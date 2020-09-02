AUD/NZD Retests 5-Year Inflection Point. Biden-Trump Spread Widens

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Outlook: RSI Reverses from Trendline Resistance Ahead of NFP
2020-09-03 00:10:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Reversal Keeps Important Channel in Play
2020-09-02 12:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices May Not Capitalize on Draining US Inventories
2020-09-02 06:04:00
Crude Oil Price Chart Hits at Topping After Sharp 4-Month Rise
2020-09-01 06:11:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Climbs on Strong ISM Data, ASX 200 Eyes GDP Figure
2020-09-02 01:00:00
Nasdaq Climbs With VIX 'Fear Gauge', DAX 30 Falls Alongside Dow Jones
2020-09-01 01:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Outlook: XAU/USD Price Action Probes Big Support Zone
2020-09-02 18:30:00
Gold Prices to Watch as RSI Rebounds From Lowest Reading Since June
2020-09-02 04:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Backs Off 1.35, May Try Again
2020-09-02 08:00:00
Price Action Webinar Archive from Sept. 1, 2020
2020-09-01 19:16:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Claws Back Losses on Solid Manufacturing PMI Data
2020-09-01 14:45:00
Japanese Yen May Fall Post Abe Resignation, AUD/USD Eyeing RBA
2020-08-31 23:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Far fewer private jobs were added in August, according to the ADP employment report. The stock markets, however, continued to defy gravity. https://t.co/vlBIlsiMbP
  • 🇯🇵 Foreign Bond Investment (29/AUG) Actual: ¥-115.1B Previous: ¥957.4B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-02
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 Foreign Bond Investment (29/AUG) due at 23:50 GMT (15min) Previous: ¥957.4B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-02
  • Multiple time frame analysis follows a top down approach when trading and allows traders to gauge the longer-term trend while spotting ideal entries on a smaller time frame chart. Learn how to incorporate multiple time frame analysis here: https://t.co/HnzQcAXWLU https://t.co/bgLT3C9lFS
  • - #Biden-#Trump spread widening but betting averages paint a much different picture - Polls taken exactly four years ago showed Clinton in the lead – what are the lessons? - #AUDNZD testing critical cross-section between 5-year resistance and key support https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2020/09/02/AUDNZD-Retests-5-Year-Inflection-Point.-Biden-Trump-Spread-Widens-.html https://t.co/vKpPugw7fW
  • USD hegemony is at risk thanks to changes in the global economy and the long-term consequences of the US-China trade war. Get your market update from @CVecchioFX here: https://t.co/7HzovoH1fH https://t.co/IiOVb1O00E
  • As of today, #FAANG has averaged about +61% returns since 2020 began #SP500 looks relatively mute at +9.83% Is this a new norm or bubble-like markets? Join me SEP 16 at 19:00 GMT during our virtual expo for a chat, signup for this event & others below! https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/article/special_report/2020/09/01/dailyfx-education-summit-trade-your-market.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/7YbjEBcQre
  • Precious Metals Update: #Gold 1942.94 (+0.00%), #Aluminum 1816.50 (+0.92%), and #Copper 6687.50 (+0.31%) [delayed]
  • $EURUSD Daily Pivot Points: S3: 1.1766 S2: 1.1848 S1: 1.1893 R1: 1.1975 R2: 1.2011 R3: 1.2093 https://www.dailyfx.com/pivot-points?ref=SubNav?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • What goes up... $TSLA saw a steep drop today which was honestly comparable to the climb that preceded it. The 'lower wick' itself is ~10% of the stocks price. Still up ~400% on the year though... https://t.co/RYfMGV3zbn https://t.co/Ff7T8gOtRO
AUD/NZD Retests 5-Year Inflection Point. Biden-Trump Spread Widens

AUD/NZD Retests 5-Year Inflection Point. Biden-Trump Spread Widens

2020-09-02 23:00:00
Dimitri Zabelin, Analyst
Share:

Trump-Biden Spread, 2020 Presidential Election – TALKING POINTS

  • Biden-Trump spread widening but betting averages paint a much different picture
  • Polls taken exactly four years ago showed Clinton in the lead – what are the lessons?
  • AUD/NZD testing critical cross-section between 5-year resistance and key support

62 DAYS UNTIL THE US PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Leading up to and during the Republican National Convention, the spread between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden have narrowed. However, polling data as of September 2 show Mr. Biden ahead of Trump on average by 8 points. Having said that, RealClearPolitics’ betting average between the two candidates is at its narrowest spread since late-May/early-June when the polls started to favor Biden.

2020 Election Polling Data

AUD/NZD Retests 5-Year Inflection Point. Biden-Trump Spread Widens

Source: RealClearPolitics

Key Event to Watch: First Presidential Debate on September 29

With a relatively sparse political docket, the next major event to watch for pertaining to the 2020 election will be the first presidential debate on September 29 in Cleveland. Fox News anchor Chris Wallace is set to moderate the first debate, according to an announcement put forth by the non-partisan Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD).

Seeing how the polls are impacted by the debates will be crucial, though it should be noted that data – particularly as it relates to politics – can be misleading. On this day four years ago, the spread between former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump was 4.1 points. Even on election day, the spread was wider than then it is now between Biden and Trump, and the outcome was counter to expectations.

In short, the lesson to take away is the fickle nature of polls and geopolitical risks in general. As a result, while helpful, polling statistics may not entirely represent the voting outcome even on the day of the election. Having said that, market volatility may still ensue leading up to, during and after the upcoming presidential debates because of the embedded premium put on polling data ahead of an election.

For additional political updates, be sure to follow me on Twitter @ZabelinDimitri.

AUD/NZD Analysis

AUD/NZD is trading at a crucial cross-section between former resistance-turned-support at 1.0809 and the upper crust of a five-year descending resistance channel. Following the release of worse-than-expected Australian GDP, the pair experienced its biggest one-day decline since the pandemic selloff in March. How AUD/NZD interacts with this level could be trend-defining.

AUD/NZD – Daily Chart

Chart showing AUD/NZD

chart created using TradingView

--- Written by Dimitri Zabelin, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Dimitri, use the comments section below or @ZabelinDimitri on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crude Oil Prices May Not Capitalize on Draining US Inventories
Crude Oil Prices May Not Capitalize on Draining US Inventories
2020-09-02 06:04:00
AUD/USD at 21-Month Swing High Despite Narrowing Trump-Biden Spread
AUD/USD at 21-Month Swing High Despite Narrowing Trump-Biden Spread
2020-09-01 23:00:00
Crude Oil Price Chart Hits at Topping After Sharp 4-Month Rise
Crude Oil Price Chart Hits at Topping After Sharp 4-Month Rise
2020-09-01 06:11:00
Japanese Yen May Fall Post Abe Resignation, AUD/USD Eyeing RBA
Japanese Yen May Fall Post Abe Resignation, AUD/USD Eyeing RBA
2020-08-31 23:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/NZD