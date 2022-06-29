Australian Dollar Faces China PMI Data as Iron Ore Prices Plummet

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 日本語 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Forecast: EUR/USD Below 1.05 After ECB’s Sintra Forum Spells Uncertainty
2022-06-30 07:30:00
Euro Outlook: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP Remain Vulnerable as Retail Traders Hold Long
2022-06-30 00:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Slips as ECB Forum Fallout Continues While China Data Beats Forecasts
2022-06-30 05:00:00
Euro Scopes ECB Forum as Risk Appetite Takes a Hit. Where to for EUR/USD?
2022-06-29 05:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
DAX, DOW and FTSE Fall as the Quarter Looks Set to End in Turmoil
2022-06-30 13:52:00
Dow Steers Back Towards Bear, Dollar Rallies Throttled Rate Hike Outlook
2022-06-29 03:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Foreast: Looming Death Cross For Gold
2022-06-30 09:56:00
Crude Oil Price Slips as ECB Forum Fallout Continues While China Data Beats Forecasts
2022-06-30 05:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-06-28 15:30:00
British Pound Forecast: GBP/JPY Edging Higher, GBP/USD Eyes BoE’s Bailey
2022-06-28 11:16:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Rising Wedge May Lead to Big Sell-off
2022-06-30 14:00:00
Dow and Dollar Trends Follow Liquidity Rather than Technical Breaks, Fundamental Themes
2022-06-30 02:30:00
More View more
Australian Dollar Faces China PMI Data as Iron Ore Prices Plummet

Australian Dollar Faces China PMI Data as Iron Ore Prices Plummet

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

Australian Dollar, AUD/USD, Iron Ore, China, PMI - Talking Points

  • Australian Dollar falls against stronger Dollar, lower iron ore prices
  • Chinese manufacturing PMI data eyed to gauge China’s economy
  • AUD/USD nears trendline that may provide floor for a rebound

Thursday’s Asia-Pacific Outlook

The Australian Dollar surrendered to a broadly stronger US Dollar overnight after stocks closed mixed in New York. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, speaking from a central banker forum in Portugal, cast doubt over the economy returning to its pre-Covid normalcy, stating, “What we don’t know is whether we’ll be going back to something that looks like, or a little bit like, what we had before.” European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde was more confident in that assessment stating, “I don’t think we’re going back. . .”

The overall signal sent by the central bankers indicated that they are willing to sacrifice economic growth if it means tamping down on inflation. Market-based inflation gauges, such as breakeven rates, plummeted overnight. The US 2-year breakeven rate—a proxy for inflation two years out—fell to its lowest level since February 11 at 3.45%. That weighed on gold prices, with XAU falling for a third session.

A sharp drop in iron ore prices in China is a concerning headwind for the Aussie Dollar, although prices have only shown a modest reaction given the nearly 5% drop over the past 24 hours. The move is somewhat surprising amid easing restrictions in China. One concern is that imports will likely lag behind levels seen earlier this year as policymakers appear to favor a slow and steady approach to providing stimulus.

However, economic data from China may provide a reprieve to prices. China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) is set to report its purchasing managers’ index (PMI) at 01:30 GMT. Analysts expect the figure to cross the wires at 50.5, which would bring the index out of contraction and into expansion. A better-than-expected print may see iron ore and the Australian Dollar move higher.

Notable Events for June 30:

  • New Zealand - ANZ Business Confidence (JUN)
  • Philippines – Producer Price Index (MAY)
  • Australia – Private Sector Credit (MAY)
  • Japan – Housing Starts (MAY)

Click here to view today’s full economic calendar

AUD/USD Technical Forecast

AUD/USD trailed lower overnight, recording a third daily loss, and putting prices near a trendline from the October 2021 swing high. That trendline may provide support for a potential rebound. If so, the falling 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) comes into play as potential resistance. Meanwhile, the MACD oscillator looks to be gearing up for a cross above its signal line.

AUD/USD Daily Chart

aud chart

Chart created with TradingView

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwater on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Prices Unlikely to Find Support from US PCE Data
Gold Prices Unlikely to Find Support from US PCE Data
2022-06-30 03:30:00
Gold Prices Fall with US Consumer Confidence as Crude Oil Gains on OPEC+ Output Woes
Gold Prices Fall with US Consumer Confidence as Crude Oil Gains on OPEC+ Output Woes
2022-06-29 03:30:00
Bitcoin Prices Tied to Sentiment as APAC Eyes Retail Sales Data
Bitcoin Prices Tied to Sentiment as APAC Eyes Retail Sales Data
2022-06-28 23:00:00
Crude Oil Forecast: API Data Eyed as Energy Traders Fly at Night Amid EIA Debacle
Crude Oil Forecast: API Data Eyed as Energy Traders Fly at Night Amid EIA Debacle
2022-06-28 03:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Mixed