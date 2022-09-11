US Dollar Direction to Dictate Market Sentiment as APAC Markets Eye a Green Open

 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Check S&P 500 Historical Averages Against Current Issues, Dollar Wobble at Decade Highs
2022-09-10 04:23:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-09-09 15:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Outlook Bearish on Russia-Ukraine Tensions. Crude Oil, Swiss Franc to Rise?
2022-02-03 08:00:00
Euro Outlook Bearish on Russia-Ukraine Tensions. Crude Oil, Swiss Franc to Rise?
2022-02-02 07:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones Technical Forecast for the Week Ahead
2022-09-11 03:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Play Seesaw. Finish Higher
2022-09-08 21:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold and Silver Technical Forecast for the Week Ahead: XAU/USD, XAG/USD Turning?
2022-09-09 19:00:00
Gold Price Set Up to Test Major Long-term Support Again
2022-09-09 14:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
2022-09-10 21:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Forecast: Sterling Rally Provides Short Term Relief, Bigger Picture Remains Grim
2022-09-09 15:58:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen (JPY) Technical Outlook: USD/JPY Trading Near 1998 High
2022-09-10 09:00:00
Check S&P 500 Historical Averages Against Current Issues, Dollar Wobble at Decade Highs
2022-09-10 04:23:00
More View more
US Dollar Direction to Dictate Market Sentiment as APAC Markets Eye a Green Open

US Dollar Direction to Dictate Market Sentiment as APAC Markets Eye a Green Open

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

US Dollar, DXY, Market Sentiment, CPI, China, Technical Outlook – Talking Points

  • Asia-Pacific markets set for higher open as traders look to extend gains on USD weakness
  • China’s Covid lockdowns pose a threat to recovering market sentiment if restrictions grow
  • The DXY Index accelerated lower on Friday, and prices may fall more if a key SMA gives way
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Recommended by Thomas Westwater
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Get My Guide

Monday’s Asia-Pacific Outlook

Asia-Pacific markets are set to open higher as traders look to extend gains from last week when a softer US Dollar encouraged traders to buy stocks and other risk assets. The Greenback fell despite rate traders increasing their bets for a 75-basis point hike at the September FOMC meeting. The driving narrative sees the Fed slowing its pace of tightening after the next meeting, which should slow the exodus from Treasuries and help temper the rise in yields.

China, however, poses a risk to market sentiment. The country is enduring its broadest lockdown measures to date as policymakers attempt to stamp out virus flare-ups. A highly-transmissible strain and an under-vaccinated population, especially among the elderly, are hardly inspiring confidence in a quick resolution. Moreover, the upcoming National Congress in October, when President Xi is expected to secure a precedent-setting third term in office, makes a government policy shift all the more unlikely.

The Fundamentals of Breakout Trading
The Fundamentals of Breakout Trading
Recommended by Thomas Westwater
The Fundamentals of Breakout Trading
Get My Guide

China’s consumer price index missed estimates last week, thanks in large part to falling pork prices. That could give the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) more policy space, but a Yuan near the 7 level poses its own challenges for the central bank. Last week, China cut the number of reserves that most banks must hold by 2%, but the impact was negligible.

The Japanese Yen is closer to a potential market intervention after the Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida met to discuss the currency’s extraordinary weakness. The island nation’s ultra-loose monetary policy, extended debt levels, and high energy costs are weighing on the Yen. The US remains opposed to a Japanese intervention in the foreign exchange market. Nonetheless, the Yen caught a bid as traders speculated on the tail-risk chance. Still, if Japan decides to intervene in the currency, it could backfire and cause a flood of capital outflows even with its sizable reserves.

Starts in:
Live now:
Sep 13
( 02:09 GMT )
Recommended by Thomas Westwater
Weekly Commodities Trading Prep
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

US Dollar Technical Outlook

The US Dollar accelerate lower on Friday, breaking a three-week win streak. While prices hit a fresh 2022 high early in the week, bulls had trouble clearing a trendline from May. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) fell below the 70 overbought level and is tracking toward its midpoint, which may encourage more selling. Prices failed to hold below the 20-day Simple Moving Average on Friday, but a break lower would potentially threaten the August swing low.

DXY Daily Chart

us dollar chart

Chart created with TradingView

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwater on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

NZD/USD Eyes Potential Relief Rally but China CPI Data May Threaten APAC Sentiment
NZD/USD Eyes Potential Relief Rally but China CPI Data May Threaten APAC Sentiment
2022-09-08 23:00:00
AUD/USD Gains Appear Untenable Amid China Lockdown Woes Ahead of Australian Trade Data
AUD/USD Gains Appear Untenable Amid China Lockdown Woes Ahead of Australian Trade Data
2022-09-07 23:00:00
US Dollar Surge Threatens APAC Trading as China Lockdowns Weigh on Risk Assets
US Dollar Surge Threatens APAC Trading as China Lockdowns Weigh on Risk Assets
2022-09-06 23:00:00
Japanese Yen Stumbles Against US Dollar as Japan Faces Higher Steel Prices
Japanese Yen Stumbles Against US Dollar as Japan Faces Higher Steel Prices
2022-09-01 23:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR