AUD/USD Rises With Down Jones as Traders Await China Trade Data, RBA

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD
2021-12-06 20:27:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - December 2021: US Dollar Typically Slips into Year-End
2021-12-06 20:15:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Holds Gain on OPEC+ Fallout and US Dollar Softens. Where To From Here?
2021-12-06 06:00:00
Crude Oil Drops a 6th Straight Week Amid Extreme Volatility
2021-12-04 20:36:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Leaps as Omicron Fears Ease; Airline Stocks Take Off as Bargain Hunters Swoop In
2021-12-06 22:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, Yen, AUD/USD, RBA, USD/CAD, BoC
2021-12-06 12:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - December 2021: US Dollar Typically Slips into Year-End
2021-12-06 20:15:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold After the Bear Flag Breach, CPI on Deck
2021-12-06 17:07:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD
2021-12-06 20:27:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - December 2021: US Dollar Typically Slips into Year-End
2021-12-06 20:15:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - December 2021: US Dollar Typically Slips into Year-End
2021-12-06 20:15:00
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: BOC & RBA Rate Decisions; UK GDP; German & US Inflation Rates
2021-12-06 18:00:00
More View more
AUD/USD Rises With Down Jones as Traders Await China Trade Data, RBA

AUD/USD Rises With Down Jones as Traders Await China Trade Data, RBA

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

Australian Dollar, AUD/USD, China, Trade, RBA, Omicron - Talking Points

  • Australian Dollar rises versus USD as broader risk aversion recedes
  • Chinese trade data, Reserve Bank of Australia meeting in focus
  • AUD/USD rises, with potential test of former 2021 low coming

Tuesday’s Asia-Pacific Forecast

The risk-sensitive Australian Dollar gained versus the US Dollar overnight as investors fear over the Omicron variant settled down. Scientists are not seeing signs that the new variant is more deadly and President Biden’s chief medical adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said Monday that Omicron doesn’t appear to have a great degree of severity. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) gained 1.87% on Wall Street.

Today, focus will turn to the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) interest rate decision today, due out at 03:30 GMT. The central bank is widely expected to keep rates on hold in its last meeting of the year. Markets are pricing in an RBA rate hike next year, but RBA chief Lowe has held to a 2024 timeline. A hawkish shift from Mr. Lowe may see the Australian Dollar gain in response.

Crude and Brent oil prices rose sharply overnight as Omicron worries receded. OPEC and its allies, known as OPEC+, agreed to push forward with a 400k barrels per day increase in January but stands ready to adjust quickly if needed. That may put an artificial floor under prices if markets believe the group is ready to pull back any supply adjustments if demand ebbs. Traders will be watching inventory data later this week from the API and EIA.

China’s November trade balance is set to cross shortly before the RBA decision. Analysts expect the country’s trade surplus to fall to $82.75 billion from $84.54 billion. China’s central bank moved to boost liquidity earlier this week by reducing the reserve requirement ratio for banks. The move will inject nearly $200 billion into China’s market. The Australian Dollar may rise against the Greenback if China’s trade surplus impresses today.

AUD/USD Technical Forecast

AUD/USD looks poised to continue its overnight move higher. The former 2021 low at 0.7106 may serve as resistance to the upside. Alternatively, a move lower may see the November 2020 low tested at 0.6991. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is making a return from oversold conditions, currently just below the 30 mark.

AUD/USD Daily Chart

audusd chart

Chart created with TradingView

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwateron Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Prices May Backtrack as Markets Steady, Omicron a Wildcard
Gold Prices May Backtrack as Markets Steady, Omicron a Wildcard
2021-12-06 07:30:00
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD in Focus as Traders Await Omicron News, RBA
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD in Focus as Traders Await Omicron News, RBA
2021-12-06 00:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Eye US Jobs After OPEC+ Sparks Seesaw Volatility
Crude Oil Prices Eye US Jobs After OPEC+ Sparks Seesaw Volatility
2021-12-03 07:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Vulnerable Ahead of Non-Farm Payrolls, Watch Earnings
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Vulnerable Ahead of Non-Farm Payrolls, Watch Earnings
2021-12-03 04:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bullish