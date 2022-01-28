Bitcoin Selloff Eases Amid Broader Weakness, but Bear Flag Forms Casting Doubt on Recovery

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Post-FOMC Plunge Searches For Support
2022-01-27 18:30:00
EUR/USD Setting Up to Make a Fresh Multi-Month Low
2022-01-27 11:45:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Fresh Highs Suggest Buying Dips
2022-01-27 17:05:00
British Pound Falls, US Dollar Soars on Fed. Will Boris Johnson Issues Drag GBP/USD?
2022-01-27 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Equities Q1 2022 Fundamental Forecast: Fed Policy is a Bigger Threat to Equities Than Omicron
2022-01-27 09:00:00
Dow Jones Wobbles as the FOMC Signals March Rate Hike, Hang Seng Index May Follow
2022-01-27 01:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Goes Reversal, 1800 Snap Back on FOMC
2022-01-27 15:00:00
Gold Q1 2022 Fundamental Forecast: Gold Fundamental Outlook Proves Mixed
2022-01-27 10:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/USD Nosedives After Fed Meeting
2022-01-27 14:30:00
British Pound Falls, US Dollar Soars on Fed. Will Boris Johnson Issues Drag GBP/USD?
2022-01-27 06:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Uptrend Ready to Resume after Fed? PCE Next
2022-01-27 06:30:00
Dollar Rally and S&P 500 Volatility – What Drives Markets Now?
2022-01-27 03:00:00
More View more
Bitcoin Selloff Eases Amid Broader Weakness, but Bear Flag Forms Casting Doubt on Recovery

Bitcoin Selloff Eases Amid Broader Weakness, but Bear Flag Forms Casting Doubt on Recovery

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

Bitcoin, BTC/USD, Market Sentiment, APAC, NZD/USD, Covid - Talking Points

  • Bitcoin struggling to gain ground against the safe-haven charged US Dollar
  • Risk-off flows likely to continue in APAC trading after Wall Street surrenders gains
  • BTC/USD forms Bear Flag pattern suggesting prior downward trend may resume

Asia-Pacific Outlook – Friday, January 2022

Asia-Pacific stocks and currencies will likely remain under pressure Friday after Wall Street stocks trimmed early losses and fell into the close overnight. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 index (NDX) shed 1.20%, marking the lowest close since June 16. Cyclically-sensitive stocks managed to avoid much of the weakness, but a drop in oil prices dragged the Dow Jones Industrial Average into a red close.

Bitcoin fell on the risk-averse mood hanging over the market, but the cryptocurrency held up fairly well despite negative headlines. The Biden administration is said to be preparing an executive order aimed at regulating digital assets and cryptocurrencies, justifying the move as a national security matter. A draft of the executive action is expected in the coming weeks. BTC/USD fell to its lowest level since July 23, 2021, earlier this week. That said, prices may have been aided by BTC’s loyal cohort of dip buyers.

The risk-sensitive New Zealand Dollar and Australian Dollar are lower against the US Dollar, which is being boosted by risk-off flows. A drop in New Zealand’s consumer confidence for January – reported this morning by ANZ-Roy Morgan -- didn’t do the Kiwi Dollar any favors. The island nation is set to report its fourth-quarter employment data early next week. Analysts expect Q4 growth to drop to 3.8% from 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Asian stock indexes fell Thursday following the FOMC policy meeting that came across as more hawkish than many initially forecasted. There was speculation going into FOMC that Powell would push back against some of the aggressive pricing over interest rate hikes in markets. That didn’t happen. Instead, Powell noted that inflation risks remain to the upside in his view and the view of most board members, prompting a more hawkish take than initially expected.

This morning, South Korea reported a bundle of economic indicators for December that showed the Omicron variant likely dragged on growth. Construction output rose 1.5% y/y; industrial production rose 4.3% m/m, beating the consensus 1% forecast; and retail sales rose 2.0% m/m, up from -1.9% in November. Omicron cases continue to increase in South Korea despite the introduction of more stringent social distancing measures. Hong Kong will report its fourth-quarter GDP growth rate later today. Analysts expect the figure to cross the wires at 4.7% y/y, down from 5.0% in Q3.

Bitcoin Technical Forecast

BTC/USD weakness has eased slightly since hitting multi-month lows over the past week. That upside action appears to have formed a Bear Flag pattern, which suggests the prevailing downward trend may soon resume. A break below the flag’s support level could initiate a selloff. The 30,000 and 40,000 psychological levels offer upside and downside targets for traders.

Bitcoin Daily Chart

bitcoin, btc/usd, chart

Chart created with TradingView

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwater on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

New Zealand Dollar: NZD/USD in Dangerous Spot Ahead of FOMC, New Zealand CPI
New Zealand Dollar: NZD/USD in Dangerous Spot Ahead of FOMC, New Zealand CPI
2022-01-26 00:00:00
Gold Prices Eye 5-Year Treasury Auction as FOMC, PCE Approach
Gold Prices Eye 5-Year Treasury Auction as FOMC, PCE Approach
2022-01-25 04:00:00
NZD/USD Gains as APAC Trading Kicks Off a Busy Week for Markets
NZD/USD Gains as APAC Trading Kicks Off a Busy Week for Markets
2022-01-24 00:00:00
New Zealand Dollar Forecast: NZD/USD Falls as Haven Flows Charge US Dollar
New Zealand Dollar Forecast: NZD/USD Falls as Haven Flows Charge US Dollar
2022-01-21 00:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Bitcoin