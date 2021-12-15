AUD/USD Unfazed on Westpac Consumer Confidence as FOMC, AU Jobs Report Nears

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups Pre-FOMC: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2021-12-14 19:05:00
Stocks, Gold, Bitcoin Tumble Ahead of Fed Meeting - MKT Call: Macro
2021-12-14 18:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Trading Strategies and Tips
2021-12-14 10:30:00
Crude Oil Forecast: Bears in Control on Omicron Risks, Surging US Production
2021-12-14 04:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Stocks, Gold, Bitcoin Tumble Ahead of Fed Meeting - MKT Call: Macro
2021-12-14 18:00:00
Dow Jones Sinks to Start off the Week, Will the Nikkei 225 and ASX 200 Follow?
2021-12-14 01:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Continues to Defend November Low Ahead of Fed Rate Decision
2021-12-14 23:00:00
Stocks, Gold, Bitcoin Tumble Ahead of Fed Meeting - MKT Call: Macro
2021-12-14 18:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups Pre-FOMC: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2021-12-14 19:05:00
Stocks, Gold, Bitcoin Tumble Ahead of Fed Meeting - MKT Call: Macro
2021-12-14 18:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Outlook Hinges on Fed’s Forward Guidance for US Rates
2021-12-13 20:00:00
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: Fed Meeting; BOE & ECB Rate Decisions; Canada Inflation Rate; Australia Jobs Report
2021-12-13 19:55:00
More View more
AUD/USD Unfazed on Westpac Consumer Confidence as FOMC, AU Jobs Report Nears

AUD/USD Unfazed on Westpac Consumer Confidence as FOMC, AU Jobs Report Nears

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

Australian Dollar, Westpac Consumer Confidence, AUD/USD, FOMC - Talking Points

  • Australia’s consumer confidence sees a small drop in December
  • Markets appear defensive ahead of tonight’s FOMC rate decision
  • China data dump, including retail sales, due out later today

Wednesday’s Asia-Pacific Forecast

The Australian Dollar is struggling against the US Dollar as a broader wave of risk-off sentiment moves through financial markets ahead of the highly-anticipated Federal Reserve rate decision due out tonight. Australia saw Westpac consumer confidence for December cross the wires at 104.3, down from 105.3 in November. AUD/USD failed to react to the data point. Later this week, Australia will report employment numbers for December, with analysts expecting a gain of 205k jobs.

Traders are likely to remain in a defensive stance ahead of tonight’s Federal Reserve decision. The central bank is expected to ramp up the speed of withdrawing stimulus, with a potential conclusion on asset purchases coming as soon as Q1 2022. US factory gate prices rose faster than expected in November, according to the producer price index (PPI) released this morning. That fueled inflation worries, which Chair Powell will likely speak to in his post-FOMC press conference.

China will provide a data dump of economic measures today, with house prices, fixed asset investment, industrial production, retail sales and unemployment figures due out around 02:00 GMT. November retail sales is seen falling to 4.6% from 4.9%, and fixed asset investment is also on track to drop from the prior month. However, industrial production may see a small increase to 3.6% from 3.5%, according to a Bloomberg survey. Overall, better-than-expected prints may help cull some risk aversion in markets, particularly in the Australian Dollar and industrial metals.

Later today, Australia’s HIA new home sales figure (Nov) is due out, Singapore will report a final read for the third-quarter unemployment rate, and Indonesia will release trade data (Nov). Japan’s Tertiary Industry Index is also set to cross the wires. Meanwhile, the US Dollar is inching higher, putting pressure on its major currency pairs and commodities. Brent oil prices fell more than one percent overnight.

AUD/USD Technical Forecast

AUD/USD’s overnight break below the August low at 0.7106 puts the currency pair in a pivotal spot. A failure to quickly recapture the level may see prices extend lower, with the November 2020 low at 0.6991 in focus as a possible bearish target. If prices manage to climb back above the August low, the falling 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) may put pressure on upward movement.

AUD/USD Daily Chart

audusd chart

Chart created with TradingView

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwateron Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crude Oil Forecast: Bears in Control on Omicron Risks, Surging US Production
Crude Oil Forecast: Bears in Control on Omicron Risks, Surging US Production
2021-12-14 04:00:00
USD/CAD Continues Higher Despite Bank of Canada Inflation Mandate Extension
USD/CAD Continues Higher Despite Bank of Canada Inflation Mandate Extension
2021-12-14 00:00:00
AUD/USD Looks Higher Ahead of Busy Week as Sentiment Improves
AUD/USD Looks Higher Ahead of Busy Week as Sentiment Improves
2021-12-13 00:00:00
NZD/USD Eyes Channel Break. Chinese Stocks Set to Outpace on FX Reserve Ratio Hike
NZD/USD Eyes Channel Break. Chinese Stocks Set to Outpace on FX Reserve Ratio Hike
2021-12-10 00:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bullish