Australian Dollar Forecast: Retail Sales Data May Interrupt Post-FOMC AUD Drop

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar's Post-FOMC Rally Has Traders Weighing Trends, Risk Trends Lose Traction
2021-06-21 00:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, Dow, Pound-Dollar, BoE Rate Decision, Fed Risk, PMIs
2021-06-20 20:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Bullish Scenario Remains Intact amid Strengthening Demand
2021-06-19 15:00:00
How Does Fed's Accelerated Timeline Impact the US Dollar? - Market Minutes
2021-06-17 18:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar's Post-FOMC Rally Has Traders Weighing Trends, Risk Trends Lose Traction
2021-06-21 00:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, Dow, Pound-Dollar, BoE Rate Decision, Fed Risk, PMIs
2021-06-20 20:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, Dow, Pound-Dollar, BoE Rate Decision, Fed Risk, PMIs
2021-06-20 20:00:00
Weekly Fundamental Gold Price Forecast: The Tides Have Turned
2021-06-20 17:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar's Post-FOMC Rally Has Traders Weighing Trends, Risk Trends Lose Traction
2021-06-21 00:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, Dow, Pound-Dollar, BoE Rate Decision, Fed Risk, PMIs
2021-06-20 20:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, Dow, Pound-Dollar, BoE Rate Decision, Fed Risk, PMIs
2021-06-20 20:00:00
Japanese Yen Forecast: Bank of Japan Extends Easy Policy, USD/JPY Unfazed
2021-06-18 04:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • It was a brutal week for the British Pound against the US Dollar and Japanese Yen, but it remains to be seen whether this can lead into fresh long-term trends. Get your market update from @JStanleyFX here: https://t.co/xMzWYNUzFx https://t.co/Bvsj7fHJJt
  • Ever wonder if there are other chart types that can be sued for technical analysis? HLOC charts are discussed in the following article as well as their pros and cons. Learn more here: https://t.co/qV3c7a4YR3 https://t.co/IIjo6UK5p8
  • All 9 Dow Jones sectors ended lower, with 100% of the index’s constituents closing in the red. Energy (-3.77%) financials (-2.98%) and materials (-2.46%) were among the worst performers. https://t.co/AbiZ65bwC9
  • Although the Fed hawkish bias has caused some reflationary position unwinding and anxiety about the outlook for commodities, the fundamental picture for oil has not changed and remains bullish. Get your market update from @DColmanFX here: https://t.co/N5X16b8ljP https://t.co/UA6CfjTLfc
  • A short-term ascending channel is under threat after Bitcoin’s first attempt to break through a stubborn resistance zone failed. Get your market update from @nickcawley1 here: https://t.co/RbnADE05iu https://t.co/HcrqaKg5F3
  • Is the Eurozone entering into a second debt crisis? Find out here: https://t.co/27Y8gKO0xY https://t.co/qHyg1KpVKH
  • And the Monday Asia trading session has officially begun. A pair to have on your watch list to kick off early trade: $AUDUSD post head-and-shoulders' neckline (and 200-DMA) breakdown https://t.co/iuYqEN5xpv
  • The ISM manufacturing index plays an important role in forex trading, with ISM data influencing currency prices globally. Find out about the recent history of ISM data, how to track it, and how to trade its release here: https://t.co/MZtBh88nOv https://t.co/DIP9cgoSUt
  • Here are the top scheduled event risks on my calendar for the coming week. Global PMIs, a few rate decisions, the Fed's bank stress test results, the Fed's favorite inflation indicator and a run of Fed speak among much more: https://t.co/3jIl4PvHiA
  • I know it is a cognitive bias, but it seems that every time I take a day off, there are significant market moves. Dow's tumbled into a 5th straight session Friday with 10-day correlation to Nasdaq most extreme negative in 4 years https://t.co/V3U6IOAEXz
Australian Dollar Forecast: Retail Sales Data May Interrupt Post-FOMC AUD Drop

Australian Dollar Forecast: Retail Sales Data May Interrupt Post-FOMC AUD Drop

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

Australian Dollar, AUD/USD, Commodities, Retail Sales, Bitcoin -Talking Points

  • Preliminary Australian retail sales data for May will cross the wires to start the week
  • Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies remain under pressure as headwinds mount
  • AUD/USD may re-test of September resistance-turned-support if bearish pressure persists

Monday’s Asia-Pacific Outlook

The Australian Dollar is coming off steep losses last week when the Federal Reserve made a hawkish shift in its policy outlook. The prospect of the highly influential central bank pulling back support sooner than previously expected sent the US Dollar soaring, with the DXY index gaining 2% on the week. Volatility may moderate on Monday as traders reassess the markets’ pulse.

Implications from the Fed decision and its impact on the Greenback spilled over into global markets. Risk-sensitive currencies weakened, with the Aussie Dollar facing additional pressure from a drop in commodity prices. Copper sank nearly 10% last week in its worst performance since March of last year, while iron ore dropped over 5%.

Those headwinds could persist but a better-than-expected retail sales figure out of Australia may slow the bleeding. The Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) is set to release preliminary figures for May at 01:30 GMT. While the country has made significant progress against Covid, a late-month ‘circuit breaker’ lockdown in the state of Victoria may have negatively impacted retail sales growth.

Elsewhere, Bitcoin continues to weaken as the digital currency’s decline following a brief test above the closely-watched 40,000 level moves into its seventh consecutive day. The largest cryptocurrency has been hit across several fronts in recent weeks as regulatory scrutiny increases. A bearish Death Cross technical signal was generated recently from the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) crossing below the 200-day SMA.

Outside of Australia, China’s loan prime rates (LPR) across the 1- and 5-year tenors will cross the wires. The benchmark 1-year LPR is likely to stay unchanged at 3.85% for the June fixing following the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) holding steady on the one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) rate earlier this month. The economic calendar for the Asia-Pacific region is rather light, although the UK Bank of England (BoE) rate decision may affect broader sentiment if the central bank sends any unexpected signals.

AUD/USD Technical Outlook:

The Australian Dollar broke below its 200-day SMA last week against the US Dollar as the currency pair sank 2.92% in its worst performance of the year. The violent move lower saw AUD/USD drop to a level not traded at since December. A move lower will see the September swing high at 0.7413 shift into focus for a potential support level. Alternatively, the 200-day SMA and former neckline of a Head and Shoulders pattern could serve as resistance.

AUD/USD Daily Chart

AUDUSD Chart

Chart created with TradingView

Australian Dollar TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwateron Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Prices May Bounce as Markets Digest Fed Policy Pivot
Gold Prices May Bounce as Markets Digest Fed Policy Pivot
2021-06-18 07:03:00
Australian Dollar Sinks Alongside Commodity Prices as Post-FOMC USD Run Continues
Australian Dollar Sinks Alongside Commodity Prices as Post-FOMC USD Run Continues
2021-06-17 23:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: FOMC Tanks Gold but Fed Patience Key for XAU Recovery
Gold Price Forecast: FOMC Tanks Gold but Fed Patience Key for XAU Recovery
2021-06-17 04:00:00
New Zealand Dollar Forecast: Upbeat GDP Revives NZD/USD After FOMC Drop
New Zealand Dollar Forecast: Upbeat GDP Revives NZD/USD After FOMC Drop
2021-06-16 23:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Mixed