (NFP) will likely be key to gauge the direction of gold as markets look ahead to the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium. Get your market update from @FxWestwater here:https://t.co/WmTrqe0xJN https://t.co/5W9yENUJyw
  • RT @FxWestwater: #Gold Price Outlook: $XAU Stumbles on Fed-Induced US Dollar Strength, NFPs Eyed Link: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/commodities/2021/08/05/Gold-Price-Outlook-XAU-Stumbles-on-Fed-Induced-US-Dollar-Strength-NFPs-Eyed.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Westwater&utm_campaign=twr #NFP #USD h…
  • Forex Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.08% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.04% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.03% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.03% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.07% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.16% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/2KsQ1fvpJb
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 93.98%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 79.17%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/WJB3ALH1Ft
  • RT @Yeap_IG: #IGMorningthoughts: - #VIX testing support from upward trendline - Mixed signals for jobs report tomorrow. Both #ISM #PMI empl…
  • Poll from @Reuters - major FX pairs outlook for the next 12-months. https://t.co/VOQAfhMgfR
  • 🇦🇺 Balance of Trade (JUN) Actual: A$10.496B Expected: A$10.45B Previous: A$9.269B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-05
  • 🇦🇺 Balance of Trade (JUN) Actual: A$10.496B Expected: A$10.45B Previous: A$9.681B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-05
Gold Price Outlook: XAU Stumbles on Fed-Induced US Dollar Strength, NFPs Eyed

Gold Price Outlook: XAU Stumbles on Fed-Induced US Dollar Strength, NFPs Eyed

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

Gold, US Dollar, XAU/USD, Fed Bets, Death Cross – Talking Points

  • Gold prices took hit after Fed’s Clarida fueled tightening bets
  • Friday’s non-farm payrolls report likely vital to gold’s direction
  • XAU/USD sees a possible Death Cross formation on the horizon

Gold was on the run this week until it stumbled on a surge in the US Dollar. The Federal Reserve’s Vice Chairman, Richard Clarida, caused Fed rate hike bets to strengthen on Wednesday. Mr. Clarida’s commentary suggested that economic conditions are on track to strengthen considerably, so much so that a possible taper timeline announcement is likely warranted later this year. The seasoned economist did acknowledge the growing threat posed by the highly transmissible Delta variant.

Still, market participants pushed the US Dollar higher as already hawkish Fed bets intensified. The Greenback’s strength dragged gold prices lower. The yellow metal typically weakens when the Greenback strengthens due to higher holding costs for foreign investors. Gold is also seen as an inflation hedge to some, although that function is still up for debate in many circles. Consider that true, however, and the accelerated view of Fed tightening likely works to the detriment of gold prices. That is because higher interest rates typically tame rising prices.

The current focus for gold likely isn’t on inflation, though. Besides, the market has largely capitulated to the Fed’s transitory view on rising prices. The big driver on the horizon for gold prices, and markets overall, is this Friday’s non-farm payrolls report (NFPs). Analysts are expecting a print of 870k jobs for July. Given the Fed’s focus on the labor market, the data print relative to the consensus view will likely be vital to monetary policy bets. With this in mind, a better-than-expected NFP print is likely to weigh on gold prices by driving USD strength. Alternatively, a miss may benefit the yellow metal.

Gold Technical Outlook

XAU prices were looking higher earlier this week but failed to sustain above the 50- and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMA). The falling 50-day SMA has capped the upside over the past couple of weeks, and now a Death Cross appears to be on the horizon. That would likely put bearish technical pressure on gold and possibly drag it back below the psychologically imposing 1800 level.

Gold Daily Chart

gold death cross, xauusd

Chart created with TradingView

Gold TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwateron Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Australian Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD Sinks on Fed Remarks as Trade Balance Eyed
Australian Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD Sinks on Fed Remarks as Trade Balance Eyed
2021-08-04 23:00:00
NZD/USD Wedge Breakout Back in Play on Stellar Q2 Jobs Report
NZD/USD Wedge Breakout Back in Play on Stellar Q2 Jobs Report
2021-08-03 23:00:00
Gold, Crude Oil Forecast: XAU Eyes NFPs to Gauge Taper Timeline Appetite
Gold, Crude Oil Forecast: XAU Eyes NFPs to Gauge Taper Timeline Appetite
2021-08-03 04:00:00
NZD/USD Braces for Q2 Jobs Data After Chinese PMI Slowdown Weighs on Sentiment
NZD/USD Braces for Q2 Jobs Data After Chinese PMI Slowdown Weighs on Sentiment
2021-08-02 23:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Mixed
USDOLLAR