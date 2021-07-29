News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
Long Short

News
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Breakout Eyes Key 1.2000-Price Level
2021-07-29 20:00:00
EUR/USD Stages Four-Day Rally Ahead of Euro Zone GDP, US PCE Update
2021-07-29 18:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
Long Short

News
Commodities Trader @Chigrl Talks FinTwit, Women and Trading
2021-07-29 19:30:00
Oil Q3 Technical Forecast
2021-07-29 08:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
Long Short

News
What is Earnings Season & What to Look for in Earnings Reports?
2021-07-29 20:30:00
Nasdaq 100 May Outperform the Dow Jones as Treasury Yield Curve Flattens: Q3 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-07-29 06:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
Long Short

News
Gold Price Forecast: From Bull Flag to Symmetrical Triangle - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-07-29 18:15:00
Gold Setting Up for Possible Bullish Breakout
2021-07-29 14:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
Long Short

News
FTSE 100 Index Forecast: UK Stocks Surge on Robust Earnings Reports
2021-07-29 14:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Strong, Breaks Above Resistance
2021-07-29 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
Long Short

News
Yen Q3 Fundamental Forecast: Road Ahead Remains Tough
2021-07-29 05:00:00
Can You Trust the US Dollar Rally? Oil Back on Track? - The Macro Setup
2021-07-28 17:00:00
New Zealand Dollar Outlook: NZD/USD Breaks Higher from Wedge Pattern

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

New Zealand Dollar, NZD/USD, consumer confidence, Building Permits, Covid - Talking Points

  • Asia-Pacific region eyes a bright close to the week, Chinese stocks remain lower
  • New Zealand economic prints shows mixed set of data for June and July
  • NZD/USD rises above resistance from a Falling Wedge chart pattern

Friday’s Asia-Pacific Outlook

Asia Pacific markets may trade Friday on a brighter note after an upbeat Wall Street session saw gains across the major indexes. The benchmark S&P 500 rose to a fresh record high. The risk-on atmosphere dragged on the safe-haven US Dollar, while the risk-sensitive New Zealand Dollar gained against major currencies. Sentiment across Chinese stocks still remains lackluster despite a rebound from deeper losses this week.

The second-quarter US gross domestic product (GDP) crossed the wire at 6.5% overnight, missing expectations of 8.5% on a q/q basis. That, along with this week’s dovish Fed language, may be responsible for much of the weakness in the Greenback. It is also likely helping to calm fears over an accelerated taper timeline in the United States.

New Zealand’s ANZ Roy Morgan consumer confidence for July was released this morning, showing a decline from the prior month. The figure hit the wires at 113.1, down from 114 in June. Building permits also printed at 3.8% from May’s -2.8% outcome. Overall, the data shows a mixed picture for the Kiwi economy. Later today, Japan will report unemployment and retail sales for June.

Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific region continues to struggle with rising Covid cases, which have caused a series of lockdowns across key economies. Australia’s state of New South Wales (NSW) saw a record 239 cases reported on Thursday. The lockdown may last until September and possibly later in the year, according to health policy experts. That may translate into a contraction in growth for the third quarter.

NZD/USD Technical Outlook:

The New Zealand Dollar’s recent strength against the US Dollar has the currency pair trading above a descending trendline that forms the upper bound of a Falling Wedge pattern. This may see prices rise further as the pattern typically results in potential breakouts. Along with positive RSI divergence, the short-term outlook appears bullish. Still, a pullback to retest resistance may occur.

NZD/USD8-Hour Chart

nzdusd wedge

Chart created with TradingView

New Zealand Dollar TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwateron Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

