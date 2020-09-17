News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Selloff Ahead? Biden-Trump Spread Narrows
2020-09-17 23:00:00
Euro Technical Outlook: EUR/USD Vulnerable at Yearly Trend Resistance
2020-09-17 16:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Climbs to Test 50-DMA in Wake of OPEC+ Update
2020-09-17 19:45:00
Crude Oil to Rise? Biden-Trump Spread Widens, WTO Issues US Tariff Ruling
2020-09-16 23:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Price Analysis: VIX Flops as Stocks Hold Weekly Lows
2020-09-17 21:30:00
Dow Jones Forecast: Upbeat FOMC Projections Might Broaden Stock Rally
2020-09-16 21:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Continues to Rebound from 50-Day SMA Following FOMC
2020-09-18 00:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: What Will Spark a XAU/USD Break Out Rally?
2020-09-17 18:05:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bank of England Rate Decision Preview - What Matters
2020-09-17 09:45:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Bank of England to Set Path for GBP/USD, EUR/GBP
2020-09-17 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Price Eyes Multi-Month Low, Bearish Client Sentiment Grows
2020-09-17 09:30:00
USD/JPY Poised to Extend Slide as FOMC Rate Decision Shifts Into View
2020-09-16 07:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Overnight trading displayed a fairly balanced sectoral pattern in Dow Jones, with materials (+2.56%), industrials (+0.92%%) and energy (+0.29%) outperforming, whereas financials (-1.71%), consumer discretionary (-0.98%) and information technology (-0.94%) lagging. https://t.co/YtEFTfN5ey
  • The New Zealand Dollar appears poised to extend its climb against its haven-associated counterparts as long-term trend break hints at cyclical upturn. Get your $NZDUSD market update from @DanielGMoss here: https://t.co/CPxP1Q8B6d https://t.co/lQDEj2xaOh
  • 🇯🇵 Inflation Rate Ex-Food and Energy YoY (AUG) Actual: -0.1% Previous: 0.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-17
  • 🇯🇵 Core Inflation Rate YoY (AUG) Actual: -0.4% Expected: -0.4% Previous: 0.0% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-17
  • 🇯🇵 Inflation Rate YoY (AUG) Actual: 0.2% Previous: 0.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-17
  • Could #DowJonesFutures be readying to turn lower ahead? Recent price action shows that the index seems to be forming a bearish Head & Shoulders chart pattern Learn more about this technical formation here - https://www.dailyfx.com/education/technical-analysis-chart-patterns/head-and-shoulders-pattern.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/FF2V86aGFq
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 Core Inflation Rate YoY (AUG) due at 23:30 GMT (15min) Expected: -0.4% Previous: 0.0% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-17
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 Inflation Rate Ex-Food and Energy YoY (AUG) due at 23:30 GMT (15min) Previous: 0.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-17
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 Inflation Rate YoY (AUG) due at 23:30 GMT (15min) Previous: 0.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-17
  • Reached 6k! Thanks to all those who helped with this last-minute effort https://t.co/Dwsx4L7hwo
EUR/USD Selloff Ahead? Biden-Trump Spread Narrows

EUR/USD Selloff Ahead? Biden-Trump Spread Narrows

2020-09-17 23:00:00
Dimitri Zabelin, Analyst
Share:

2020 Election, Biden-Trump Spread, EUR/USD - Talking Points

  • Biden-Trump spread narrowing as mega donors start heavily injecting cash
  • Political volatility may start to build up heading into the presidential debate
  • EUR/USD could be at a trend-defining point after the pair broke two uptrends

47 DAYS UNTIL THE US PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

With less than 50 days to go until the US presidential election, markets are tensing up ahead of the first debate between Democratic nominee Joe Biden and President Donald Trump on September 29. According to data from RealClearPolitics, the spread between the two candidates for the general election has moderately narrowed to a 5.8-point spread.

Starts in:
Live now:
Sep 21
( 03:09 GMT )
How can politics drive markets each week?
Geopolitical Risks Affecting Markets in the Week Ahead
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

2020 US Election Polls

EUR/USD Selloff Ahead? Biden-Trump Spread Narrows

Source: RealClearPolitics

This marks a notable deviation from the roughly 7-point lead Mr. Biden has been able to maintain over Trump for some time. Attention to how battleground states like Florida and Pennsylvania perform will be more crucial as campaigns put - in some cases as much as $30m - in TV ad money in key swing states like Florida to capture as many electoral votes as possible.

However, with increasingly less time until November 3, the probability of wild cards being drawn out are rising. Former presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg has pledged to spend over $100m in Florida to support Biden. This frees up more cash to spend in other states in an effort to squeeze out Mr. Trump. However, the president also has an ace up his sleeve.

GOP mega donor Sheldon Adelson has pledged to spend between $20m-$50m for the new pro-Trump super PAC called Preserve America. Pressure on the incumbent to garner more funds may become more urgent after the Biden campaign - together with the DNC - raked in $364.5m in August compared to the GOP which raised $210m last month.

With less financial capital, Mr. Trump may have to start using social capital. This may manifest as bolder statements and policy measures during the campaign and debates as a way to draw attention away from the TV ad time his opponent is using. Increased political volatility may dent already-fragile markets and drive up demand for the haven-linked USD and anti-risk JPY higher.

EUR/USD Price Analysis

EUR/USD has broken below both upward-sloping support zones - marked as “Uptrend 1” and “Uptrend 2” - potentially setting the pair up for a reversal. However, clearing a formidable but narrow support zone between 1.1720 and 1.1698 may be critical in marking the start of a meaningful pullback.

EUR/USD BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 5% 4% 5%
Weekly 8% 6% 7%
What does this mean for the EURUSD outlook?
Get My Guide

EUR/USD - Daily Chart

EUR/USD Selloff Ahead? Biden-Trump Spread Narrows

EUR/USD chart created using TradingView

--- Written by Dimitri Zabelin, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Dimitri, use the comments section below or @ZabelinDimitrion Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crude Oil to Rise? Biden-Trump Spread Widens, WTO Issues US Tariff Ruling
Crude Oil to Rise? Biden-Trump Spread Widens, WTO Issues US Tariff Ruling
2020-09-16 23:00:00
Gold Prices Ripe for Breakout? Election Polls Show Diverging Trend
Gold Prices Ripe for Breakout? Election Polls Show Diverging Trend
2020-09-15 23:00:00
SPX Analysis: Oracle Wins TikTok Bid, Biden Maintains Lead in Polls
SPX Analysis: Oracle Wins TikTok Bid, Biden Maintains Lead in Polls
2020-09-14 23:00:00
EUR/USD at Pivotal Juncture, Biden-Trump Spread Narrows
EUR/USD at Pivotal Juncture, Biden-Trump Spread Narrows
2020-09-13 23:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bearish