AUD/USD May Rise After PMIs Reveal Robust Recovery as Vaccination Rates Swell

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2021-11-22 20:39:00
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-11-22 19:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Crude Oil, NZD/USD, RBNZ, Fed Nomination
2021-11-22 12:00:00
Crude Oil Tanks on Speculation of Supply From the US and Japan. Will WTI Continue to Break Support?
2021-11-22 07:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100 Sinks, Dow Jones Outperforms after Powell Renomination. Nikkei 225 at Risk
2021-11-23 01:00:00
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: U.S. Tech Stocks Remain Attractive as Real Yields Decline, Powell Reappointed
2021-11-22 16:11:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Gutted After Powell Nom, XAU/USD Bear Flag
2021-11-22 18:00:00
Powell versus Brainard: Next Fed Chair Pros and Cons
2021-11-22 13:45:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2021-11-22 20:39:00
British Pound Outlook: US Dollar Strength Holds GBP/USD Bulls at Bay
2021-11-21 03:56:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2021-11-22 20:39:00
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-11-22 19:00:00
More View more
AUD/USD May Rise After PMIs Reveal Robust Recovery as Vaccination Rates Swell

AUD/USD May Rise After PMIs Reveal Robust Recovery as Vaccination Rates Swell

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

Australian Dollar, AUD/USD, Jerome Powell, Oil, Technical Forecast - Talking Points

  • Australian Dollar falls against USD as Powell renomination hits Treasuries
  • Encouraging PMI data for November shows the Aussie recovery is brightening
  • Oil prices bounce before hitting September levels as traders eye inventory
  • AUD/USD approaches the key 0.72 psychological level as technical weaken

Tuesday’s Asia-Pacific Forecast

The Australian Dollar weakened overnight versus the US Dollar after President Joe Biden renominated Jerome H. Powell as chair of the Federal Reserve. Mr. Biden’s move was largely expected, although bets for the underdog, Lael Brainard, were growing in recent weeks. Instead, Ms. Brainard was nominated for the vice chair position, which disappointed some progressives. Rate hike bets shifted higher on the news.

AUD/USD may see some upside today after Markit Economics revealed growth in Australia's services sector via the purchasing managers index. The November Services PMI Flash crossed the wires at 55.0, up from 51.8. That was the highest figure since June before widespread lockdowns went into effect. Manufacturing activity also increased, rising to 58.5 from 58.2. The data is an encouraging sign for the Aussie economy as the country’s vaccination rate soars.

Markets applauded the continuity at the Fed, with stocks rising through most of the day. However, prices fell sharply into the close, with tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 index (NDX) closing 1.16% lower. Treasuries saw heavy selling following Biden’s announcement. The rise in yields – bond yields rise when prices fall – is what likely weighed on technology stocks, which are sensitive to interest rate bets. The Dow Jones managed to add 0.05% on the day.

AUD/USD’s weakness wasn’t the result of a risk-off move initially, but rather US Dollar strength as the market unwound its dovish bets over Brainard’s small chance of leading the Fed. The broad-based US Dollar DXY index rose to a fresh yearly high, eclipsing the 96.5 level. Outside the Greenback, the Aussie Dollar performed relatively well, gaining against the safe-haven Japanese Yen and Swiss Franc.

Elsewhere, crude oil prices bounced from six-week lows after the commodity started to see some buying pressure overnight. Energy traders are assessing potential releases from state reserves in China and further news over the US coordinating its release. Weekly inventory figures from the American Petroleum Institute (API) and the Energy Information Administration (EIA) will be on the radar over the next 48 hours.

AUD/USD Technical Forecast

AUD/USD’s move lower has prices within striking distance of the 0.72 psychological level, which may provide a strong area of support. The September low sits below that if prices continue the bearish trajectory. The recent weakness has seen the 20-day Simple Moving Average turn lower, with the current course nearing a crossover below the longer-term 50-day SMA. An intersection between those two SMAs is a bearish signal.

AUD/USD Daily Chart

aud-usd chart

Chart created with TradingView

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwateron Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Rise Hits a Wall on Hawkish Fed Comments, Key US Data Eyed
Gold Price Rise Hits a Wall on Hawkish Fed Comments, Key US Data Eyed
2021-11-22 06:00:00
AUD/USD Eyes Upside on Potential Loan Prime Rate Cut in China
AUD/USD Eyes Upside on Potential Loan Prime Rate Cut in China
2021-11-22 00:00:00
USD/JPY Aims Higher After Japan’s Core CPI Falls Short of Expectations
USD/JPY Aims Higher After Japan’s Core CPI Falls Short of Expectations
2021-11-19 00:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Sink with Dow Jones. Will WTI Extend Drop after Support Breakout?
Crude Oil Prices Sink with Dow Jones. Will WTI Extend Drop after Support Breakout?
2021-11-18 05:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Mixed