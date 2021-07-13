Australian Dollar Outlook: Westpac Data May Underpin AUD/USD as Jobs Report Nears

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

New Zealand Dollar gaining as RBNZ leaves benchmark lending rate unchanged, but announcing an end to QE this month, reducing stimulus

  What is your forex trading style? Take the quiz and find out: https://t.co/YY3ePTpzSI https://t.co/XlgNGGXGuq
  Commodities Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.16% Silver: 0.08% Oil - US Crude: -0.33% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/BwvtjXRLFz
  Looks like US #CPI data delivered for USD as expected. Testimony from #Fed chair #Powell is next on tap next. Full write-up incoming ~7 GMT, so stay tuned. I will share once it is published. https://t.co/WhArzQc7DN
  $AUDNZD tumbling to lowest since early June after the #RBNZ With the central bank now looking to end QE with RBA still going at it (albeit at a reduced pace), yield differential potential working in the New Zealand Dollar's favor https://t.co/YdptXCrbq5
  Forex Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.75% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.15% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.12% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.03% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.02% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.00% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/4yK4W0sviD
  Not terribly shocking to hear from the central bank about housing prices, **reminder that the government added a remit to include housing prices in setting policy https://t.co/iQd8XG2T3d
  RBNZ: LSAP remains important tool if need, sees need for some ongoing monetary support. Recent rate of growth in house prices unsustainable -BBG
  RBNZ: More persistent inflation pressure expected to build, stimulus could be cut to reduce risk of not meeting mandate -BBG
  The New Zealand Dollar is gaining after the #RBNZ rate decision $NZDUSD #NZD Key rate was left unchanged...but the central bank opened the door to reducing monetary stimulus, halting LSAP asset purchases by July 23rd https://t.co/ACnwA0PVKo https://t.co/9Kmp2qh3AP
  RBNZ: Monetary stimulus could now be reduced, will halt LSAP asset purchases by July 23 -BBG #NZD $NZDUSD #RBNZ
Australian Dollar Outlook: Westpac Data May Underpin AUD/USD as Jobs Report Nears

Australian Dollar Outlook: Westpac Data May Underpin AUD/USD as Jobs Report Nears

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

Australian Dollar, AUD/USD, RBNZ, Australia Lockdowns - Talking Points

  • Asia-Pacific markets may see weak start after Wall Street losses
  • RBNZ and Australian consumer confidence on tap for today
  • AUD/USD approaches yearly low after overnight weakness

Wednesday’s Asia-Pacific Outlook

Asia Pacific markets look set to open lower after major equity indexes on Wall Street fell. A hotter-than-expected US inflation print reignited concerns over premature central bank tightening. That pushed the US Dollar and Treasury yields higher, which added to downward pressure on the risk-sensitive New Zealand Dollar and Australian Dollar.

Today’s session will see the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s July interest rate decision cross the wires. The central bank is expected to keep its Overnight Cash Rate (OCR) steady at 0.25%. However, rising prices and upbeat economic activity may pressure policy makers to speed up the rollback in its Large-Scale Asset Purchases programme, which would be seen as another step toward a rollback of the OCR.

The New Zealand Dollar would more than likely strengthen if the RBNZ decision is more hawkish than expected. Asia’s battle with the highly transmissible Delta Covid variant presents the biggest risk to economic growth. The island nation has kept a tight lid on any virus flair-ups, but at the cost of keeping its border mostly closed.

Elsewhere, Australia’s July Westpac consumer confidence index is due out. The Australian Dollar remains near its 2020 low versus the US Dollar as lockdowns across New South Wales (NSW) weigh on sentiment. While today’s Westpac figure may cause a bout of volatility, Aussie Dollar traders are focusing on the June employment report set for release Thursday. Analysts expect to see 30k jobs added for June, with the unemployment rate dropping to 5.0%.

A better-than-expected jobs number will be an encouraging sign for the Australian economy, but the new wave of Covid-induced lockdowns may temper any hawkish bets. Alternatively, a downbeat jobs report will likely further soften the policy outlook from the RBA, which is already behind the curve in signaling a move to tighten.

AUD/USD Technical Outlook:

The Australian Dollar dropped against the US Dollar overnight, putting the currency pair back near its 2020 low. The September swing high may step back in to offer a degree of support if prices continue lower. However, the MACD oscillator may soon send a bullish signal if the MACD line crosses above the signal line. Upside resistance may be found at the falling 20-day Simple Moving Average.

AUD/USD Daily Chart

audusd

Chart created with TradingView

Australian DOLLAR TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwateron Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, EUR/USD Rates Outlook
Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, EUR/USD Rates Outlook
2021-07-13 20:15:00
Crude Oil Forecast: OPEC+ Fallout, Delta Strain Clouding Market Fundamentals
Crude Oil Forecast: OPEC+ Fallout, Delta Strain Clouding Market Fundamentals
2021-07-13 04:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD May Be Vulnerable to a Higher US CPI Print
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD May Be Vulnerable to a Higher US CPI Print
2021-07-13 02:00:00
Australian Dollar Forecast: Chinese Trade Data Eyed as Covid Wave Worsens
Australian Dollar Forecast: Chinese Trade Data Eyed as Covid Wave Worsens
2021-07-12 23:00:00
