Australian Dollar Eyes Chinese Economic Data, Will AUD/USD React

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, CPI Data
2021-11-14 16:00:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD May Fall Further in Week Ahead, 1.14 Likely
2021-11-14 01:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Weekly Forecast: WTI at Risk as Biden Weighs SPR Release to Tame Prices
2021-11-13 16:00:00
Why COP26 Matters for Markets
2021-11-12 17:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Forecasts for the Week Ahead: Inflation Hedges?
2021-11-14 12:00:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts for Next Week
2021-11-13 10:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Fundamental Gold Price Forecast: Real Yields to Determine Next Move
2021-11-14 19:00:00
Gold Outlook: XAU/USD Remains Vulnerable to Dollar Strength
2021-11-12 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, CPI Data
2021-11-14 16:00:00
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/NZD Setups
2021-11-13 22:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY. Can They Break Ranges?
2021-11-15 03:00:00
Japanese Yen Fundamental Forecast: USD/JPY Eyes Further Upside on Japan GDP
2021-11-14 04:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • *Reminder: Weekly Strategy Webinar tomorrow morning at 8:30am ET on DailyFX! https://t.co/lxd5fZnn4H
  • Heads Up:🇮🇩 Balance of Trade (OCT) due at 04:00 GMT (15min) Expected: $3.87B Previous: $4.37B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-11-15
  • Commodities Update: As of 03:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: -0.29% Oil - US Crude: -1.10% Silver: -1.26% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/SaXDUl6RRn
  • Forex Update: As of 03:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇭CHF: 0.21% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.13% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.13% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.10% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.06% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.06% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/LtTbPLAt19
  • Join @IlyaSpivak at 23:00 EST/4:00 GMT for his cross-market weekly outlook webinar. Register here: https://t.co/MKGHc9ae64 https://t.co/HbBBXZMOVX
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 90.96%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 86.01%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/FYQIwrYrtr
  • 🇹🇭 GDP Growth Rate QoQ (Q3) Actual: -1.1% Expected: -2.5% Previous: 0.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-11-15
  • 🇹🇭 GDP Growth Rate YoY (Q3) Actual: -0.3% Expected: -0.8% Previous: 7.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-11-15
  • Heads Up:🇹🇭 GDP Growth Rate QoQ (Q3) due at 02:30 GMT (15min) Expected: -2.5% Previous: 0.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-11-15
  • Heads Up:🇹🇭 GDP Growth Rate YoY (Q3) due at 02:30 GMT (15min) Expected: -0.8% Previous: 7.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-11-15
Australian Dollar Eyes Chinese Economic Data, Will AUD/USD React

Australian Dollar Eyes Chinese Economic Data, Will AUD/USD React

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

Australian Dollar, AUD/USD, Chinese Economic Data, Japan GDP - Talking Points

  • Australian Dollar is in focus with Chinese economic data on tap to kick off APAC trading
  • Japan’s Q3 GDP crossed the wires at -3.0% q/q, missing analysts’ expectations of -0.7%
  • AUD/USD looks to move higher after a Bullish Engulfing candlestick pattern forms

Monday’s Asia-Pacific Forecast

The Australian Dollar is in focus to kick off the week, with several economic data prints due out of China. Markets are coming off a mixed week, the safe-haven US Dollar gained against most of its peers, while US equity markets fell as Treasury yields increased. The risk-sensitive AUD/USD pair fell nearly 1% last week, with the bulk of weakness coming after a hot inflation (CPI) print out of the United States.

Rising prices across the global economy is a centerpiece issue that has investors attempting to gauge the impacts on economic activity and central bank policy over the coming months. Japan will report inflation data for October later this week. This morning, the island nation’s third-quarter gross domestic product data crossed the wires. Output dropped to -3.0% q/q, missing the consensus forecast calling for -0.7%.

New Zealand’s performance of services index (BNZ) crossed the wires this morning at 44.6 for October. That is a decrease from the downwardly revised September figure of 46.5. The 1.9 point drop is discouraging, but the approaching holiday season may provide a tailwind for the index in the coming months.

The incoming Chinese economic data – due out over the next couple of hours – is likely to dictate market sentiment, with fixed-asset investment, industrial production, retail sales, and unemployment set to cross the wires. Retail sales and industrial production data may command the most attention, with analysts’ expectations at 3.7% y/y and 3.0% y/y, respectively. Those forecasts are lower from the prior month’s reading. A poor showing may weigh on the Australian Dollar.

AUD/USD Technical Forecast

AUD/USD may rise after a Bullish Engulfing candlestick pattern formed late last week on the daily chart. The high-profile signal– which occurs at the bottom of a downtrend – suggests a reversal to the upside may be on the cards. If prices do rise, the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) is a likely point of resistance.

AUD/USD Daily Chart

audusd chart

Chart created with TradingView

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwater on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Surge Signals Markets Fear Fed Lagging on Inflation
Gold Price Surge Signals Markets Fear Fed Lagging on Inflation
2021-11-12 06:00:00
NZD/USD Gyrates at Support as Economic Strength Bolsters RBNZ Rate Hike Bets
NZD/USD Gyrates at Support as Economic Strength Bolsters RBNZ Rate Hike Bets
2021-11-12 00:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Wobbled With Wall Street on Inflation Story, Will WTI Extend Drop?
Crude Oil Prices Wobbled With Wall Street on Inflation Story, Will WTI Extend Drop?
2021-11-11 05:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Bullion May Rise Further on Rising Inflation, Breakeven Rates
Gold Price Forecast: Bullion May Rise Further on Rising Inflation, Breakeven Rates
2021-11-11 03:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bearish