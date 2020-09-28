S&P 500 Surges on Fiscal Stimulus Hopes Ahead of Presidential Debate

#DJIA futures eyeing a retest of the February record-high (29595.3) after breaking above Falling Wedge resistance A daily close above the January low (28130.2) could signal the resumption of the primary uptrend extending from the March doldrums $DJI #DowJones #WallStreet https://t.co/DKmECFfpGK https://t.co/IBuArQrIJQ

@DailyFXTeam Wall Street Futures Update: Dow Jones (+0.32%) S&P 500 (+0.35%) Nasdaq 100 (+0.37%) [delayed] -BBG

#Market Snapshot $AUDUSD and $EURUSD drifting from session-highs as the haven-associated $JPY attempts to claw back lost ground. #SP500 futures, #Gold and #crudeoil all moving higher while the #ASX200 struggles to penetrate key resistance at 6,000 https://t.co/07OdgCzeZD

Dow Jones climbed a second day on fiscal stimulus hopes. All 9 Dow sectors were up. Traders face a quiet calendar day, with the 1st presidential debate closely eyed. The live TV debate will be on air from 9:00 to 10:30am Singapore time on Wednesday. https://t.co/vyVHRqDCMo

According to John Hopkins University, Coronavirus deaths globally have surpassed 1 million people

What is the outlook for financial markets ahead of the first presidential debate and how are Democratic nominee Joe Biden and President Donald Trump doing in the polls? Find out from @ZabelinDimitri here: https://t.co/QQwAZTxZFg https://t.co/7meK4cF0U9

❗Heads up for #Rupee $USDINR traders! The #RBI monetary policy announcement originally set for October 1 is going to be rescheduled at a later date, tbd, Will update once time is known - https://t.co/qVnd9BAnSl

European negotiators have indicated for the first time that they are prepared to start writing a joint legal text of a trade agreement with the UK, before fresh talks begin today, according to The Times $GBP