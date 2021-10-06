AUD/USD May Rise After US Debt Ceiling Deal as US NFPs Shift into Focus

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-10-06 17:00:00
US Dollar Pre-NFP Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2021-10-06 16:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Surging US Crude Oil Price Adds to Downward Pressure on Stocks, Bonds and Gold Price
2021-10-06 08:10:00
Crude Oil Prices Hit 7-Year High, Inventories and ADP Jobs Data Ahead
2021-10-06 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Return to Normalcy Harkens Shift in Retail Trading Era
2021-10-06 19:30:00
S&P 500 and Dow Jones Stage Strong Rally as Dip Buyers Step In - Now What?
2021-10-05 21:04:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - October 2021: Good News for US Dollar, Bad News for Risk
2021-10-06 16:00:00
Gold Price Recovery Unravels Ahead of NFP Report Amid Rising US Yields
2021-10-06 15:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-10-06 17:00:00
US Dollar Pre-NFP Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2021-10-06 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Rate Eyes September High Amid Ongoing Rise in US Yields
2021-10-06 19:00:00
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-10-06 17:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The British Pound may rise as retail investors increase their short exposure in GBP/USD and GBP/JPY. With bullish contrarian signals in play, what are key technical levels to watch for? Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/2gbGKesTF5 https://t.co/j4Z79zVR0z
  • RT @FxWestwater: $AUDUSD May Rise After US Debt Ceiling Deal as US NFPs Shift into Focus Link: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2021/10/06/AUDUSD-May-Rise-After-US-Debt-Ceiling-Deal-as-US-NFPs-Shift-into-Focus.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Westwater&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/m5ZeNl…
  • McConnell: Short-term debt ceiling vote possible on Thursday -BBG
  • US Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell: Says can't predict if deal tonight on debt ceiling -BBG
  • Not much love for plant-based alternative meat products despite rising beef costs Beyond Meat #BYND stock trading at May lows (which is also right on May 2020 lows) despite rising live cattle futures Seems like substitution effect isn't playing out as one might expect https://t.co/gAyscgQvn8
  • The Euro recently made a low against a number of currencies as descending momentum tests support levels. Will the Euro find support or is the single currency heading lower? Get your market update here:https://t.co/6pmWLUgso5 https://t.co/fIxDyzciPK
  • RT @BrendanFaganFx: Swiss Franc Technical Analysis: GBP/CHF, AUD/CHF, CHF/JPY Technical Setups $GBPCHF $AUDCHF $CHFJPY Link: https://t.co…
  • 🇦🇺 Ai Group Services Index (SEP) Actual: 45.7 Previous: 45.6 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-10-06
  • Heads Up:🇦🇺 Ai Group Services Index (SEP) due at 21:30 GMT (15min) Previous: 45.6 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-10-06
  • WH Press Sec. Psaki: The White House will take additional steps to curb oil prices if necessary $CL $CL_F
AUD/USD May Rise After US Debt Ceiling Deal as US NFPs Shift into Focus

AUD/USD May Rise After US Debt Ceiling Deal as US NFPs Shift into Focus

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

Australian Dollar, AUD/USD, Wall Street, Chine FX Reserves, NFP – Talking Points

  • Australian Dollar may rise versus US Dollar after US debt ceiling deal announced
  • China’s September foreign exchange reserves in focus after Evergrande volatility
  • AUD/USD takes aim at key moving average after rising above the 26-day EMA

Thursday’s Asia-Pacific Forecast

Asia Pacific markets will look to capitalize on the strong finish seen on Wall Street overnight when stocks rose into the closing bell, taking back losses from earlier in the day. Technology stocks outperformed for the second consecutive session as traders shifted back into high-beta equities. Democrats on Capitol Hill are reportedly accepting a GOP offer that will raise the US debt ceiling through December. That removes a lingering headwind for market participants.

Although equities performed well, the safe-haven US Dollar rose overnight despite the rosy finish in New York. A robust employment report from ADP showed the US economy added 568k private-sector jobs in September versus an expected 430k, according to a Bloomberg survey. That appeared to fuel speculative rate bets, which caused the short-end of the Treasury curve to rise. The 2- and 5-year Treasury yields rose, while the 10- and 30-year’s fell. The Greenback is more sensitive to the short side of the yield curve.

Today’s economic docket doesn’t offer much in the way of event risks, which will leave prevailing risk trends in focus. Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda will speak at 0100 GMT. The Philippines will see industrial production data for August cross the wires. Later today, China will publish its foreign exchange reserves for last month, with analysts expecting $3.225 trillion, according to a Bloomberg survey. The data print typically doesn’t elicit a market response, however, a big miss may bode poorly for the Australian Dollar given the economic link between the two countries.

That would be down from $3.232 trillion in August. US Dollar strength and credit market volatility amid the Evergrande crisis likely contributed to the weaker expectations. Global market participants will increasingly turn their focus on the US non-farm payrolls report due out Friday. The labor report is likely to have broad implications for monetary policy. Economists see 500k jobs added in the US for September.

AUD/USD Technical Forecast

AUD/USD is back on the move higher after an overnight drop. The 26-day Exponential Moving Average offers the most immediate resistance, with potential resistance from the late September swing high shortly above. A pivot lower from the 26-day EMA may see prices head back toward the September low at 0.7166.

AUD/USD 8-Hour Chart

audusd

Chart created with TradingView

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwateron Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crude Oil Prices Hit 7-Year High, Inventories and ADP Jobs Data Ahead
Crude Oil Prices Hit 7-Year High, Inventories and ADP Jobs Data Ahead
2021-10-06 06:00:00
AUD/USD Rises as Wall Street Sentiment Warms. RBNZ at Hand for APAC Traders
AUD/USD Rises as Wall Street Sentiment Warms. RBNZ at Hand for APAC Traders
2021-10-05 23:00:00
Crude Oil, Natural Gas Forecast: OPEC, Seasonal Trends Put Bulls in Strong Position
Crude Oil, Natural Gas Forecast: OPEC, Seasonal Trends Put Bulls in Strong Position
2021-10-05 05:00:00
Australian Dollar Forecast: Wall Street Losses Threaten APAC Trading as RBA Looms
Australian Dollar Forecast: Wall Street Losses Threaten APAC Trading as RBA Looms
2021-10-04 23:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Mixed