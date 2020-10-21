News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD May Challenge 2-Year Resistance. Fiscal Talks Making Headway
2020-10-21 23:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, AUD/USD, GBP/USD
2020-10-20 18:48:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Stalls, GBP/CAD & NZD/CAD Soar
2020-10-21 20:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Edge Higher on Weaker US Dollar, EIA Report in Focus
2020-10-21 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Price Forecast: Earnings and Stimulus to Dictate Direction
2020-10-21 19:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500, AUD/USD Outlook: Retail Traders May Chase Declines
2020-10-21 04:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Bulls Tempt Breakout - but Can They Drive?
2020-10-21 16:34:00
Gold Price Tracks Monthly Range as Fed Outlines Outcome Based Guidance
2020-10-21 05:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Brexit Latest: GBP/USD Extends Gains, Brexit Talks to Resume
2020-10-21 14:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Shrugs Off Dire UK Borrowing Data
2020-10-21 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USDJPY Price Hits a One-Month Low as the US Dollar Continues to Crumble
2020-10-21 09:30:00
USD/JPY Price Outlook: Dollar-Yen Undermined by Stimulus Hopes
2020-10-20 20:35:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • An average of US 10Y and 30Y Treasury yields has hit its highest since early June, taking out the ceiling established in late August Confidence in a fiscal package seems to be being relayed in bonds for the time being Meanwhile the anti-risk #USD took another hit over past 24hr https://t.co/v57YghhBcM
  • The Australian Dollar is once again testing a critical support zone and we’re looking for inflection this week. Get your $AUD technical analysis from @MBForex here:https://t.co/zyxHlea9B5 https://t.co/VVjFK87qrI
  • Nasdaq 100 Outlook: Tesla Beats Earnings Expectations, Shares Pop Read the latest article from @PeterHanksFX here: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2020/10/21/Nasdaq-100-Outlook-Tesla-Beats-Earnings-Expectations-Shares-Pop.html
  • Heads Up:🇦🇺 RBA Debelle Speech due at 22:30 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-21
  • Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Stalls, GBP/CAD & NZD/CAD Soar -via @DailyFX Link to Analysis: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2020/10/21/canadian-dollar-forecast-usd-cad-stalls-gbp-cad-nzd-cad-soar.html $USDCAD $GBPCAD $NZDCAD #FX #Forex #Trading https://t.co/SYgE2SbDXR
  • RT @FxWestwater: IBEX 35 Forecast: Index on its Backfoot as Virus Cases Accelerate - via @DailyFX https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2020/10/21/IBEX-35-Forecast-Index-on-its-Backfoot-as-Virus-Cases-Accelerate.html https://t.co/k…
  • Precious Metals Update: #Gold 1924.44 (+0.01%), #Aluminum 1834.50 (-1.03%), and #Copper 6899.00 (+1.76%) [delayed]
  • Earnings season has begun and the Dow Jones will await reports from some of its key components. Get your #equities market update from @PeterHanksFX here:https://t.co/gR6bcnWFQ9 https://t.co/5IosAN94FS
  • Forex Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 1.54% 🇳🇿NZD: 1.14% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.99% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.33% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.19% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.12% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/SXvidFvVIV
  • Fed's Bullard says negative rates are not viewed as being a good option in the U.S. - BBG
EUR/USD May Challenge 2-Year Resistance. Fiscal Talks Making Headway

EUR/USD May Challenge 2-Year Resistance. Fiscal Talks Making Headway

2020-10-21 23:00:00
Dimitri Zabelin, Analyst
Share:

2020 Election, EUR/USD, Presidential Debate, EUR/USD Analysis, Polling Data - Talking Points

  • Third presidential debate ahead – will there be greater clarity this time around?
  • Democrats, Republicans are making progress on fiscal talks, lifting sentiment
  • EUR/USD could challenge 2-year resistance area between 1.1936 and 1.1965
Advertisement

13 DAYS UNTIL THE US PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

It is officially less than two weeks until the November 3 election and polls continue to show Democratic nominee Joe Biden in the lead. However, the spread between him and incumbent President Donald Trump has somewhat narrowed after it burst open following the first presidential debate. Looking ahead, markets will be closely watching the third and final one on Thursday.

2020 US Election Polls

Chart showing 2020 election

Source: RealClearPolitics

Fiscal talks continue to dominate market mood as policymakers scramble to put a bill forward. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s spokesman said both sides are “closer to being able to put pen to paper to write legislation”. The big question continues to be whether another stimulus bill can be passed before the November 3 election, with issues like local government aid and liability protection for firms prolonging talks.

The third and final presidential debate is coming up in less than 36 hours, and the non-partisan Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD) has made an interesting new amendment. The organization said that while each candidate is speaking, it will mute the microphone of the other candidate to ensure each has enough time to convey their message.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Dimitri Zabelin
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

EUR/USD Analysis

EUR/USD has bounced from the previously-broken 1.1698-1.1720 support range and may now challenge 2-year resistance zone between 1.1936 and 1.1965. Capitulation could signal an underlying lack of confidence in the pair’s upside potential – at least in the short run. On the hand, breaking that multi-layered ceiling could signal the start of a bullish resumption.

EUR/USD - Daily Chart

Chart showing EUR/USD

EUR/USD chart created using TradingView

--- Written by Dimitri Zabelin, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Dimitri, use the comments section below or@ZabelinDimitrion Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Dollar vs Mexican Peso Outlook: USD/MXN Buckles Below Key Support
Dollar vs Mexican Peso Outlook: USD/MXN Buckles Below Key Support
2020-10-21 17:30:00
S&P 500 Uninspired by Fiscal Talks Ahead of Final Presidential Debate
S&P 500 Uninspired by Fiscal Talks Ahead of Final Presidential Debate
2020-10-20 23:00:00
Gold Prices May Fall Further as US Fiscal Stimulus Hopes Fizzle
Gold Prices May Fall Further as US Fiscal Stimulus Hopes Fizzle
2020-10-20 06:18:00
AUD/USD Downtrend to Accelerate? Election Betting Odds Defying Polls
AUD/USD Downtrend to Accelerate? Election Betting Odds Defying Polls
2020-10-19 23:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bullish