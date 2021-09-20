AUD/USD Eyes RBA Minutes, FOMC After Systemic Risks out of China Weighs on Sentiment

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Setups: USD Majors, Gold, Oil, SPX & Bitcoin ahead of FOMC
2021-09-20 15:30:00
EUR/USD Eyes 2021 Low Ahead of Fed Meeting as ECB Defends Dovish Guidance
2021-09-20 14:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Setups: USD Majors, Gold, Oil, SPX & Bitcoin ahead of FOMC
2021-09-20 15:30:00
Has inflation peaked and what next for the Dollar? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-16 19:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Sinks on Evergrande Risks Ahead of FOMC, Airline Stocks’ Outlook Brightens
2021-09-20 20:05:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts for Next Week
2021-09-18 11:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Prices Achieve Modest Gains, Stocks Slide
2021-09-20 17:55:00
Technical Setups: USD Majors, Gold, Oil, SPX & Bitcoin ahead of FOMC
2021-09-20 15:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling Outlook: GBP/USD Plunge Breaks Monthly Range- Support in View
2021-09-20 17:38:00
Technical Setups: USD Majors, Gold, Oil, SPX & Bitcoin ahead of FOMC
2021-09-20 15:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Setups: USD Majors, Gold, Oil, SPX & Bitcoin ahead of FOMC
2021-09-20 15:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, FOMC, GBP/USD, BoE, USD/JPY, BoJ, AUD/USD, Chinese Debt Crisis
2021-09-20 12:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • There are three major forex trading sessions which comprise the 24-hour market: the London session, the US session and the Asian session. Learn about the characteristics of each session here: https://t.co/reRmDdK93P https://t.co/ZE0Hgn9PCM
  • What is your forex trading style? Take the quiz and find out: https://t.co/YY3ePT7Yu8 https://t.co/GFx3b1W0OD
  • RBNZ's Hawkesby talking "considered steps" when setting monetary policy, leaning towards 25bps - With money markets pricing in 31bps worth of tightening at the October meeting. Room for disappointment. https://t.co/C7DHnPIeuU https://t.co/K2835aP57Z
  • Gold has plunged nearly 5% off the Monthly high with the sell-off now probing key weekly support here at 1738/47- looking for a pivot here with the Fed interest rate decision on tap. Get your $XAUUSD market update from @MBForex here:https://t.co/Vnxi4143uT https://t.co/zTpqrFIZfk
  • RBNZ: - We have benefitted from a robust rebound in China, our main trading partner - The interruption to the economy's supply side has lasted longer than expected
  • RBNZ: - Vaccination program has aided a stronger-than-expected rebound in the global economy - Demand for our exports has fared better than previous recessions
  • Between the volatile risk trend picture at the moment along with the Fed rate decision and expected 100bp hike from the Brazilian central bank both on Wednesday, $USDBRL is going to be a very interesting pair to watch...
  • RT @EricBalchunas: $SPY traded more than the Top 5 stocks combined. Just when you think $SPY is fading away like an aging legend you realiz…
  • Bitcoin sharply lower on the day, but well off session lows around $42,500 $BTCUSD #Bitcoin https://t.co/mPiZMs8eYH
  • You know what index didn't suffer an overtly threatening reversal this past session? The Russell 2000. It didn't continue the same steady climb through 2021 that the Dow, SPX and Nasdaq enjoyed; so not as much excess premium https://t.co/ieHojAC7b5
AUD/USD Eyes RBA Minutes, FOMC After Systemic Risks out of China Weighs on Sentiment

AUD/USD Eyes RBA Minutes, FOMC After Systemic Risks out of China Weighs on Sentiment

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

Australian Dollar, AUD/USD, Chinese Systemic Risks, RBA Minutes, credit markets – Talking Points

  • Australian Dollar falls versus USD and JPY as China contagion risks grows
  • RBA minutes on tap today but unlikely to surprise traders, FOMC in focus
  • AUD/USD at pivotal level as prices test prior support from Falling Wedge

Tuesday’s Asia-Pacific Forecast

The risk-sensitive Australian Dollar fell versus the USD overnight as US stocks collapsed on Wall Street. Technology and small-cap stocks led the losses, with the Nasdaq 100 Index sinking over 2% at the closing bell. A potential credit crisis in China is dragging sentiment over hot coals, as investors weigh contagion risks stemming from the real estate giant Evergrande Group and its recent warnings over defaulting on payments.

Evergrande’s share price fell over 10% in Hong Kong on Monday, bringing the total year-to-date loss to over 86%. Some are comparing the price drop to that seen in Bear Sterns in the early days of the 2007/2008 financial crisis. In another comparison to the 2007/2008 financial crisis, there is speculation that Beijing may step in to bail out the company, much like the US did with big banks during the US housing crisis.

AUD/JPY, a currency pair often viewed as a sentiment gauge, fell over half a percent overnight. US Treasuries and government bonds in New Zealand and Australia attracted haven flows. The US 10-year note’s yield fell by the most since August 13. Yields move inversely to bond prices. Mainland Chinese markets remain closed today for the Mid-August Festival.

The Australian Dollar may see a reaction from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) meeting minutes due out today at 01:30 GMT. In its September meeting, the RBA decided to stick with a plan to reduce asset purchases from AU$5 billion to AU$4 billion. However, the central bank pushed back the timeline on those bond purchases to February 2021.

AUD/USD Technical Forecast

AUD/USD is making a modest recovery in the early Asia-Pacific trading hours after losing ground overnight. Prices are back at Falling Wedge support after breaking below the level Monday. The move is typical, with prices often retesting the support/resistance levels on post-wedge breakouts and breakdowns.

That said, if AUD/USD fails to retake the support level, prices may reverse lower and selloff. The 61.8% Fibonacci retracement from the August/September move appears to be offering a layer of support. Meanwhile, the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) looks to be nearing a cross above the longer-term 50-day SMA, which is a bullish sign. Still, the currency pair sank below a longer-term trendline from July, which may prove to be a solid point of resistance.

AUD/USD 8-Hour Chart

AUD/USD Chart

Chart created with TradingView

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwater on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

New Zealand Dollar Forecast: NZD/USD Eyes China Credit Risk After PSI Miss
New Zealand Dollar Forecast: NZD/USD Eyes China Credit Risk After PSI Miss
2021-09-19 23:00:00
Gold Price Outlook Turns to UofM Sentiment as US Dollar, Treasury Yields Rally
Gold Price Outlook Turns to UofM Sentiment as US Dollar, Treasury Yields Rally
2021-09-17 02:00:00
New Zealand Dollar Outlook: NZD/USD Drops on US Dollar Bids, Wall Street Losses
New Zealand Dollar Outlook: NZD/USD Drops on US Dollar Bids, Wall Street Losses
2021-09-16 23:00:00
Nasdaq 100 Outlook: Risk Assets Turn Higher on APAC Data, Australian Jobs Report Eyed
Nasdaq 100 Outlook: Risk Assets Turn Higher on APAC Data, Australian Jobs Report Eyed
2021-09-16 00:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bearish
AUD/JPY
Bearish