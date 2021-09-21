Australian Dollar Forecast: Evergrande, PBOC, Risk Trends, BoJ on the Radar

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Will the September Fed Meeting Boost the US Dollar? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-21 17:00:00
Pre-FOMC US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2021-09-21 16:10:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Forecast: WTI Crude Oil Prices Test Support – Key Levels to Watch
2021-09-21 19:23:00
Will the September Fed Meeting Boost the US Dollar? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-21 17:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Will the September Fed Meeting Boost the US Dollar? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-21 17:00:00
Dow Jones Industrial Average Lower Towards 200-Day
2021-09-21 14:35:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Chasing Former Support Ahead of Fed - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-09-21 19:05:00
Will the September Fed Meeting Boost the US Dollar? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-21 17:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Will the September Fed Meeting Boost the US Dollar? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-21 17:00:00
Pre-FOMC US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2021-09-21 16:10:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update; September Fed Meeting Preview
2021-09-21 22:37:00
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Breakout Imminent- FOMC Levels
2021-09-21 17:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • RT @FxWestwater: Australian Dollar Forecast: Evergrande, PBOC, Risk Trends, BoJ on the Radar Link: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2021/09/21/Australian-Dollar-Forecast-Evergrande-PBOC-Risk-Trends-BoJ-on-the-Radar.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Westwater&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/L0…
  • Do you know how to properly Identify a double top formation? Double tops can enhance technical analysis when trading both forex or stocks, making the pattern highly versatile in nature. Learn more about the double top formation here: https://t.co/t9FlspUVZz https://t.co/9FeeIfuozg
  • The Bank of England should scrap the last of its quantitative easing plans and start preparing for an increase in interest rates. All 9 members of the shadow monetary policy committee said the Bank should end the QE programme early, with almost £50bln left - The Times
  • The Nasdaq 100 gains modestly after Monday's sharp losses, but sentiment remains cautious ahead of the FOMC rate decision. Get your market update from @Tams707 here:https://t.co/HLDN2JGfAf https://t.co/mRhlLUBGq6
  • Ethereum continues its sharp slide, currently down more than 4.7% on the day $ETHUSD #Ethereum https://t.co/BoTAiljU0y
  • Rising energy prices weigh on European policymakers as consumers fear higher prices, carbon dioxide shortages (CO2), and cold winter. Get your market update from @Tams707 here:https://t.co/HLDN2JGfAf https://t.co/tWhlMrXN4G
  • US President Biden: - Will discuss a trade deal with UK PM Boris Johnson - I do not want to see a closure of Irish borders
  • AUD/USD continues to trend lower ahead of tomorrow's FOMC meeting. Further $USD strength could bring the August low into play $AUDUSD https://t.co/X3zfpYN8Qe
  • Nasdaq Ekes Out Small Gain As Focus Turns to FOMC, Uber Flies On Bullish Guidance $NDX $UBER #trading #FED https://t.co/1uL1Ao3o3v
  • Fedex Q1 Results: Revenues: $22.0B vs. $21.8B est. EPS $4.37 vs. $4.92 est. $FDX down roughly 2.25% AH
Australian Dollar Forecast: Evergrande, PBOC, Risk Trends, BoJ on the Radar

Australian Dollar Forecast: Evergrande, PBOC, Risk Trends, BoJ on the Radar

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

Australian Dollar, AUD/USD, Evergrande, PBOC, Bank of Japan – Talking Points

  • Australian Dollar falls versus USD as risk aversion continues on Evergrande crisis
  • Bank of Japan (BoJ) rate decision in focus along with possible PBOC actions
  • AUD/USD broke below Fib support but failed to break recent intraday lows

Wednesday’s Asia-Pacific Forecast

Asia Pacific markets may be set for a volatile session today after Wall Street failed to hold onto early session gains on Tuesday. Technology stocks ended with modest gains, but the benchmark S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) posted losses, dropping 0.08% and 0.15%, respectively. AUD/USD fell alongside stocks.

The ongoing Evergrande situation in China continues to weigh on market sentiment, with contagion risks fears in the spotlight. S&P 500 Global Ratings helped cement those fears on Tuesday when the credit agency said a default by the Chinese real estate titan is likely. S&P said that Beijing is also unlikely to step in unless serious and tangible systemic risks manifest in the economy.

That said, today will see mainland Chinese equity and bond markets come back online after an extended weekend holiday closure. Traders will be watching the open closely to see how the event is priced into domestic markets. Action by the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) is also under the microscope. The PBOC added 100 billion Yuan in cash to the banking system on Friday, the most since February.

Another large injection may help calm credit markets in China, but it could also signal worry from Chinese authorities. The one-year and five-year loan prime rates – used by commercial banks to price loans – are on the radar today as well. Analysts aren’t expecting a cut to either benchmarks, although it’s certainly not off the table given the current market conditions. Those rates were last cut in April 2020.

Tomorrow’s Federal Reserve interest rate decision is also a major looming risk event. Fed Chair Jerome Powell and his colleagues are undoubtedly following the situation in China closely. The potential for contagion risks may force the board (FOMC) to take a more dovish tone than they otherwise would have. The language used over tapering balance sheet purchases will likely attract the most attention, along with commentary on Evergrande.

The economic calendar shows several other potentially market-moving events. Australia will see the August Westpac leading index cross the wires, and RBA Bullock will speak. The Bank of Japan will release its September rate decision, with analysts expecting no change to the current -0.10% rate. The Yen is benefitting from risk aversion in the markets, with its haven appeal attracting inflows.

AUD/USD Technical Forecast

AUD/USD broke lower overnight after failing to retake former Wedge support. Moreover, prices are now cleanly below a descending trendline from July, along with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement from the August/September move. Still, the pair has yet to breach a series of intraday lows from the past week. MACD weakness is moderating too, which suggests that the current move lower may be overdone.

AUD/USD 8-Hour Chart

audusd

Chart created with TradingView

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwater on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold, Iron Ore Forecast: Prices Hinge on FOMC, Evergrande Crisis, China Steelmaking Curbs
Gold, Iron Ore Forecast: Prices Hinge on FOMC, Evergrande Crisis, China Steelmaking Curbs
2021-09-21 03:30:00
AUD/USD Eyes RBA Minutes, FOMC After Systemic Risks out of China Weighs on Sentiment
AUD/USD Eyes RBA Minutes, FOMC After Systemic Risks out of China Weighs on Sentiment
2021-09-20 23:00:00
New Zealand Dollar Forecast: NZD/USD Eyes China Credit Risk After PSI Miss
New Zealand Dollar Forecast: NZD/USD Eyes China Credit Risk After PSI Miss
2021-09-19 23:00:00
Gold Price Outlook Turns to UofM Sentiment as US Dollar, Treasury Yields Rally
Gold Price Outlook Turns to UofM Sentiment as US Dollar, Treasury Yields Rally
2021-09-17 02:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bearish