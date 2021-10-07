AUD/USD Higher on US Debt Ceiling Deal – Focus Turns to Chinese PMIs, US NFPs

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-10-07 22:30:00
Central Bank Watch: BOE & ECB Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-10-07 17:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Breaks Out Even as US Dollar Looks Higher – The Macro Setup
2021-10-07 14:00:00
Crude Oil Price Pullback, Putin to the Rescue
2021-10-07 11:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Outlook: Stocks Push Higher Following Jobless Claims, NFPs Eyed
2021-10-07 21:30:00
Oil Breaks Out Even as US Dollar Looks Higher – The Macro Setup
2021-10-07 14:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Breaks Out Even as US Dollar Looks Higher – The Macro Setup
2021-10-07 14:00:00
Gold Price Outlook Caught Between US Dollar and Energy Gains, Where to From Here?
2021-10-07 02:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-10-07 22:30:00
Central Bank Watch: BOE & ECB Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-10-07 17:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-10-07 22:30:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Bid as Debt Ceiling Fears Dissipate
2021-10-07 17:00:00
More View more
AUD/USD Higher on US Debt Ceiling Deal – Focus Turns to Chinese PMIs, US NFPs

AUD/USD Higher on US Debt Ceiling Deal – Focus Turns to Chinese PMIs, US NFPs

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

Australian Dollar, AUD/USD, China PMIs, Non-Farm Payrolls – Talking Points

  • Australian Dollar rises as risk drivers ease, Chinese PMI data set to cross the wires
  • Capitol Hill stalemate over the debt ceiling breaks after Senate leaders reach deal
  • AUD/USD breaks above the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) as prices rise

Friday’s Asia-Pacific Forecast

The Australian Dollar rose overnight alongside US stocks after several risk drivers subsided through the New York trading session. Politicians on Capitol Hill reportedly reached a deal to raise the US debt ceiling to provide funding through December. Thursday’s fall in natural gas prices eased some energy concerns. When it comes to market sentiment, these ebbing fears bode well for risk assets moving into Friday’s US non-farm payrolls.

Traders are laser-focused on tomorrow’s US jobs data, which will reveal whether last month’s disappointing report was a one-off event or a simple exception in the labor market’s recovery. Analysts expect to see 500k jobs added in September, according to a Bloomberg survey. That would be more than double the August figure. Initial jobless claims fell for the first time in four weeks for the week ending October 1, according to the US Department of Labor. That was an encouraging signal heading into the September NFP print. A better-than-expected figure is likely to encourage some risk taking.

Today will offer more immediate economic data, with China’s Caixin set to report September PMI data for the services sector. A survey of economists from Bloomberg shows a consensus median forecast of 49.2, which would be a slight uptick from 46.7 in August. A rosy print may remove some concerns over an economic growth slowdown in China. Government data from Thursday revealed a fall in China’s foreign exchange reserves. A stronger US Dollar likely contributed to the drop off.

Russian President Vladimir Putin eased concerns over rising natural gas prices – which have added to broader inflationary fears – on Wednesday. Mr. Putin said Russia would potentially increase supply to the European markets. Natural gas prices are up nearly ten times from the start of the year. Meanwhile, the Nord Stream 2 pipeline continues to wait on regulatory approvals on the EU side, but the current energy situation in Europe may force flows to start earlier than expected. Interim approvals may potentially allow that.

AUD/USD Technical Forecast

AUD/USD broke above the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and a short-term level of resistance from Mid-September. Those levels may provide support if prices turn lower today. The MACD and RSI oscillators are oriented to the upside, suggesting healthy momentum for prices to continue gaining.

AUD/USD 8-Hour Chart

aud/usd chart

Chart created with TradingView

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwateron Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crude Oil Forecast: Bears Take Control on Inventory Build, Potential SPR Release
Crude Oil Forecast: Bears Take Control on Inventory Build, Potential SPR Release
2021-10-07 03:00:00
AUD/USD May Rise After US Debt Ceiling Deal as US NFPs Shift into Focus
AUD/USD May Rise After US Debt Ceiling Deal as US NFPs Shift into Focus
2021-10-06 23:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Hit 7-Year High, Inventories and ADP Jobs Data Ahead
Crude Oil Prices Hit 7-Year High, Inventories and ADP Jobs Data Ahead
2021-10-06 06:00:00
AUD/USD Rises as Wall Street Sentiment Warms. RBNZ at Hand for APAC Traders
AUD/USD Rises as Wall Street Sentiment Warms. RBNZ at Hand for APAC Traders
2021-10-05 23:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bullish