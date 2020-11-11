Russell 2000 Index May Continue to Rise on Rotation Trade, AUD/NZD Eyes RBNZ

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Outlook: EUR/USD Breakout Fails Resistance- Election Rally Over?
2020-11-10 18:00:00
EUR/USD Slides Lower as Weak German Economic Sentiment Sparks New Recession Fears
2020-11-10 10:26:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Hang Seng and ASX 200 Rise on Vaccine Hopes, Tech Drags Nasdaq Lower
2020-11-10 01:30:00
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Swoons as Crude Oil Price Surges
2020-11-09 16:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Will Trade Wars Persist After the US Election?
2020-11-10 23:00:00
Dow, Russell, Nasdaq Price Forecast: Equities Bifurcate on Covid News
2020-11-10 16:37:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: Will a Covid Vaccine Kill the Bull Case for Gold?
2020-11-10 21:00:00
Gold Price (XAUUSD) Forecast - Shackled By Bearish Engulfing Candle, US Real Yields
2020-11-10 12:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Stable, UK Redundancies At Record High
2020-11-10 09:00:00
Post-Election Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/MXN, AUD/USD & Gold
2020-11-09 16:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, Russell, Nasdaq Price Forecast: Equities Bifurcate on Covid News
2020-11-10 16:37:00
S&P 500 Outstrips Nasdaq on Pfizer News, Dollar Lacking Direction After Biden Win
2020-11-10 04:15:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • RBNZ Governor Orr: - Projection is based on scenario assumptions, haven't seen worst scenarios play out - Important to make sure credit is widely available $NZDUSD
  • If you missed today's session on IGCS where I discussed the outlook for the #SP500, #DowJones, #Gold, $AUDUSD and $NZDUSD, check out the recording on YouTube here - https://t.co/0fDFXVffwV
  • RBNZ Governor Orr: - Employment and inflation to remain below our target for extended period - We expect banks to lend responsibly and avoid undue risks $NZDUSD
  • Singapore-Hong Kong air travel bubble to begin on November 22 - BBG
  • Heads Up:🇳🇿 RBNZ Press Conference due at 02:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-11
  • The $USD tumbled against #ASEAN currencies as Joe Biden accumulated votes against Donald Trump . Emerging market assets soared, sinking USD/SGD, USD/PHP, USD/IDR and USD/PHP. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/yJnwsPifGu https://t.co/Tl7jkPTW7c
  • $NZDUSD higher, reversing initial losses on #RBNZ The central bank announced a new bank lending program to help lower funding costs further Key point is that it would help ensure effectiveness of neg rates But it didn't commit yet, thus NZD gains - https://t.co/KX5RjvFsZ3 https://t.co/zIX38Jkv7C
  • 🇳🇿 Interest Rate Decision Actual: 0.25% Expected: 0.25% Previous: 0.25% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-11
  • RBNZ: FLP an effective way to provide additional stimulus, economic outcomes have been more resilient than assumed -BBG $NZDUSD #RBNZ
  • RBNZ Progress has been made on the Bank’s operational ability to deploy an FLP and a negative OCR
Russell 2000 Index May Continue to Rise on Rotation Trade, AUD/NZD Eyes RBNZ

Russell 2000 Index May Continue to Rise on Rotation Trade, AUD/NZD Eyes RBNZ

2020-11-11 00:00:00
Thomas Westwater, Contributor
Share:

AUD/NZD, RBNZ, US Yield Curve – Talking Points

  • Investors in US equity indexes continue to rotate out of tech following risk clarity post-election
  • Their outlook on the economy may be strengthening as 10-year Treasury yields climb
  • AUD/NZD may strengthen if RBNZ signals further willingness to shift to negative rates
Advertisement

The Dow Jones Index closed 0.90% higher on the day while the Russell 200 Index rocketed over 5%, its highest level since August 2018. Meanwhile, the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 Index closed 1.74% lower, marking a second consecutive daily loss. The divergence in price action shows a classic rotation trade among investors. At the same time, the 10-year Treasury yield neared 1%, as back-end tenors on the yield curve rise, signaling confidence in investor outlooks.

Russell 2000, Nasdaq 100, U.S. 10-Year Yield – 30 Min Chart

Russell 200 index, NDX, TNX

Chart created with TradingView

The rotation away from tech stands in stark contrast to the story seen since late March. It likely owes to several headline risks that have driven market sentiment, such as Covid and the U.S. Presidential Election, gaining clarity over the past week. That said, markets appear to be continuing to price in growth, but the rebalancing signals that high-growth tech stocks may be falling out of favor.

Wednesday’s Asia Pacific Trading Session

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s interest rate decision is slated to cross the wires today. According to the DailyFX Economic Calendar, the RBNZ is expected to hold rates steady at 0.25%. Granted, traders will still key in on any details surrounding the outlook, particularly any hints on the central bank’s path towards taking interest rates negative.

Overnight index swaps are pricing in a cut that would take rates negative next year. And most economists also expect the bank to go negative. Still, we may not get a rate projection from today’s decision. Following last week’s RBA decision that cut rates to 0.10% from 0.25%, any guidance that suggests the RRBNZ is shifting further towards negative rates may see AUD/NZD strengthen.

Currently, AUD/NZD continues to trade within a downward channel since pivoting off a multi-year high in August. Tensions between China and Australia have weighed on the Australian Dollar in recent months due to trade disputes. The 200-day moving average, currently at 1.0644, is in play.. A break lower would likely see another retest of the bottom of the channel, and a break higher would aim to test the upper bound.

AUD/NZD – Daily Chart

AUD/NZD Price Chart

Chart created with TradingView

Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact Thomas at @FxWestwater

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/JPY May Rise on Vaccine Hopes Despite Election Dispute, Chinese CPI Eyed
USD/JPY May Rise on Vaccine Hopes Despite Election Dispute, Chinese CPI Eyed
2020-11-10 01:00:00
Dollar May Turn Higher After US Election Outcome Applies Pressure
Dollar May Turn Higher After US Election Outcome Applies Pressure
2020-11-09 00:04:00
Crude Oil Prices Sink, Gold Soars on US Vote Count as Jobs Report Nears
Crude Oil Prices Sink, Gold Soars on US Vote Count as Jobs Report Nears
2020-11-06 06:00:00
US Dollar May Rebound as Presidential Election Results Solidify
US Dollar May Rebound as Presidential Election Results Solidify
2020-11-06 00:18:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/NZD