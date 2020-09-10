Silver Coils Up for Breakout as Biden Builds Lead vs Trump, Relief Bill Stalls

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Slammed by Brexit Drama, Dollar-Yen Eyes Inflation Data
2020-09-10 21:30:00
EURUSD Forecast: EUR/USD Jumps as ECB Appears Unphased by Strong Euro
2020-09-10 15:34:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Outlook Mired by Moving Average Death Cross
2020-09-10 17:00:00
Crude Oil Outlook Downbeat, Demand Concerns May Prompt OPEC Action
2020-09-10 09:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones, AUD/USD Forecast: Retail Investors Buying the Dip?
2020-09-09 04:00:00
Dow Jones Forecast: Industrial Average Succumbs to Selling Pressures
2020-09-08 21:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Rally Stalls– Relief or Reversal?
2020-09-10 18:30:00
S&P 500 May Lead ASX 200 Higher, Gold Rebounds as US Dollar Falls
2020-09-10 02:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Slammed by Brexit Drama, Dollar-Yen Eyes Inflation Data
2020-09-10 21:30:00
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/USD for the first time since Jul 20, 2020 when GBP/USD traded near 1.27.
2020-09-10 18:23:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Slammed by Brexit Drama, Dollar-Yen Eyes Inflation Data
2020-09-10 21:30:00
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/JPY for the first time since Jul 07, 2020 when USD/JPY traded near 107.55.
2020-09-10 06:23:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • 🇯🇵 PPI MoM (AUG) Actual: 0.2% Expected: 0.2% Previous: 0.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-10
  • 🇯🇵 PPI YoY (AUG) Actual: -0.5% Expected: -0.5% Previous: -0.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-10
  • - #Biden continues to lead Trump in the polls in the general #election and key states - Congress failed again to agree and deliver on another coronavirus relief policies - #Silver prices form bullish Triangle pattern, but is the uptrend already be capped? https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2020/09/10/Silver-Coils-Up-for-Breakout-as-Biden-Builds-Lead-vs-Trump-Relief-Bill-Stalls.html
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 PPI MoM (AUG) due at 23:50 GMT (15min) Expected: 0.2% Previous: 0.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-10
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 PPI YoY (AUG) due at 23:50 GMT (15min) Expected: -0.5% Previous: -0.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-10
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 BSI Large Manufacturing QoQ (Q3) due at 23:50 GMT (15min) Previous: -52.3 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-10
  • Spot silver has somewhat consolidated tracking its precious metal counterpart, gold. Get your $XAG market update from @WVenketas here:https://t.co/VMuvvsvQjZ https://t.co/1rUj3V56bq
  • UK PM Johnson is facing a revolt by up to 30 Tory MPs over plans that would break international law and allow him to renege on parts of his Brexit deal. Rebels have tabled an amendment that would bar the government from overriding the WA without parliament’s support $GBP
  • Looming ‘death-cross’ of the 50-day and 200-day moving averages has potential to undermine the commodity $CL_F $USO #OOTT https://t.co/9Yu6SneZA6
  • #Gold is approaching the upper bounds of the race and consolidation range and we’re looking for a reaction just higher. From a trading standpoint, Get your $XAUUSD technical analysis from @MBForex here:https://t.co/XtmRB7eNKs https://t.co/Izeqsd8SIW
Silver Coils Up for Breakout as Biden Builds Lead vs Trump, Relief Bill Stalls

Silver Coils Up for Breakout as Biden Builds Lead vs Trump, Relief Bill Stalls

2020-09-10 23:00:00
Dimitri Zabelin, Analyst
Share:

Coronavirus Relief Bill, Silver Prices, XAG/USD, US Dollar, Market Volatility, 2020 Election - Talking Points:

  • Biden continues to lead Trump in the polls in the general election and key states
  • Congress failed again to agree and deliver on another coronavirus relief policies
  • Silver prices form bullish Triangle pattern, but is the uptrend already be capped?

54 DAYS UNTIL THE US PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Former Vice President and Democratic nominee Joe Biden continues to maintain a lead in the polls over President Donald Trump. This is not only true of the general election but also of Mr. Biden’s popularity in key swing states. Having said that, investors should be cautious when assessing the outcome of the election even before the upcoming presidential debate on the 29th.

2020 US Election Polls

Silver Coils Up for Breakout as Biden Builds Lead vs Trump, Relief Bill Stalls

Source: RealClearPolitics

Congress Fails Again to Deliver on Coronavirus Relief Bill

On Thursday, news broke that the Republicans’ coronavirus relief bill was shot down in the Senate by all the Democrats and one Republican. The left side of the aisle was reportedly dissatisfied with the watered-down stimulus bill that included a reduction of unemployment insurance to $300 per week from $600.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Dimitri Zabelin
Forex for Beginners
Get My Guide

The bill would have also included new small business loans, additional funding for schools and directed money towards coronavirus treatment, vaccines and testing. The legislation did not include another round of US$1200 stimulus checks that the first stimulus bill incorporated. Democrats were also unhappy with the bill not including provisions for local and state governments.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell accused Democrats of blocking the effort on partisan grounds. The passage of another Republican-drafted relief bill could result in a more favorable tilt in polling data ahead of key election dates. Looking ahead, political friction in the coming months may only be amplified and further push back the timeline for more fiscal policy support.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Dimitri Zabelin
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

XAG/USD Analysis

Silver prices have consolidatedsince late July and leading into early August after the precious metal topped at a seven-year high at 29.8/oz. Since then, XAG/USD has drifted sideways, buttressed by two shelves at 26.414 and 24.371. A break to the upside opens the door to retesting the multi-year swing high.

XAG/USD - Daily Chart

Silver Coils Up for Breakout as Biden Builds Lead vs Trump, Relief Bill Stalls

XAG/USD chart created using TradingView

Conversely, if XAG/USD breaks back belowresistance-turned-support at the early-August top, silver prices may experience a notable pullback. While a continuation pattern known as a Symmetrical Triangle appears to be forming - and therefore implies a resumption of the prior uptrend after a period of consolidation - the monthly chart shows a far gloomier picture.

XAG/USD - Monthly Chart

Silver Coils Up for Breakout as Biden Builds Lead vs Trump, Relief Bill Stalls

XAG/USD chart created using TradingView

Seen this way, silver prices appear to be showing signs of topping at a familiar inflection point going back to early 2013 at 28.202. Before falling further, XAG/USD was trading at this critical level roughly from the start of February to the beginning of April before decidedly turning lower. Familiar signs of hesitation could send a chilling message about the short-term outlook.

--- Written by Dimitri Zabelin, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Dimitri, use the comments section below or @ZabelinDimitrion Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/USD to Reverse? Trump Call for US-China Decoupling Boosts Election Risks
EUR/USD to Reverse? Trump Call for US-China Decoupling Boosts Election Risks
2020-09-09 23:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Down to 3-Month Low on Fed Policy, Seasonal Turn
Crude Oil Prices Down to 3-Month Low on Fed Policy, Seasonal Turn
2020-09-09 06:07:00
AUD/USD at a Critical Juncture as Biden-Trump Spread Widens
AUD/USD at a Critical Juncture as Biden-Trump Spread Widens
2020-09-08 23:00:00
Dollar vs Mexican Peso Outlook: USD/MXN Ranges at Fibonacci Support
Dollar vs Mexican Peso Outlook: USD/MXN Ranges at Fibonacci Support
2020-09-08 18:53:00
Advertisement

Rates

Silver
Bearish