AUD/USD Remains Fragile as China Pressures Speculation in Iron Ore, Copper

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2021-05-25 19:00:00
EUR/USD Breaks Out of Narrow Range as Dovish Fed Rhetoric Persists
2021-05-25 14:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Can't Quite Achieve Exit Velocity; Triangle Breakout Soon?
2021-05-25 18:00:00
Dollar Awaits Sparks for Breakout as Retail Range Trades S&P 500, Oil
2021-05-25 03:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
As a New Retail Trader Age Rises, Heed Tales of Past Manias
2021-05-25 07:00:00
Dow Jones Gains, Nasdaq 100 Outperforms Amid Dovish Fedspeak. ASX 200 May Rise
2021-05-25 02:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Surges to Highest Level Since January, Can it Continue?
2021-05-25 20:30:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Struggles as Bitcoin Rises, Eyes on Fedspeak Ahead
2021-05-25 05:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2021-05-25 19:00:00
Sterling Technical Forecast: British Pound Stalls– GBP/USD at Big Spot
2021-05-25 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: Yields, Inflation, Fed Taper Debate Are Key
2021-05-24 22:00:00
Technical Levels for US Dollar, USD/CAD, Gold, Bitcoin, Oil & SPX500
2021-05-24 16:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Please join @ddubrovskyFX at 20:00 EST/00:00 GMT for a webinar on what other traders' buy/sell bets say about price trends. Register here: https://t.co/Bb3CTCTm44 https://t.co/PDYLEPXyGX
  • 🇳🇿 Balance of Trade (APR) Actual: N$388M Previous: N$39M https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-25
  • Heads Up:🇳🇿 Balance of Trade (APR) due at 22:45 GMT (15min) Previous: N$33M https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-25
  • The US Dollar is seeing mixed technical signals against ASEAN currencies. USD/SGD remains range-bound, with USD/THB eyeing a Cup and Handle. Will USD/IDR stall as USD/PHP bottoms? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/Y2kdnn3LUZ https://t.co/IRqKxvf6Da
  • USD/CAD remains at a 6-year low, yet to materially break below 1.20 $USDCAD https://t.co/1tWVrhSbTS
  • 🇰🇷 Business Confidence (MAY) Actual: 96 Expected: 98 Previous: 96 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-25
  • Forex Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇪🇺EUR: 0.29% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.20% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.17% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.01% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.04% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.17% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/Mzj2huK35T
  • Gold tagged its highest price since early January as markets weigh taper talk and inflationary concerns All topics we discussed on today's @macrosetup episode Read and watch here - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/05/25/Gold-Price-Surges-to-Highest-Level-Since-January-Can-it-Continue.html?ref-author=phanks&QPID=917701&CHID=9
  • Heads Up:🇰🇷 Business Confidence (MAY) due at 21:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 98 Previous: 96 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-25
  • Commodities Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.99% Oil - US Crude: -0.15% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/w1H9uuBgOS
AUD/USD Remains Fragile as China Pressures Speculation in Iron Ore, Copper

AUD/USD Remains Fragile as China Pressures Speculation in Iron Ore, Copper

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

Australian Dollar, AUD/USD, Iron Ore, Copper, Treasuries -Talking Points

  • Pressure on metal prices weighing down Australian Dollar sentiment
  • AUD traders will key in on April’s Westpac Leading Index today
  • AUD/USD may continue to range between key moving averages

Wednesday’s Asia-Pacific Outlook

Asia-Pacific stocks may have trouble extending gains seen on Tuesday after Wall Street moved lower during the New York session. Technology stocks made small gains, but the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) closed in the red, losing 0.21% and 0.24%, respectively. Investors were met with several rounds of less-than-stellar economic activity before the opening bell.

Treasury yields resumed a move lower following strong market demand in the 2-year note auction. The auction’s bid-to-cover ratio – used to measure demand strength – came across at 2.74. The benchmark 10-year yield fell to a multi-week low as the yield curve flattened. The US Dollar joined the downside move in yields, with the DXY index giving up 0.20% following the NY closing bell.

Inflation concerns are also easing, which is helping to alleviate woes among bond traders. Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida spoke to Yahoo Finance Tuesday on inflation, stating “that increase (CPI) certainly caught mine and others’ attention.” Mr. Clarida went on to repeat calls from his colleagues that the recent increase in inflation will be largely transitory.

Today’s rate decision from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) will likely be the most prevalent sentiment driver during the APAC session. Traders will key in on the RBNZ’s policy statement, which will include an updated economic forecast. The New Zealand economy’s resilience since the latest policy update may see an upgrade to the growth outlook, which could bolster calls for a near-term rate hike.

The consensus forecast sees the RBNZ leaving its Overnight Cash Rate (OCR) standing firm at 0.25%. While economic activity has impressed analysts in recent months resulting in upward policy outlook revisions, a surprise rate hike at this meeting is very unlikely given the ongoing uncertainty around Covid. In a recent report, New Zealand Institute of Economic Research Shadow Board member Stephen Toplis stated:

“Tactically, the RBNZ will not want to scare the horses, but its objectives are close to being met, so the need for the current degree of stimulus to be maintained is waning rapidly.”

Earlier this morning, New Zealand reported its April trade data, with exports and imports crossing the wires at N$5.37 billion and N$4.98 billion, respectively. Outside of New Zealand, Australia will see the April Westpac Leading Index and construction work done for the first-quarter drop. Elsewhere, Japan’s coincident index is due out.

An interruption to rising metal prices has likely added to overhead pressure on the Australian Dollar, with iron ore -- one of Australia’s largest exports – falling over 20%. Commodity traders are concerned over recent actions taken by China to tamp down on speculative asset bubbles. The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) has quietly been reducing credit in the markets as it attempts to balance concerns over speculation amid a still-fragile economy. While the global recovery narrative remains supportive for metals, a cautious approach for speculative traders is warranted, with prices already at multi-year highs.

Iron Ore Versus Copper Daily Chart

Iron Ore vs Copper

Chart created with TradingView

AUD/USD Technical Breakdown

AUD/USD made an intraday move above its 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) but was turned around and now trades back at the 0.7750 level, a former area of resistance seen through early to mid-April. That said, the 20-day SMA appears to be key to overcoming before moving higher. Alternatively, the supportive 50-day SMA lies to the downside near 0.7713. Further consolidation between the two key SMAs may continue in the near term.

AUD/USD Daily Chart

audusd

Chart created with TradingView

Australian Dollar TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwateron Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Struggles as Bitcoin Rises, Eyes on Fedspeak Ahead
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Struggles as Bitcoin Rises, Eyes on Fedspeak Ahead
2021-05-25 05:00:00
NZD/USD Bolstered on Bitcoin Leading Sentiment Recovery, RBNZ in View
NZD/USD Bolstered on Bitcoin Leading Sentiment Recovery, RBNZ in View
2021-05-24 23:00:00
NZD/USD May Struggle as Bitcoin Plunge Drags Market Sentiment, RBNZ in Focus
NZD/USD May Struggle as Bitcoin Plunge Drags Market Sentiment, RBNZ in Focus
2021-05-23 23:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Keep Falling as PMI Data Shows Inflation Swell
Crude Oil Prices May Keep Falling as PMI Data Shows Inflation Swell
2021-05-21 07:02:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Mixed
Copper