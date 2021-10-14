NZD/USD Outperforms as RBNZ Rate Bets Tighten, Business PMI Improves

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Analysis: DXY Index Flags; USD/JPY Nears Key Fibonacci Retracement
2021-10-14 19:40:00
Euro Leaps as US Dollar Held Down by Treasury Yields. Where to for EUR/USD From Here?
2021-10-14 07:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Outlook: Oil Rips 32% in Eight Weeks- WTI Breakout Levels
2021-10-14 18:00:00
Crude Oil Forecast: Rally Stumbles on API Inventory Build, OPEC Report
2021-10-14 03:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2021-10-14 11:00:00
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-10-14 09:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Trades Back Above 200-Day SMA Amid Falling US Yields
2021-10-14 15:00:00
Gold Price Outlook Shines as US Dollar Sinks and Energy Soars. Where to From Here?
2021-10-14 02:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Analysis: DXY Index Flags; USD/JPY Nears Key Fibonacci Retracement
2021-10-14 19:40:00
Bank of England Speech Key to Sterling (GBP) Strength
2021-10-14 11:10:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Analysis: DXY Index Flags; USD/JPY Nears Key Fibonacci Retracement
2021-10-14 19:40:00
USD/JPY Rate Rally Vulnerable to RSI Sell Signal
2021-10-13 19:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Brief preview of next week's Australian Dollar fundy forecast that I am writing #AUD is seemingly reversing, back to following the rise in commodity prices as stocks turn higher What's different this time is that Australian bond yields are on the same path vs prior Stay tuned! https://t.co/cKpkyo0Jbr
  • Treasury Yields: 2-Year: 0.360% 3-Year: 0.636% 5-Year: 1.050% 7-Year: 1.337% 10-Year: 1.511% 30-Year: 2.015%
  • South Korea to extend Covid social distancing measures by 2 weeks Yonhap via BBG
  • The British Pound has bounced off its low against USD while it’s trapped in wide ranges against the EUR and CHF. How long will GBP be tied to its Continental Europe constituents? Find out here:https://t.co/xs3EMWWIom https://t.co/CGEgpvAgdF
  • - Supply bottlenecks look more complicated, persistent than expected - DJ via BBG
  • RT @FxWestwater: Asia AM Brief: $NZDUSD Outperforms as RBNZ Rate Bets Tighten, Business PMI Improves Link: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2021/10/14/NZDUSD-Outperforms-as-RBNZ-Rate-Bets-Tighten-Business-PMI-Improves.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Westwater&utm_campaign=twr https…
  • Bank of Canada's Macklem - Inflation sources narrow and concentrated to pandemic - Sustained and broadened inflation would be a concern, but not seeing evidence - BBG
  • Copper Prices Take Aim for May 2021 High Post Triangle Breakout - #COPPER1! chart on @TradingView https://t.co/BoABpbNL0g
  • President Bolsonaro says inflation is a worldwide problem - BBG
  • The Dow Jones and S&P 500 appear to be vulnerable as retail traders continue to buy into their pullbacks. This is shown via IGCS, which is typically a contrarian indicator. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/DsbgWvDNP6 https://t.co/l38ARLbWub
NZD/USD Outperforms as RBNZ Rate Bets Tighten, Business PMI Improves

NZD/USD Outperforms as RBNZ Rate Bets Tighten, Business PMI Improves

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

New Zealand Dollar, NZD/USD, Crude Oil, NZ Business PMI – Talking Points

  • Markets look set for a risk-on day after Wall Street stocks move higher
  • New Zealand business activity rises sharply in September per BusinessNZ
  • NZD/USD pierces the 50-day SMA after prices rise from triangle pattern

Friday’s Asia-Pacific Forecast

Asia-Pacific markets are set to move higher on the open after an upbeat Wall Street session saw stocks move higher overnight. The benchmark S&P 500 index gained over half a percent on the close, its best performance in months. A series of better-than-expected earnings from US companies appear to be bolstering market sentiment. The risk-sensitive New Zealand Dollar lead gains versus the dollar in the APAC region.

Oil prices are moving higher as the global energy crunch – driven by surging natural gas and coal prices – sends ripples through energy markets. The International Energy Agency (IEA) said Thursday that shortages in natural gas and coal are boosting demand for oil products. Europe and Asia are driving the bulk of that demand it appears.

The Energy Information Administration reported a drop in Cushing Oklahoma crude oil stockpiles overnight. The drawdown is likely being caused by high demand for exports of sweet crude oil, which is easier to refine for power plant usage than heavier oil products such as Brent. Power plants are switching to oil as a power source due to the astronomically high prices of natural gas.

CRUDE OIL, CUSHING OKLAHOMA, WTI, cl

The safe-haven US Dollar softened further overnight, extending its drop from a recently made 2021 high for the second day now via the DXY index. That is allowing commodities largely priced in USDs to catch a bid such as copper and silver. Gold also moved higher overnight as Treasury yields pulled back. The benchmark 10-year note’s yield dropped for a third day.

New Zealand saw PMI data cross the wires from BusinessNZ. The BNZ manufacturing index rose to 51.4 from 40.1 for September. The sharp bounce back in business activity reflects a series of Covid restrictions being rolled back, primarily those in Auckland. NZD/USD traded at its highest level since September 24 after the Kiwi Dollar’s overnight gain. Traders will be on the lookout for China to release foreign direct investment (FDI) data for September over the next few days.

The New Zealand Dollar’s outperformance versus the US Dollar relative to regional peer currencies such as the Aussie Dollar reflect aggressive rate hike bets. The market is pricing in a much more aggressive rate hike path for the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ). Those bets can be viewed through overnight index swaps (OIS). The chart below shows the aggressive pricing from swap traders, with the one-year OIS at its highest level since early 2020.

nzd, nzdusd, rate bets, rbnz

NZD/USD Technical Forecast

NZD/USD broke above its 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) overnight. Bulls started to drive prices higher Thursday when prices broke above the resistance level of a Symmetrical Triangle pattern. Prices are now testing September levels, with the psychologically imposing 0.71 handle nearing. A pullback may see the 50-day SMA step in to provide support. RSI is nearing overbought territory at the 70 level, while MACD continues higher.

NZD/USD 8-Hour Chart

nzdusd technical

Chart created with TradingView

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwateron Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/AUD, GBP/CAD, GBP/NZD Rates
British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/AUD, GBP/CAD, GBP/NZD Rates
2021-10-14 18:30:00
Crude Oil Forecast: Rally Stumbles on API Inventory Build, OPEC Report
Crude Oil Forecast: Rally Stumbles on API Inventory Build, OPEC Report
2021-10-14 03:00:00
Gold Price Outlook Shines as US Dollar Sinks and Energy Soars. Where to From Here?
Gold Price Outlook Shines as US Dollar Sinks and Energy Soars. Where to From Here?
2021-10-14 02:00:00
Chinese Yuan Forecast: USD/CNH at Key Technical Level After US Dollar Drops
Chinese Yuan Forecast: USD/CNH at Key Technical Level After US Dollar Drops
2021-10-13 23:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

NZD/USD
Bullish