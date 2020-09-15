News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Remains Underpinned as German ZEW Sentiment Improves in September
2020-09-15 09:32:00
EUR/USD Rate Eyes 2020 High as RSI Threatens Downward Trend
2020-09-15 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, British Pound, Brexit Woes, US Dollar, Fed
2020-09-13 16:00:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook Mired by Moving Average Death Cross
2020-09-13 03:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Price Forecast: Big Support Holds Ahead of FOMC
2020-09-15 17:11:00
Dow Jones Futures Climb With Nikkei 225 and Hang Seng, LDP Election in Focus
2020-09-14 01:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Ripe for Breakout? Election Polls Show Diverging Trend
2020-09-15 23:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Euro, Sterling, Loonie, Aussie & Gold
2020-09-14 15:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Stabilizing, Focus on Brexit
2020-09-15 08:00:00
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/CAD, GBP/NZD, GBP/CHF
2020-09-15 04:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY Key Levels to Watch
2020-09-15 11:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Euro, Sterling, Loonie, Aussie & Gold
2020-09-14 15:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • - #TrumpBiden spread widening but betting averages show a narrowing margin - Asymmetric risks of volatility could grow as the debate on September 29 nears - #XAUUSD is forming a bullish continuation pattern, but will it follow through? https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2020/09/15/Gold-Prices-Ripe-for-Breakout-Election-Polls-Show-Diverging-Trend.html https://t.co/lubbXUeJXO
  • Join @ddubrovskyFX 's #webinar at 8:00 PM ET/00:00 PM GMT to find out what information you can gain from knowing what other traders are buying or selling. Register here: https://t.co/Bb3CTCTm44 https://t.co/NbZJN2Kw7H
  • Wall Street Futures little changed heading into Wednesday APAC trade: S&P 500 (+0.037%) Dow Jones (+0.032%) Nasdaq 100 (+0.083%) [delayed] -BBG
  • AUD/USD advances as the Australian Dollar catches bid owing to rosy China data. Get your $AUDUSD market update from @RichDvorakFX here:https://t.co/3PDsJ7jkI6 https://t.co/CjfJRL0Ocz
  • As the coronavirus pandemic wreaked havoc in the markets, demand for Gold and its Silver counterpart increased, while the Dollar struggled to stay afloat. Get your market update from @Tams707 here: https://t.co/9Cv0FS2BXS https://t.co/3PGFFxb8Bt
  • Forex Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 0.33% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.27% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.20% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.03% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.08% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.16% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/a3fkjNKD6U
  • Commodities Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.40% Silver: 0.17% Gold: -0.07% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/8wd8NOlTxY
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.27%, while traders in EUR/GBP are at opposite extremes with 73.56%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/00rvIZO3Lt
  • Trader confidence is currently positive and could well improve further this week as the US, Japanese and UK central banks all signal their willingness to stimulate their economies still further.. Get your market update from @MartinSEssex here:https://t.co/XceeXQsSNO https://t.co/0GMio3VnAB
  • Indices Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: -0.00% US 500: -0.01% Germany 30: -0.02% France 40: -0.14% FTSE 100: -0.62% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/t6y7WwNTGm
Gold Prices Ripe for Breakout? Election Polls Show Diverging Trend

Gold Prices Ripe for Breakout? Election Polls Show Diverging Trend

2020-09-15 23:00:00
Dimitri Zabelin, Analyst
Share:

Talking Points: Gold price outlook, 2020 election, Biden-Trump Spread, XAU/USD Analysis

  • Trump-Biden spread widening but betting averages show a narrowing margin
  • Asymmetric risks of volatilitycould grow as the debate on September 29 nears
  • XAU/USD is forming a bullish continuation pattern, but will it follow through?

49 DAYS UNTIL THE US PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

The latest polls show former Vice President and Democratic nominee Joe Biden in the lead not only in the general election but also in key swing states. While Donald Trump won these states in the 2016 election, the latest political data indicates a strong inclination for Mr. Biden. Having said that, betting averages are showing signs of convergence. But more on that later.

2020 US Election Polls

Gold Prices Ripe for Breakout? Election Polls Show Diverging Trend

Source: BBC News

As mentioned in my prior piece, key swing states like Florida continue to be the battleground of campaign capital allocation. Both Trump and Biden combined have spent close to $50 million in television ads alone in Florida. In 2008 and 2012, the state turned blue and Barack Obama was elected; in 2016 it turned red and Donald Trump entered the White House.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Dimitri Zabelin
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

Looking ahead, how the margins fluctuate in the Biden-Trump spread ahead of the presidential debate on September 29 may create asymmetric risks of volatility. If the race becomes progressively tighter and the outlook becomes less clear, a directional change in the polls may catalyze a bout of volatility as traders reposition themselves to the new geopolitical landscape.

2020 Election Betting Averages

Gold Prices Ripe for Breakout? Election Polls Show Diverging Trend

Source: RealClearPolitics

Returning to betting averages, the data briefly widened after converging to its narrowest point since the cross-over in June. However, betting averages indicate a slow but steady confluence despite polling data showing a widening Biden-Trump spread. How this trend plays out in the next 49 days may be critical.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Dimitri Zabelin
Learn how to become a more consistent forex trader
Get My Guide

Gold Price Outlook

Gold prices appear to be nearing the end of a consolidative period following their aggressive rally in late-July and early-August. XAU/USD is forming what looks to be a continuation pattern known as a bullish Pennant. The formula for this technical design typically involves a rally followed by a digestive interim before the prior uptrend resumes.

XAU/USD - Daily Chart

Gold Prices Ripe for Breakout? Election Polls Show Diverging Trend

XAU/USD chart created using TradingView

However, chart formations do not always produce the embedded expectations associated with the technical pattern. I noted this phenomenon with my analysis of USD/MXN. Consequently, if gold prices break down, selling pressure may briefly encounter some friction at near-term support at 1899.77, but if that floor is broken the next major level may be at 1810.33.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Dimitri Zabelin
How can central banks impact markets?
Get My Guide

On the other hand, if the compression zone between descending resistance and ascending support catalyze a move higher, a bullish streak for gold may ensue. A key test of its durability will likely be the all-time swing-high at 2069.77. If cleared, bullish sentiment may continue to build with a confluence of narratives about its bright prospects, potentially pushing XAU/USD higher.

--- Written by Dimitri Zabelin, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Dimitri, use the comments section below or @ZabelinDimitrion Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

SPX Analysis: Oracle Wins TikTok Bid, Biden Maintains Lead in Polls
SPX Analysis: Oracle Wins TikTok Bid, Biden Maintains Lead in Polls
2020-09-14 23:00:00
EUR/USD at Pivotal Juncture, Biden-Trump Spread Narrows
EUR/USD at Pivotal Juncture, Biden-Trump Spread Narrows
2020-09-13 23:00:00
Silver Coils Up for Breakout as Biden Builds Lead vs Trump, Relief Bill Stalls
Silver Coils Up for Breakout as Biden Builds Lead vs Trump, Relief Bill Stalls
2020-09-10 23:00:00
EUR/USD to Reverse? Trump Call for US-China Decoupling Boosts Election Risks
EUR/USD to Reverse? Trump Call for US-China Decoupling Boosts Election Risks
2020-09-09 23:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Mixed