AUD/USD Bulls Look to Sustain Rally as APAC Traders Eye China PMI Data

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – April 2022: Stocks Do Well, US Dollar Does Not
2022-04-05 18:30:00
Rising Rates and Volatility are Features, Not Bugs: Top Trade Opportunities
2022-04-05 18:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Forecast Q2 2022: Robust Demand Still Met with Limited Supply
2022-04-05 22:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Rise as EU Mulls Action After Alleged Russia War Crimes
2022-04-05 03:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: March US NFP & Unemployment Rate
2022-04-01 11:00:00
US Dollar Technical Forecast: DXY Turn & Burn Range- Breakout Levels
2022-03-31 15:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast Q2 2022: Outlook Proves Mixed
2022-04-05 21:30:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – April 2022: Stocks Do Well, US Dollar Does Not
2022-04-05 18:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – April 2022: Stocks Do Well, US Dollar Does Not
2022-04-05 18:30:00
GBP/USD Held in Check by US Dollar Headwinds
2022-04-05 12:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Approaches Yearly High as RSI Pushes Back into Overbought Zone
2022-04-05 20:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – April 2022: Stocks Do Well, US Dollar Does Not
2022-04-05 18:30:00
More View more
AUD/USD Bulls Look to Sustain Rally as APAC Traders Eye China PMI Data

AUD/USD Bulls Look to Sustain Rally as APAC Traders Eye China PMI Data

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

Australian Dollar, AUD/USD, Fed, China, PMIs, Commodities - Talking Points

  • APAC traders to a take cautious stance after US stocks fall, US Dollar rises on Fed comments
  • China’s Caixin services sector PMI in focus today after Shanghai lockdown extends to whole city
  • AUD/USD aims higher after bulls clear the October 2021 high while RSI nears 70 overbought level

Wednesday’s Asia-Pacific Outlook

The market is pointing to a mixed open in the Asia-Pacific session after US stocks declined on monetary policy comments. Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard stated overnight that taming inflation is of the utmost importance. The US Dollar Index (DXY) hit a fresh 2022 high following Ms. Brainard’s statement as interest rate expectations firmed up.

Oil prices fell against the stronger Greenback. A surprise US stockpile build added to the downward pressure. The American Petroleum Institute (API) said crude stocks for the week ending April 01 rose by over one million barrels. Meanwhile, backwardation in the WTI term structure eased further, suggesting that supply concerns may be easing. Energy traders are awaiting the IEA’s plan to coordinate the release of oil stockpiles in conjunction with the United States’ SPR release.

The worsening Covid situation in China’s mega-city Shanghai is another likely culprit for the narrowing time spreads in oil prices. Shanghai reported over 13k cases on Monday, prompting authorities to lock down the entire city. Before that, only sections of the city were restricted amid mass testing. The trouble isn’t contained to just Shanghai, however. Tangshan, a major steel-producing city with nearly 8 million residents, is under lockdown, in addition to smaller coastal cities.

Today’s economic calendar is rather light, which may leave the prevailing risk-off tone intact today. Hong Kong will see a March PMI figure from S&P Global cross the wires. China’s Caixin will report its March purchasing managers’ index (PMI) for the non-manufacturing sector. Analysts see activity dropping to 49.7, which would indicate a contraction in the country’s services sector.

That may add to the strong Dollar’s pressure on metal prices like copper and platinum, along with other demand-sensitive commodities like oil. It could also halt the Aussie Dollar’s rally from yesterday when the RBA policy decision boosted the currency’s sentiment. The RBA’s chart pack will cross the wires today, as is always the case following a policy decision.

AUD/USD Technical Outlook

AUD/USD has ripped higher, setting its best mark since 16 June 2021 before easing slightly. That move was preceded by a consolidation pattern, which mapped out a Bull Flag pattern. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) appears to be on track to cross above the 70 overbought level, even though that doesn’t mean prices won’t continue higher. However, a pullback may bring prices to the October 2021 high at 0.7556. Alternatively, bulls will look to keep pushing prices higher, although a break under that 2021 high may lead to a deeper contraction.

AUD/USD Daily Chart

audusd chart

Chart created with TradingView

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwater on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Japanese Yen Slips, Crude Oil Prices Rise Before RBA Decision as China Extends Lockdown
Japanese Yen Slips, Crude Oil Prices Rise Before RBA Decision as China Extends Lockdown
2022-04-04 23:00:00
AUD/USD Chart Flags Bullish Potential as RBA Nears Amid China Lockdowns
AUD/USD Chart Flags Bullish Potential as RBA Nears Amid China Lockdowns
2022-04-03 23:00:00
Crude Oil Forecast: WTI Price Drop Extends on US SPR Release, Brent Losses Outpace
Crude Oil Forecast: WTI Price Drop Extends on US SPR Release, Brent Losses Outpace
2022-04-01 02:00:00
NZD/USD May Fall as APAC Traders Brace for US Jobs Report
NZD/USD May Fall as APAC Traders Brace for US Jobs Report
2022-03-31 23:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bearish