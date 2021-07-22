News & Analysis at your fingertips.

US Dollar Outlook: USD/JPY Mired by Yields, Flash PMIs Due
2021-07-22 22:30:00
Delta Variant Concerns Won't Cripple Markets, US Economy - Market Minutes
2021-07-22 16:00:00
Oil Q3 Technical Forecast
2021-07-22 09:00:00
Crude Oil Rebound May Not Last Amid Viral Concerns and Rising Stockpiles
2021-07-22 06:00:00
Delta Variant Concerns Won't Cripple Markets, US Economy - Market Minutes
2021-07-22 16:00:00
What is Earnings Season & What to Look for in Earnings Reports?
2021-07-22 05:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Is This The Calm Before The Storm?
2021-07-22 20:30:00
Gold Price & Silver Outlook Moderately Bearish
2021-07-22 13:00:00
British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/JPY, GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Rates Outlook
2021-07-22 17:50:00
Mid-Week Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Bitcoin, Gold & Crude Oil
2021-07-21 17:00:00
US Dollar Outlook: USD/JPY Mired by Yields, Flash PMIs Due
2021-07-22 22:30:00
Delta Variant Concerns Won't Cripple Markets, US Economy - Market Minutes
2021-07-22 16:00:00
Aussie Dollar Slide May Resume on PMI Contraction, Extended Lockdowns

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

Australian Dollar, AUD/USD, PMIs, Services Sector- Talking Points

  • Australian Dollar fundamental outlook darkens as services sector contracts
  • Sparse economic docket may see lackluster trading session to end the week
  • AUD/USD’s technical outlook improves but path lower may be hard to break

Friday’s Asia-Pacific Outlook

Asia-Pacific trade kicked off with downbeat economic data out of Australia. The country’s services sector saw a contraction in growth for July, while manufacturing growth slowed, according to PMI data from IHS Markit. The services sector index fell to 44.2 from 56, and the manufacturing index fell to 56.8 from 58.6. Labor gauges within the PMI surveys remained positive, but a plunge in business activity led the sharp services contraction. The Australian Dollar gave a muted reaction against the Greenback. However, the currency pair is on track to record its fourth weekly loss.

Until recently, the Australian economic recovery was firing on all cylinders, but a new wave of Covid-19 infections—driven by the Delta variant—forced policy makers to reimpose lockdown measures. New South Wales (NSW) recorded 124 cases on Thursday, up from 110 the day prior. Victoria state also saw cases tick higher. The pace will likely lead to an extension of restrictions. This has upended growth prospects, with the lockdowns costing nearly A$300 million per day, according to Treasurer Josh Frydenberg. June’s weak retail sales figure highlights the ill effect lockdowns have on consumption.

australia pmi

Despite the worsening situation in Australia, equity indexes across the region may edge up after US stocks closed mostly higher. Rosy corporate earnings have undergirded broader market sentiment. Still, regionalized risk trends may continue fueling some disparity between stock benchmarks. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index (HSI) remains lower on the week after regulatory fears drove mainland outflows. Meanwhile, China’s tech-heavy CSI 300 index is on track to see a second weekly gain.

Elsewhere, oil benchmarks rose overnight, extending a rebound from earlier this week. Crude oil futures in New York climbed 2.29% Thursday. Energy traders see global supply tightening as demand from the United States and Europe pick up. A rise in weekly US crude oil inventories surprised analysts, but gasoline and other fuel products fell, which supports the rising demand outlook. Meanwhile, China is reportedly releasing oil reserves from its strategic reserve. The move likely aims at cooling off high prices but could also cull Chinese oil imports.

Japan’s markets will remain closed for a national holiday. Tokyo will officially kick off the Olympic Games on Friday night. Fans are barred from attending the game’s events due to Covid restrictions. Thailand will report trade data for June. The economic docket is otherwise empty, leaving traders looking ahead to next week. Overnight, the European Central Bank (ECB) signaled its dovish policy will stay in place. Next week, the Federal Reserve will release its interest rate decision, when traders expect guidance on taper talks.

AUD/USD Technical Outlook:

AUD/USD is attempting to extend a rebound from earlier this week when prices dropped to a fresh yearly low. Positive divergence in the Relative Strength Index (RSI) hints that downside energy may be exhausted. That view could be reinforced if the MACD line crosses above the oscillator’s signal line, which appears likely. A break above the September swing high at 0.7413 could amplify upside movement, with the falling 26-day EMA serving as a possible test above that level. Still, the longer-term trend remains skewed for more downside, which may see traders hit the sell button on strength.

AUD/USD Daily Chart

audusd

Chart created with TradingView

Australian Dollar TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwateron Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

