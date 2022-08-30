New Zealand Dollar Eyes Chinese Economic Data as APAC Markets Prep for Risk-Off Move

 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Pull Back: Good News is Bad News for Stocks
2022-08-30 20:00:00
EURUSD Chops Around Parity as ECB Mulls 75 Basis Point Hike
2022-08-30 17:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Resting Near Historical Highs as Markets Digest Fed Stance. New Peak for DXY?
2022-08-30 05:00:00
Crude Oil Price Lifted by Supply Constraints in Several Key Markets. Where to for WTI?
2022-08-30 02:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Pull Back: Good News is Bad News for Stocks
2022-08-30 20:00:00
Dow Jones Short-term Technical Outlook: Stock Plunge Searches Support
2022-08-30 17:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Support Test - Can Bears Break it Down?
2022-08-30 15:30:00
Gold Price Outlook Mired by Failure to Push Back Above 50-Day SMA
2022-08-29 21:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Still Looks Likely to Re-Test Lows
2022-08-30 08:02:00
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Hit by UK Recession Risks and Fed Hawkishness
2022-08-29 17:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Price Forecast: USDJPY Threatens to Print New 24 Year High
2022-08-30 11:30:00
Bank of Japan (BoJ) - Foreign Exchange Market Intervention
2022-08-30 10:00:00
More View more
New Zealand Dollar Eyes Chinese Economic Data as APAC Markets Prep for Risk-Off Move

New Zealand Dollar Eyes Chinese Economic Data as APAC Markets Prep for Risk-Off Move

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

New Zealand Dollar, NZD/USD, Chinese Economic Data, Market Sentiment - TALKING POINTS

  • Asia-Pacific stocks aimed lower after a downbeat trading session in New York
  • Chinese manufacturing PMI may reverse sentiment if the data surprises to the upside
  • NZD/USD outlook appears bearish as prices track below key moving averages

Wednesday’s Asia-Pacific Outlook

A downbeat New York trading session that saw US stock indexes decline for the third day will likely weigh on Asia-Pacific equity markets today. The tech-heavy Nasdaq-100 Index (NDX) fell 1.13%, while the benchmark S&P 500 closed 1.10% lower. A rebound in US consumer confidence, according to the Conference Board’s August survey, and rosy US labor market data hardened Federal Reserve rate hike bets.

However, Chinese economic data may sway market sentiment across the APAC region. China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) is set to report purchasing managers’ index (PMI) data for August at 01:30 GMT. Analysts expect a slight increase to 49.2 from 49.0, although that would still leave the country’s manufacturing sector in contraction with the reading under 50. That said, a surprise beat, especially if above the 50 contraction/expansion mark, would provide a tailwind for market sentiment.

New Zealand released its own economic data this morning, with the July data for building permits. Building permits for last month increased 5% at a month-over-month pace. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s (RBNZ) aggressive rate hiking scheme has suppressed the Kiwi housing market, which already had historically elevated prices.

Japan is also set to release industrial production, housing starts, and retail sales data, all for July this morning. NZD/USD may also move on consumer confidence data for New Zealand in August from ANZ. Bank of Japan board member Nakagawa Junko is due to speak today, but that will likely have little influence on the Japanese Yen. Traders also have their sights set on second-quarter GDP data out of India.

NZD/USD Technical Outlook

NZD/USD is tracking towards its 2022 low at 0.6060, which was set back in July. The falling 9-day Exponential moving Average (pink line) has pressured prices over the last several week, and the pair is tracking below its major Simple Moving Averages (20-, 50-, 100- and 200-day SMAs). The path of least resistance and trend puts a bearish tilt on NZD/USD’s near-term outlook.

NZD/USD Daily Chart

nzdusd chart

Chart created with TradingView

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwater on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Japanese Yen Under Pressure as USD/JPY Climbs After Jackson Hole, Will Nikkei 225 Slump?
Japanese Yen Under Pressure as USD/JPY Climbs After Jackson Hole, Will Nikkei 225 Slump?
2022-08-29 23:00:00
Australian Dollar at Risk as Market Sentiment Sours After Powell Comments
Australian Dollar at Risk as Market Sentiment Sours After Powell Comments
2022-08-28 23:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Unconvinced by S&P 500 Rally Ahead of Jackson Hole, PCE Data
Crude Oil Prices Unconvinced by S&P 500 Rally Ahead of Jackson Hole, PCE Data
2022-08-26 03:30:00
Australian Dollar Traders Higher Alongside Dow Jones Before Powell Speech
Australian Dollar Traders Higher Alongside Dow Jones Before Powell Speech
2022-08-25 23:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

NZD/USD
Bullish